HBO Euphoria Screening - New York
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for HBO

HBO's 'Euphoria' Receives Second Season Green Light

July 12, 2019 - 11:40 am by Alexis Reese

The announcement comes before the end of season one.

Zendaya Coleman delivered in the dramatic HBO series Euphoria and now it has been renewed for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter states that the series' creator, Sam Levinson, loosely based the drama on an Israeli format and intertwined his history of drug addiction and anxiety.

Raw and unfiltered, Euphoria dives deep into the life of a recovering 17-year-old drug addict, Rue (Zendaya), and ties in the realities that her peers are facing individually, including her newest friend, searching for self-identity girl, Jules (Hunter Schafer).

"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming, said Thursday (July 11) in a statement. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress posted on her Twitter to share her awe behind the news. Executive producer Drake also shared the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Euphoria picked up for Season 2 😁 OBVIOUSLYYYYYYYYY 💨

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Delivering more than 5.5 million viewers per episode, according to Entertainment Weekly, the provocative and jarring season exposes viewers to sex, identity, drugs, trauma, love, and more.

Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 10 p.m. ET

In This Story:

Popular

8-Month-Old Dies In House Fire While Parent Partied

From the Web

More on Vibe

WE Day California Celebrates 16,000 Youth Leading Lasting Change in America
Getty Images

Chance The Rapper Makes A Brief Cameo In 'The Lion King' Remake

We’d be lion if we said we weren’t excited for the Jon Favreau-remake of The Lion King. The film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earle Jones and many more, and it was revealed on Instagram that Chance The Rapper is also featured in the CGI-edition of the Disney classic.

In a social media post after attending the world premiere of the movie, Lil Chano wrote that he was a part of the film’s consulting process, which was a dream come true.

“I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing,” he wrote. "Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald [Glover] got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor."

He then continued his post by stating that what followed was recording some singing and speaking parts for the movie. According to reports, he can be heard in the film in the role of “Bush Baby,” and is billed as Chance Bennett.

"One day I’m there Jon [Favreau] asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines,” he continues. “Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING (NIGHT) LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s a short story. I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing; like all three films, the Timon and Pumbaa tv show, the broadway play and especially the broadway soundtrack. Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor. So for about a year I would go to the LK studio and see early animations, scenes, music direction or assemblies and they’d always be out of this world amazing. One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING NIGGHT LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

Continue Reading

Donald Glover Gives Vague Response On 'Atlanta's Whereabouts

Donald Glover showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a myriad of topics and happenings in his world.

The multi-hyphenate– who voices Adult Simba in the highly-anticipated remake of The Lion King– chatted with the host about the film, what it was like to work with Beyonce, and the whereabouts of his popular FX series, Atlanta. While he was not fully discussing what the status of the show is, he did say that he was “working” on the series, per his contract.

“Um, I think my contract says I have to say ‘Yes.’ Yes,” Glover (who wore a lion costume the entire time) said.

“So, you’re supposed to be working on Atlanta right now?” Kimmel asked, which prompted a funny response from Glover (which isn't too funny to fans of the show).

“Oh, I am working on Atlanta right now,” Glover laughed. “Literally, this is a script for ‘Atlanta,’ if anybody asks.”

Atlanta was renewed for a third season in 2018 and is currently on a hiatus. Production reportedly hasn’t started for the upcoming season, and in an earlier report, VIBE wrote that the new season would not be back this year as anticipated.

Check out his full interview above.

Continue Reading
regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

2d ago

Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Owed Royalties: Report

News

2d ago

Sneak Peek: Watch Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And More Appear In 'Hustlers'

Music News

2d ago

Lil Kim To Media: "Put Some Respect On My Name"