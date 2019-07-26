Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Bagatelle

Fabolous Sets The Record Straight About His Relationship Status

July 26, 2019 - 1:20 pm by Alexis Reese

The rapper confronted the rumors on his Instagram early Friday morning (July 25).

Original reports claimed that 41-year-old rapper Fabolous called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Emily B, as reported by TMZ on Thursday (July 26).

However, Fab took to his Instagram 12 hours later to set the record straight. "I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake," he wrote. "I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn't on a date. That whole story is made up. #TMZ." He followed up with another post directing his thoughts at the website.

Complex reports that the original story accused Fabolous of being seen at a New Jersey restaurant with an unidentified woman. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs including assault, where the rapper was accused of punching Emily and knocking out her teeth. She also claimed that he threatened to kill her.

He was eventually arrested for the alleged incident and indicted on one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon. He later accepted a plea deal.

Emily has yet to respond to the break-up hearsay.

In This Story:

Popular

Ex-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Plotting 2010 Death

From the Web

More on Vibe

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Jay-Z Reportedly Cancels Woodstock 50 Festival Appearance

Just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, music industry veteran and rapper, Jay-Z, pulled out of from the event. The Associated Press reports (July 26) that he would no longer perform at the three-day event (Aug. 16-18) although he was set to headline the last day.

The  festival's 50th anniversary faced a list of complications in the last few months including permit denials, loss of a financial partner, a production company, and failure to launch a portal for ticket sales.

As of Thursday (July 25), Bloomberg reported that the festival would move to Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion from its initial location in upstate New York.

Now being pitched as a fundraiser for nonprofits that are dedicated to voter turnout and climate change, the festival is under consideration to be named "Woodstock 50 Washington." Current plans show that the event organizers are hoping to charge $129-$595 for one-day passes.

The history of Woodstock dates back to August 1969 where a three-day peace, music, and art fair took place in Bethel, New York. "Woodstock 1969 was a reaction by the youth of its time and the conditions we faced," its co-founder Michael Lang said.

Pulling out of the Woodstock mayhem gives Jay more time to prepare for his own summer fest curation Made In America. It will take place Aug. 31- Sept.1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Travis Scott and Cardi B are to headline with performances by Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Bazzi, and Gucci Mane.

Continue Reading
American Eagle And Lil Wayne Celebrate AE x Young Money Collab And Fall '19 Campaign
Getty Images

Lil Wayne's Remix To 'Old Town Road' Leaks

It will be no surprise next week when Lil Nas X finally breaks the record for the longest-running No. 1 one the Billboard Hot 100 in history. "Old Town Road" has been inescapable for months, and thanks to remixes featuring guest spots from Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and RM from the K-Pop supergroup BTS, nothing is gonna stop this horse from riding.

There's also a new remix in town. The Lil Wayne feature on the hit song has been leaked onto the Internet.

"Ooh, she got that honky-tonk, I met her on 'Farmers Only,'" Tunechi spits. "She ride me, say 'yeehaw Mayne,' call me 'Lil John Wayne.'"

“They sent it to me and I did it as an official remix,” Weezy said last week of appearing on the track. “I’m not sure if they was gonna use it.” In his version, he replaces Ramsey and raps alongside Thugger, Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

"When you break that record, make sure it’s not a record to you," Wayne continues in his interview, where he gave the 20-year-old advice on how to stay afloat in the music industry. "Make sure you don’t even realize it nor recognize it at all. Put that in your head that someone else broke that record and you want to break their record. Plain and simple. Because I can’t even tell you if I was No. 1 on the charts because it never mattered. The only thing that ever should matter, bro, is your next song."

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lizzo Reveals Battle With Depression, Almost Quitting Music

Lizzo is having a breakout year. Her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, was met with positive reviews, she's appearing in the film Hustlers, and her presence and performance abilities during award shows continues to help her star rise. However, she was ready to give up on her musical dreams just two short years ago.

According to an interview with People, the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist was ready to quit music and battled depression, after believing she wouldn't get to where she wanted career-wise. She released her biggest hit "Truth Hurts" in 2017 to very little fanfare.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," Lizzo said. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Since being used in the Netflix film Someone Great, "Truth Hurts" reemerged on the scene. It currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is her first entry into the chart's top 10.

"What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy," she continues. "I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

5d ago

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down

News

5d ago

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer"

Music Premieres

6d ago

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals