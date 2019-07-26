Fabolous Sets The Record Straight About His Relationship Status

The rapper confronted the rumors on his Instagram early Friday morning (July 25).

Original reports claimed that 41-year-old rapper Fabolous called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Emily B, as reported by TMZ on Thursday (July 26).

However, Fab took to his Instagram 12 hours later to set the record straight. "I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake," he wrote. "I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn't on a date. That whole story is made up. #TMZ." He followed up with another post directing his thoughts at the website.

Complex reports that the original story accused Fabolous of being seen at a New Jersey restaurant with an unidentified woman. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs including assault, where the rapper was accused of punching Emily and knocking out her teeth. She also claimed that he threatened to kill her.

He was eventually arrested for the alleged incident and indicted on one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon. He later accepted a plea deal.

Emily has yet to respond to the break-up hearsay.