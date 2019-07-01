empty-courtoom
Exonerated Mississippi Man Killed Two Blocks Away From His Home

July 1, 2019 - 11:34 am by Shenequa Golding

"America hurts black men in so many ways. Two of the main ways it does that is through the criminal justice system and the utter failure to control guns."

A Mississippi man who spent 12 years in prison--with four of those years in solitary confinement--for a rape and murder he didn't commit was shot and killed just two blocks away from his home, CNN reports.

Cedric Willis was exonerated in 2006 and spent his days as a motivational speaker, encouraging local residents to vote and visiting schools to speak about his experience. So when family and friends learned of his death they were distraught.

"America hurts black men in so many ways. Two of the main ways it does that is through the criminal justice system and the utter failure to control guns," Emily Maw, Willis' attorney with the Innocence Project New Orleans said. "Cedric has been a victim of both and that's particularly tragic."

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the June 24th death as a homicide. However, they have not narrowed down on a person of interest. Willis' mother, Elayne, said police have offered her the bare bones surrounding her son's murder.

"The only thing I know for certain is my son is dead. He left home and he didn't come back," she said. "I don't know what, or why, I don't know anything."

In 1997, Willis was convicted of murder and armed robbery and sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years. The victim said the suspect had a gold tooth and no tattoos, Willis however, had an arm full of tattoos and no gold teeth. He was also reportedly 70 pounds heavier than the person the described.

DNA evidence proved Willis wasn't responsible for the rape, and prosecutors dropped those charges, but they still pursued the second robbery and murder. Willis' DNA results which excluded him from the rape were not told to the jury.

It was years before Willis would get a new trial, but in 2006 a judge found the witness testimony inadmissible and he was released from prison. Elayne described her son as a kindhearted, while Maw said Willis was a
"low-key" guy.

"He was a very low-key guy dealing with an awful lot: the unimaginable wrong and pain he suffered and the difficulty of being a black man in Jackson, Mississippi," Maw says.

police-tape
Scott Olson

Fifty-Six People Were Shot In Chicago Over The Weekend

Fifty-six people were shot over the weekend in Chicago and four of the victims have died, according to reports. News of the rapid gunfire in the city already besmirched with gang violence has placed officials on high alert ahead of the July 4th weekend.

CBS News reports one man was killed during an argument with an 18-year-old who ran off after firing the fatal shots. Another man Andre Lyons, 32, was killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire nearby; and an unidentified man was discovered shot to death in East Garfield Park on Sunday (June 30) at dawn.

The final victim, 17-year-old Jarise Baker were walking home with his girlfriend a little after midnight when a car passed by and shot both of them. Baker's girlfriend was shot six times in the upper body and chest, while his girlfriend was shot in the arm. Baker's family insists the teen was not involved in any gang violence.

The gun violence comes as Chicago police announced shooting in the city have hit a four-year low. Per a recent crime stat released by CBS Chicago, 1,229 people have been shot, that's about 100 fewer than those who were shot during the first half of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015.

And while there have been fewer murders, there were still 236 murders through the month of June.

hardees-restaurant
Hardees Facebook Page

North Carolina Man Sues Hardee's For Not Giving Him Enough Has Browns

A North Carolina man is livid after going to a local Hardee's fast-food restaurant and not getting what he believed was the right amount of hash browns. He's so vexed, this man is leveling a lawsuit against the company.

According to Hardee's website, a breakfast platter is "made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds." Tommy Martin, 58, says the manager refused to give him the correct amount of the deep-fried breakfast potato, Martin, who's black, claims the manager's refusal to honor his hash browns request was racially motivated.

“It’s not a money issue,” Martin said. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Martin said the manager gave him his money back after he complained but wouln't give him more hash browns.

“The manager came back and said that what you get. Got home with a tear in my eye. I have got to do something.” Martin said in a handwritten lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

The disgruntled customer alleges he now has cibophobia, a fear of food.

royal-clark-jr-AP_19178677653512-1561784243
AP

Louisiana Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Armed Robbery Freed After 17 Years In Prison

A Louisiana man was released from prison Thursday (June 27) after spending over 17 years behind bars for a crime that he didn’t commit. Royal Clark Jr.'s road to exoneration began after the New Orleans Innocence Project convinced the Jefferson Parish district attorney’s office to re-examine fingerprint evidence in his case, NOLA.com reports.

The IPNO filed a motion to throw out Clark's conviction after he was proven innocent. Judicial District Court Judge Donald Rowan vacated the conviction following a short hearing Thursday.

Clark walked out of Louisiana’s Angola prison one day after his 42nd birthday. He was greeted by his mother, father, sister, and teenage son.

Clark was wrongfully convicted on the strength of an eyewitness who falsely identified him as the suspect in a Burger King robbery in 2001. The guilty verdict was handed down on Clark's 25th birthday.

Although Clark always maintained innocence, it wasn’t until the INPO began representing him last year that he finally had a chance at being released. The organization requested that the D.A. take another look at a fingerprint found on a cup used by the suspect prior to the robbery. Authorities ran the fingerprint through a state database and it matched that of Jessie Perry, a 54-year-old man serving 30 years in prison for a string of similar robberies.

Authorities said that the advancement in technology used to exonerate Clark wasn’t around at the time of the crime.

"There is currently no clear law that gives prisoners a right to ask for these forensic database searches in cases not involving DNA," the IPNO pointed out in a news release according to The Advocate. "If the [D.A.'s Office] had refused to re-examine and run the prints, Mr. Clark would likely have stayed in prison until he was 74 years old for a crime he did not commit.”

The IPNO is advocating for the Louisiana Legislature, or the Louisiana Supreme Court, to “create a clear legal right for prisoners to access forensic databases in appropriate cases so that truth can prevail.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Innocence Project New Orleans (@_ipno_) on Jun 27, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

In response to Clark's exoneration Jefferson Parish D.A. Paul Connick said in a statement that his “obligation to seek justice does not end upon conviction.”

“When the evidence reveals an individual was wrongfully convicted, my office will take action to correct that injustice,” Connick said.

