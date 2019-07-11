Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi References Nicki Minaj, Cardi B In ESPYs Acceptance Speech

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi won the hearts of millions after her show-stopping floor routine, which earned her (yet another) Perfect 10. Her entertaining display of athleticism and showmanship earned her an ESPY Award for "Best Play," and during her acceptance speech on Wednesday night (Jul. 11), she called for the end of women being pit against each other in sports and the media.

"The objectification of our bodies is making me sick, pinning women sports against each other, acting as if they can't co-exist," she stated. Her entire acceptance speech flowed effortlessly, as she rhymed throughout the entire thing. "It's like saying Chedda Da Connect can't go with flick of da wrist, or what about Nicki Minaj or Cardi B? Two thriving females rappers everyone should see."

As it's been drawn out, the two New York-bred rappers have had a longstanding beef that is hopefully, officially squashed. While many brands and other entertainers seem to keep bringing up the rappers' past, Ohashi seems to use the past to call for unity among women.

Check out her speech below.