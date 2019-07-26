Drake Will Reportedly Launch A Channel With SiriusXM
Drake plans to commandeer a new set of airwaves. The Toronto native has inked a partnership with SiriusXM that’ll boast a new channel of music selected by the Views rapper as well as his personal tunes, Variety reports. No stranger to the streaming world, Drake also hosted a show on Apple Music titled OVO Sound Radio. It’s not clear if his reported partnership with SiriusXM will impact that.
The announcement was made public on Thursday (July 25). The “extensive deal” has yet to publicize a premiere date but since this announcement, Drizzy has remain steadfast on the features circuit. The Toronto native appeared on melodies from Rick Ross to his summertime collaboration with Chris Brown.
The 32-year-old artist also dropped two songs, “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave.” Fans are assuming Drake is preparing the release of a new album but no concrete details have surfaced. While the music is presumably being made, Drake also announced the ninth annual lineup of his OVO Fest in Toronto, Canada. This year's acts include B2K, Lloyd, Mario, and Drake.
