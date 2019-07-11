Eve Releases New Song "Reload" Featuring Jamaican Artist Konshens

Legendary rapper Eve is back with a new dancehall tinged track about female empowerment and staying clear of a dude that has mistreated her. The Philly native and Ruff Ryders first lady is spitting bars of strength on “Reload,” which features reggae artist Konshens.

"I love reggae so much. I've been going to Jamaica since 1999 and anyone that knows me knows that you'll find me in a corner with my reggae on, dancing,” Eve stated of the collaboration in a press release. “We wrote the line before [Konshens] was involved ['fucking up my conscience/listening to Konshens'] - I'm just glad he was feeling it!"

It's been nearly six years since Eve has released any new music. For the most part, she's been living in the U.K with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. Yet amid her seemingly lavish life style across the pond, she's revealed her past struggles with addiction and mental health in a recent sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk.

"I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life," she said. "So I started drinking, a lot. I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain."

Now, those days are apparently over, and we're glad to see the rapper hit the studio. Listen to "Reload" below.