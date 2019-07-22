Dreamville Announces Deluxe Version Of 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III'

Unreleased songs will be lined up on the deluxe project.

Reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Dreamville is celebrating the release of its 18-track project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, with sounds from Smino, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, Guapdad4000, DaBaby, and more. An accompanying documentary also premiered with behind-the-scenes action of the historical collaborations.

Dreamville's president, Ibrahim Hamad announced on Instagram (July 20) that the brand new heat from the Revenge Of The Dreamers III studio sessions would be teased at ComplexCon in Chicago.

Featured artist on the project, Omen, also posted on his Twitter to promote the super-sized joint-effort. "ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3," he wrote. "I'll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there #complexcon #rotd3."

ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3. I’ll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there ✊🏽 #complexcon #rotd3 pic.twitter.com/Txtuw2kjpt — omen (@omen) July 19, 2019

Complex reports that Dreamville x Puma's ComplexCon Chicago release will include special appearances from Chi-Town bred rapper Dreezy, Dreamville's Ari Lennox and Omen, and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign.

Bas, who appeared on multiple of the compilation's tracks insinuated in early July that a track he hopped on with Guapdad4000 and Dreezy wouldn't "stay unreleased for long."