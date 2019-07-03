Hawaiian Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wears Blackface In Court

"I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court, treating me like a black man."

A Hawaiian man convicted of three counts of attempted murder appeared in court donning Blackface before learning his fate, as he believed he was being treated unfairly, or like a black man.

Mark Char reportedly obtained a permanent black marker prior to his court date and disobeyed the orders of prison officials who instructed him to remove the marker.

Char called the sentencing "kangaroo court" before receiving his life sentence with a possibility of parole.

“The reason why I’m like this is because I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court, treating me like a black man. So today, I’m going to be a black man,” Char reportedly told Hawaii circuit court judge Todd Eddins.

While driving on Hawaii’s H-1 freeway, Char attacked another driver and his passenger using pepper spray. While they were defenseless from the stinging, Char stabbed both hurting the driver. Another person who tried to intervene and stop the attack was also hurt by Char during the process.

In court, Char tried to claim self-defense.