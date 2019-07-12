HBO's 'Euphoria' Receives Second Season Green Light
Zendaya Coleman delivered in the dramatic HBO series Euphoria and now it has been renewed for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter states that the series' creator, Sam Levinson, loosely based the drama on an Israeli format and intertwined his history of drug addiction and anxiety.
Raw and unfiltered, Euphoria dives deep into the life of a recovering 17-year-old drug addict, Rue (Zendaya), and ties in the realities that her peers are facing individually, including her newest friend, searching for self-identity girl, Jules (Hunter Schafer).
"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming, said Thursday (July 11) in a statement. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."
The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress posted on her Twitter to share her awe behind the news. Executive producer Drake also shared the news.
Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow... https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Delivering more than 5.5 million viewers per episode, according to Entertainment Weekly, the provocative and jarring season exposes viewers to sex, identity, drugs, trauma, love, and more.
Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 10 p.m. ET