kanye-jay-z-highest-paid-celebrities-1562786151
Getty Images

JAY-Z, Kanye West Top Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List

July 10, 2019 - 3:21 pm by VIBE

Forbes released their annual list of the highest-paid entertainment figures on Earth, and some big names in black culture made the list with some huge checks.

According to Forbes’ official list, Kanye West was reportedly the highest-paid male entertainer last year, and the third highest-paid overall with $170 million. This figure is likely due to his empire, Yeezy, which recently became a billion-dollar brand.

"I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear,” the rapper tweeted in 2018. “That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.”

Other notable figures who made the list include Russell Wilson ($89.5 million), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($89.4 million), JAY-Z and Beyonce (both reportedly made $81 million), LeBron James ($89 million) and many more.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that JAY-Z is hip-hop’s first official billionaire, due to his lucrative liquor deals, investments, art collections, real estate, streaming services, record label and enviable catalogue of music.

Check out the full list here.

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere Of Disney's "Aladdin" - Red Carpet
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal Family Media Company, Westbrook Inc.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith announced Wednesday (July 10) that their new media endeavor will oversee the family's growing content and commerce entities, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Westbrook Inc. will serve as an umbrella for their outlets including Overbrook Entertainment, Red Table Talk Enterprises in addition to Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media and their merchandise business, Good Goods.

Looking into the family's expansive entertainment and media acumen, Westbrook Studios will start to make room for newer media and technology that includes short and mid-form digital content.

"With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.'s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world," the Smiths said in a statement.

Variety reports that Westbrook Studios will put an emphasis on developing feature films, television series and documentaries from diverse voices. The Board of Directors consists of Kosaku Yada as CEO, Tera Hanks sits as president, joining Gila Jones as COO, Kevin McDonald as CFO, and VP of business development Jesse Uram.

Currently, Overbrook Entertainment, founded in 1997 by Will Smith and James Lassiter, has raked in $4 billion in box office ticket sales. Films like Men in Black II, Hitch, and I Am Legend, as well as YouTube's Cobra Kai and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, are backed by Overbrook.

Continue Reading
WE Day California Celebrates 16,000 Youth Leading Lasting Change in America
Getty Images

Chance The Rapper Makes A Brief Cameo In 'The Lion King' Remake

We’d be lion if we said we weren’t excited for the Jon Favreau-remake of The Lion King. The film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earle Jones and many more, and it was revealed on Instagram that Chance The Rapper is also featured in the CGI-edition of the Disney classic.

In a social media post after attending the world premiere of the movie, Lil Chano wrote that he was a part of the film’s consulting process, which was a dream come true.

“I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing,” he wrote. "Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald [Glover] got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor."

He then continued his post by stating that what followed was recording some singing and speaking parts for the movie. According to reports, he can be heard in the film in the role of “Bush Baby,” and is billed as Chance Bennett.

"One day I’m there Jon [Favreau] asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines,” he continues. “Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING (NIGHT) LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s a short story. I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing; like all three films, the Timon and Pumbaa tv show, the broadway play and especially the broadway soundtrack. Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor. So for about a year I would go to the LK studio and see early animations, scenes, music direction or assemblies and they’d always be out of this world amazing. One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING NIGGHT LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

Continue Reading

Donald Glover Gives Vague Response On 'Atlanta's Whereabouts

Donald Glover showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a myriad of topics and happenings in his world.

The multi-hyphenate– who voices Adult Simba in the highly-anticipated remake of The Lion King– chatted with the host about the film, what it was like to work with Beyonce, and the whereabouts of his popular FX series, Atlanta. While he was not fully discussing what the status of the show is, he did say that he was “working” on the series, per his contract.

“Um, I think my contract says I have to say ‘Yes.’ Yes,” Glover (who wore a lion costume the entire time) said.

“So, you’re supposed to be working on Atlanta right now?” Kimmel asked, which prompted a funny response from Glover (which isn't too funny to fans of the show).

“Oh, I am working on Atlanta right now,” Glover laughed. “Literally, this is a script for ‘Atlanta,’ if anybody asks.”

Atlanta was renewed for a third season in 2018 and is currently on a hiatus. Production reportedly hasn’t started for the upcoming season, and in an earlier report, VIBE wrote that the new season would not be back this year as anticipated.

Check out his full interview above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Jay-Z Partners With Cannabis Company

News

2d ago

YouTube Employee Calls Police On Black Man For Waiting Outside Of Building For A Friend

News

1d ago

ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Refutes Reports Of “Horrific” Jail Conditions