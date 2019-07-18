Eddie Murphy Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy

Eddie Murphy is coming to a stand-up show near you.

Eddie Murphy is the next comedian to sit on Jerry Seinfeld's passenger side for the upcoming season of the latter's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee show on Netflix. In a sneak peek provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy revealed he's making a comeback to stand-up comedy. Longtime fans are in for a treat since the legendary comic hasn't been on stage in a while.

"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right," Murphy said when Seinfield asked about his return to the stage. "You have to get up there and start working out."

Murphy also revealed that the late comic Don Rickles encouraged him to return to the stage. He teased Seinfeld about buying the Comic Strip, a popular New York City comedy club so that he could perform there. "You should buy the Comic Strip, and I'll come and work out there," Murphy gushed. "If you want to do that, I'll do it. I'll call it Jerry Seinfeld's Comic Strip," Seinfeld cheekily replied.

We're sure Murphy's fans are delighted to see him return to the stage, considering the milestones he's been though like welcoming his tenth child last year with Australian actress Paige Butcher.

For nostalgia's sake, check out an old clip of Murphy doing stand up in 1983's Delirious below and watch his announcement with Seinfield above.