Drake Reportedly Involved In Raptors' Pitch To Kawhi Leonard

#KawhiWatch

The #KawhiWatch has been in full effect since the NBA’s free agency season launched on June 30. Since then, the league’s fans have enjoyed surprise moments from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining the Brooklyn Nets to Jimmy Butler trading in his Philadelphia 76ers jersey for the Miami Heat’s uniform.

Next up on the roster is Kawhi Leonard. The Toronto Raptor won his second championship ring this season but also has options to weigh on where he wants to attempt another win. From league officials to even Snoop Dogg, Leonard’s decision has reached a fever pitch.

Now, according to FOX Sports’ Chris Broussard, the Raptors’ ambassador Drake is reportedly involved in the team's mission to convince Leonard to remain in the North. The alleged discussion involved Leonard having a role within Drizzy’s OVO record imprint, but the former continues to mull options with the Los Angeles Lakers—which just acquired Anthony Davis— or stay in Toronto.

Kawhi Update: Raptors had strong meeting yesterday. Drake heavily involved. Talked of having Kawhi involved w/his OVO record label. Kawhi in deep soul searching. Wants Lakers but wants to make sure Big 3 will fit/work. Clippers out. It’s btwn Lakers & Raptors. Very close. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 4, 2019

3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

It’s unclear on when Leonard will make his decision. On Friday (July 5), news of the Raptors’ private plane landing in San Diego, Calif., made headlines. Reporters are unsure if Leonard was onboard.