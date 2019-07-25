federal-government-resuming-capital-punishment
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

The Federal Government Is Resuming Capital Punishment

July 25, 2019 - 4:17 pm by VIBE

Dates for the five inmates scheduled to be executed are being finalized.

Thursday morning (July 25) Attorney General Bill Barr announced the federal government would resume executions.

In the announcement, the Department of Justice revealed the dates for the executions were being finalized and that the "five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society -- children and the elderly."

One of the inmates is reportedly a white supremacist who murdered a family of three in 1999 and threw their dead bodies into the Illinois Bayou in Arkansas. Another inmate callously stabbed a 63-year-old grandmother to death and made her granddaughter sit next to her dead body for "30 to 40-mile drive" before killing her as well.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Barr said in the announcement.

The DOJ said in a statement all executions will take place inside the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, but did not specify if they would happen before the end of the year. Upon learning of the reinstatement of capital punishment, Amnesty International released a statement denouncing the decision.

"The Trump administration’s decision to restart federal executions after a 16-year hiatus is outrageous. It is the latest indication of this administration’s disdain for human rights,"  Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA executive director, said in a statement.

Capital punishment is a hot button issue in the country. In late May New Hampshire banned the death penalty, while in March California announced a moratorium.

new-york-couple-racially-profiled-wedding-proposal new-york-couple-racially-profiled-wedding-proposal
Courtesy of Cathy-Marie Hamlet

A New York Couple Was Racially Profiled During Their Wedding Proposal

What should've been a romantic and magical day was besmirched by racial profiling according to one New York couple.

Cathy-Marie Hamlet and her fiance Clyde Jackson journeyed from New York City to the Angry Orchard farm Sunday (July 21) to celebrate her fiance's 40th birthday. As the group sat at a table outside of the orchard's gift shop they were approached by a female security guard accusing Jackson of stealing a T-shirt. The guard asked to search his back pocket.

“My boyfriend then emptied all of his pockets, while still trying to keep the ring box hidden from my sight,” Hamlet, 32, said to NBC News. “She then walked away, and my boyfriend and I sat down at the table and he began his proposal speech.”

Midway through Jackson's speech, the guard returned this time asking for Hamlet. “She came back over to us and said, ‘Now I need to search your purse,'" Hamlet said. "My bag was small and I couldn’t have fit a T-shirt in it, but I emptied the contents of my purse anyway."

After the second time, Hamlet inquired why they were being targeted. She said the guard denied the search had anything to do with race and left once the search proved fruitless.

However, the searches weren't over. Shortly after Hamlet accepted Jackson's proposal the guard returned this time with other guards to search the bags of the couple's friends.

“She said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realize you were all part of the same party. I have to check all of your purses and pockets,’” Hamlet said. “At this point, five other security guards came over."

Hamlet said she was embarrassed especially since one of her white friends made a point of having the guard check her bag, but was denied. The guards then said they would call the police and it was at this time the group decided to leave to avoid confrontation.

Angry Orchard's senior communications director reached out to the couple to "to try to make things right and prevent something like this from happening again." However, the damage had already been done.

“I feel confused and conflicted over what to do now and how to move forward, that one of the happiest moments of my life could be partially overshadowed like this,” Hamlet said Monday. “It’s sad that in 2019 we still need to have these conversations.”

rainbow-flag
Chung Sung-Jun

A South Carolina Transgender Woman Was Found Dead On The Side Of The Road

The transgender community is mourning the loss of 29-year-old Denali Berries Stuckey whose body was found on the side of the road in South Carolina Saturday.

Stuckey's death, which has been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office, is now the 12th murder of a black trans woman this year, and the third trans woman to be killed in the state since 2008.

Chase Glenn, the Executive Director of South Carolina's LGBTQ  group Full Acceptance, said in a statement to NBC that the deaths of trans women is now an "epidemic."

“While the greater community may be either unaware or disinterested in this news, it is important to understand the epidemic of violence against trans women of color and the crisis point at which we are now and have been for years,” Glenn said. “We refuse to become numb. We will continue to say the names of these women and remember them how they would have wanted to be remembered.”

Per a Human Rights Campaign Report, more than 2,300 transgender women have been killed internationally, with a majority of the deaths affecting women of color.

"The "intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, health care, and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable."

Earlier in July Brooklyn Lindsey, a black trans woman was found on a porch of an abandoned Kansas City, Missouri home shot to death. The 32-year-old's body was discovered and her death was also ruled a homicide.

A motive for Stuckey's murder has not been determined, however, police say the killing and the suspect's vehicle were caught on surveillance camera.

Gerardo Thomas, 33, faces first-degree murder charges. Police have not been able to identify why the Baltimore resident was in South Carolina. However, he will appear before a judge on August 9.

man-smuggles-cocaine-under-toupe
Reuters

Man Caught With $34,000 Worth Of Cocaine Under His Toupee

A Colombian man thought outside of the box when he taped $34,000 worth of cocaine to his head and hid it under his wig. The man, who authorities have not yet identified, almost pulled a fast one until authorities at Barcelona Internation Airport noticed something...off.

Dubbed "Operation Toupee." officers reportedly found "a perfectly sealed package taped to his head” because the hairpiece was "disproportionate size.”

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” police said in a statement.

While attempting to smuggle cocaine under a wig may be a first, men and women acting on behalf of a larger drug trafficking ring is as old as time. According to The New York Post, cops in Barcelona stopped a man who had cocaine taped to his stomach, and it was then he confessed to swallowing 35 condoms filled with the drug.

Other bizarre drug smuggling hideaways have included a woman's breast implants, a hollowed-out pineapple, a wheelchair cushion and a plaster cast on a man’s leg.

