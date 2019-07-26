Ahead of the second Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris announced a proposal to help quell the sting of student loan debt. However, after learning about how to qualify for it, many online raised their digital eyebrow in confusion.

The California senator proposed that as president she will establish a program that will forgive student loans for Pell Grant recipients who launch and operate a business for three years in a disadvantaged community.

On first glance, there were some who applauded the proposal, but after a deeper dive, many felt that if someone needed a Pell Grant to afford college, then how could that same person be able to build the capital to launch and sustain a business in an underfunded community?

Many took to Twitter to voice their concerns and express their disapproval with Harris' proposed plan.

The 22 people this will benefit are gonna be So excited. https://t.co/e47tk7FuJT

— Johnny Firecloud (@JohnnyFirecloud) July 28, 2019

How is this fundamentally different from Clinton's 2016 proposal in "...forgiving a portion of debt for entrepreneurs who successfully create new companies and jobs..."? People with student loan debt generally don't have a lot of startup capital. https://t.co/jfG6SW9jjy

— Jesse Keen (@JesseKeen) July 28, 2019

However, not everyone was opposed to the idea and realized Harris' plan can benefit some and not all, and that's okay.

Just trying to understand who these people are who were granted pell grants but also have the capital to start a business in a disadvantaged area and can ensure it is successful for at least three years

— Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) July 28, 2019

Sen. Harris hasn't responded to the mixed reviews on her Pell Grant proposal but has blasted Donal Trump for his venomous and racist attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who's also the House Oversight Committee Chair.