Fifty-Six People Were Shot In Chicago Over The Weekend
Fifty-six people were shot over the weekend in Chicago and four of the victims have died, according to reports. News of the rapid gunfire in the city already besmirched with gang violence has placed officials on high alert ahead of the July 4th weekend.
CBS News reports one man was killed during an argument with an 18-year-old who ran off after firing the fatal shots. Another man Andre Lyons, 32, was killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire nearby; and an unidentified man was discovered shot to death in East Garfield Park on Sunday (June 30) at dawn.
The final victim, 17-year-old Jarise Baker were walking home with his girlfriend a little after midnight when a car passed by and shot both of them. Baker's girlfriend was shot six times in the upper body and chest, while his girlfriend was shot in the arm. Baker's family insists the teen was not involved in any gang violence.
The gun violence comes as Chicago police announced shooting in the city have hit a four-year low. Per a recent crime stat released by CBS Chicago, 1,229 people have been shot, that's about 100 fewer than those who were shot during the first half of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015.
And while there have been fewer murders, there were still 236 murders through the month of June.