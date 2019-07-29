2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
J Balvin and Bad Bunny perform on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

15 Years After 'Gasolina,' Hip-Hop Is Finally Embracing Música Urbana

July 29, 2019 - 1:13 pm by Gary Suarez

When Barrio Fino first dropped, few could have anticipated where Daddy Yankee would end up in 15 years time. Hardly a runaway success in the U.S., it took some eight months for the Puerto Rican’s seminal reggaetón album to reach its peak at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart. To make that happen, it took the ascent of its late-blooming single “Gasolina.” Despite proving one of the most impactful moments in Latin music history, Yankee’s hit offered no guarantee of future stardom, the sort of nationwide ubiquity he enjoys today after 2017’s “Despacito” with singer Luis Fonsi went supernova.

Topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-tying 16 weeks thanks in no small part to a remix featuring Justin Bieber, that smash brought the unmistakable sound of reggaetón and its dancehall-derived dembow riddim to a massive international audience. Not surprisingly, further bilingual collaborations and so-called Latin remixes followed. Already a major player in the scene, Colombian urbano artist J Balvin secured none other than Beyoncé herself for a predominantly Spanish version of his “Mi Gente,” elevating the then-already popping single to No. 3 on the Hot 100. With the commercial potential of urban Latin music—a.k.a. música urbana—now confirmed, other pop hits emerged from this cross-cultural momentum, including Fonsi’s “Échame La Culpa” with Demi Lovato and the Benny Blanco / Tainy team-up “I Can’t Get Enough” with Balvin and Selena Gomez. At the same time, artists from Latin America like Nicky Jam and Ozuna were repeatedly charting on the all-genre singles chart without the aid of English-language partners.

Despite these clear crossover wins, American rappers and hip-hop producers remained largely reluctant to work with Latinx ones. Not even Cardi B’s 2018 powerhouse hit “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and Balvin seemed to move the proverbial needle for stateside rap artists. (Nevermind that she was also concurrently making big moves in música urbana on tracks with notables like El Alfa and Ozuna.) With scarcely few exceptions, the hip-hop genre’s historic unwillingness to integrate with reggaetón persisted, and that negative mentality was now also applied to the burgeoning Latin trap sound.

Longtime devotees of this music will assuredly see a parallel with N.O.R.E., who attempted to bridge the styles while “Gasolina” shook the streets of New York. Mindful of the departed Big Pun’s Terror Squad legacy, his 2004 single “Oye Mi Canto” kept that same energy, merging island vibes and uptown vibes with guests Nina Sky, Gem Star, and Big Mato. One version included a Tego Calderón feature, while a second and better-known take boasted a Yankee verse. Even as the track soared to No. 13 on the Hot 100, that success still didn’t prompt non-Latinx rappers to follow suit.

For a while in 2018, it appeared that institutional divisiveness would continue after “I Like It.” Half-Mexican and half-Puerto Rican, 6ix9ine connected with Anuel AA for “Bebe” that summer, perpetuating an almost stereotypical status quo where the only American rappers of Latinx descent would roll with traperos. Having previously signed with Rick Ross’ short-lived Maybach Music Latino, Anuel emerged from federal prison roughly a month earlier a free agent, and the track’s rise to No. 30 on the Hot 100 demonstrated how his popularity with Spanish-speaking listenership could translate to a broader American hip-hop audience.

That fall, erstwhile rivals Drake and Meek Mill became the first rappers to truly partner with urbano artists. Many months after it was first teased, the former’s “MIA” with Bad Bunny arrived and made a near-instant splash. Performed entirely in Spanish by both artists, it promptly reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and spent 27 weeks on the chart. Then, just ahead of his Championships album in November, Meek dropped two promotional singles, one of which was “Uptown Vibes” with Anuel and Fabolous. Those aware of the vestigial MMG connection perhaps had good reason to suspect it a fluke, yet the Dyckman-nodding cut made for the Philadelphia rapper’s ninth-best showing ever on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, a chart he’s appeared on 68 times to date, and his sixth-highest on the Hot 100. Considering Meek’s heightened profile not just in music but as a key figure in contemporary prison reform discourse, rappers had to take notice.

While it’s still fairly early in the summer of 2019, it appears English-language rappers are finally getting over their música urbana aversion. In just the past couple months, we’ve seen YG tap Jon Z for his 4Real 4Real single “Go Loko” and DJ Khaled add J Balvin to Father Of Asahd’s “You Stay,” both of which made it onto the Hot 100. Just ahead of his comeback album Legendary, Tyga dropped “Haute” with Balvin and Chris Brown, while Gucci Mane secured Anuel for “Special” off the recently-released Delusions Of Grandeur.

In principle and in practice, all of these are more substantive than the Latin remixes that were fashionable the year before. While songs like Chris Jeday’s “Ahora Dice” with Cardi and Offset still smacked of rap siloing and segregation, these recent tracks have not only appeared on the American artists’ albums but also frequently served as their proper singles. And the movement continues to grow, which bodes well for the international prospects of English-language rappers. Basking in the success of his “Taki Taki” posse cut with Cardi, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez, French producer DJ Snake has kept the momentum going with “Loco Contigo,” a fresh single with Balvin and Tyga.

As 2019 rolls on, it seems likely that more rappers, reggaetoneros, and traperos will commingle, to the benefit of all parties. Beyond gains made at Coachella and Lollapalooza, forward-thinking festivals like Soulfrito at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center are unabashedly stacking lineups with these artists, bringing the likes of Arcangel, Farruko, and Ozuna to the same stage as A Boogie, Gunna, and Jeremih. That increases visibility for the latter rappers with audiences ostensibly comprised of U.S.-based Latinx people, who according to Nielsen represent a demographic quantifiably more engaged online. The digital footprint of this young listenership presents significant potential fandoms for these artists, who may have growing profiles and prominence here yet far less of a presence abroad. Música urbana acts regularly dominate at YouTube globally, with video plays that often dwarf those of English-language rappers. Tapping into that viewership via songs like the ones cited here could extend into subsequent releases with or without Spanish-language artists.

Of course, authenticity and respect matters. Much like Wiz Khalifa’s repeated lyrical gaffes about Asian eyes, American rappers who use their Latin collabs to spit about “spicy mamis” aren’t doing themselves any favors. The success of YG’s “Go Loko” comes despite the mixed messaging of rhyming alongside a Puerto Rican rapper in a music video marked with California Mexican signifiers and stereotypes. What mariachi has to do with Caribbean trap remains a mystery, and arguably suggests a mostly superficial engagement with the latter.

Misfires happen as well. Last year, Tory Lanez announced a Spanish-language album of his own with an Ozuna-backed single entitled “Pa Mí,” which performed modestly on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Not only has the tentatively-titled El Agua full-length yet to materialize, but his next half dozen singles have all been in English. While there’s no clear explanation for the delay or cancellation of the project, any perception of him treating the record as an afterthought won’t help his prospects in Latin America.

In the age of streaming, with its power to reach global audiences in ways musicians once could only dream of, the future of hip-hop isn’t within the borders of the lower 48. International fandoms can facilitate the kind of lucrative world tours that all-but exclusively belonged to rockers and popstars less than a decade ago. Without abandoning his native tongue, Daddy Yankee successfully bridged gaps all over the globe with “Gasolina” back in the day, and he continues to command wide acceptance and appeal with his current work. English-language rappers who seek to follow his example might very well find themselves with bigger bases than previously imagined. And one way to kickstart that process comes from working with the new wave of Latinx rappers and singers.

The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

Cortez-Bryant-Lil-Wayne-Interview-VIBE Cortez-Bryant-Lil-Wayne-Interview-VIBE
Cortez "Tez" Bryant attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 2, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Cortez Bryant Talks Young Money Collection With American Eagle And TRUKFIT'S Possible Return

The relationship between hip-hop and fashion has always been an organic one, from RUN DMC's thick-soled Adidas to Lil Nas X's clever collection with Wrangler. So when it was announced that Lil Wayne would partner with American Eagle for a capsule collection geared towards skateboarding culture, it seemed like a perfect fit.

Plenty goes into fashionable partnerships like the presence of the artist's personal style and securing the bag. Wayne's longtime manager Cortez Bryant knows this all too well. As fans enjoy an early look at "American Eagle X Young Money" at the Seward Park Educational Campus in Lower Manhattan earlier this month, Bryant is at ease. Threads are on display with a chance for attendees to stake between colorful hip-hop-inspired murals.

For Bryant, it’s business as usual at these type of events. His clients (formerly Nicki Minaj and Drake) are the money-makers, bringing out droves of fans and awareness to the brands they’re working with.

While his clients are in the mix of it all, Bryant plays the outfield, talking with guests and keeping an observant eye on his clients. We obviously know the fanfare that comes with these larger than life characters but what about the work that goes into locking in these deals?

Bryant is one of the leading power players in the industry. After launching Young Money Entertainment with Wayne in 2005 and starting his own management company, The Blueprint Group with Gee Roberson shortly after (where Roberson represents chart-topping gem Lil Nas X), Bryant worked tirelessly to etch his name amongst hip-hop’s most important business figures.

Throughout his career, Bryant has achieved a number of accolades including spots on coveted lists like Billboard’s “The Power 100” and “40 Under 40” and Complex’s “25 Most Powerful People in Rap.” Lucrative deals with brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Jordan Brand propelled Cortez’s clients like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and G Eazy from rising rap stars into global phenomenons.

American Eagle X Young Money is just another entry on Cortez Bryant’s prolific resume. “This is really dope,” Bryant tells VIBE during the preview. “We set this journey up almost 20 years ago when we thought about the idea of Young Money. This is just another avenue and we’re going to continue to grow from here.”

VIBE spoke with Bryant about the new collaboration, the ups, and downs of handling business deals for Lil’ Wayne, and the status of TRUKFIT.

__

You've handled a lot of partnerships for Wayne in the past. What makes this new collaboration special?

Cortez Bryant: We always look for things to expand the brand of Young Money outside of just music. Clothes are a level of expression. This year we just wanted to find something that resonated and was more affordable for all the fans across the world because it is an international campaign. American Eagle has integrity, good quality clothes, and the partnership made sense.

What's the most difficult thing about locking in a business deal for Wayne and how did American Eagle achieve that with you guys?

The money has to be right for one [laughs]. Some people are archaic and don't understand the power of hip-hop. It was definitely like that early on but 15 years later, you know numbers-wise, hip-hop is the biggest genre in the world. Some brands get it when it comes to locking in these types of partnerships and some of them are still archaic in thinking and still haven't understood that hip-hop music is pop music right now and it is pop culture.

Some don't get it, and then some who try do get into it and do get it but they undervalue what the partnership is so that's why I said the money might not be right. But luckily with American Eagle, they got it off the rip. They came proper, you know, how we structured the deal was dope. We have full creative autonomy on the line which is super dope and they've been great partners.

What's the easiest thing about locking in a deal for Lil' Wayne?

Wayne is a workaholic and I think every partnership that we've had, you know, they don't know what to expect because Wayne is such an enigma.

He's not the extrovert, there's not a lot of stuff out there on him besides what people make up. They expect Wayne to just be the voice and the face. Once they meet him and they see him in all these meetings, they see he believes in the brand and believes in the product and will be working for it. You don’t know how much easier that makes everything. It all works out and everyone is happy.

What made American Eagle the right place for Lil' Wayne to come and do this collab?

I've always seen American Eagle growing up and at the mall. In my opinion, as far as where we're from, it represented a certain demographic. I kind of looked at their strategy and what their brand is about, you know I did my research. We just don't hit these partnerships because the bag is right. I had to do my research on what their brand stands for and where they were trying to go. All their ideas aligned with what we were trying to do with our brand. So we came together and it was a natural fit.

This isn’t the first time Wayne has dipped his hands into the fashion game. What are the biggest differences between this collab and Wayne's TRUKFIT line?

I think TRUKFIT kind of dissolved out. I also think the business of streetwear brands died down once the internet took over and people started shopping online. TRUKFIT was like a Sean John, like a Rocawear, that was our version of streetwear. We added in Macy's and all that. But a weird trend happened were a lot of the kids started getting into the merch game and online sales and that's why we kind of put TRUKFIT on the back burner.

Wayne was already a staple based off what we did with music. Merch was getting more popular so we were just like let's go all-in on Young Money merch because that's what all the kids are drawn to. They go to these merchandise lines and that was the whole idea of putting TRUKFIT on the back burner right now and really focus on building an apparel line based off Young Money the brand.

Do you see streetwear making a strong come back?

Yeah, I think so. Time is flipping and revealing itself. I see Iceberg and FUBU making a comeback. I see a lot of these older brands that are trying to get back into the marketplace with a lot of the brands that we were wearing in high school and the early 2000s. Fashion revolves like a damn hamster wheel so I feel like everything is coming back.

We'll see where it goes whether it'll be a niche or capsules here and there or whether the whole lines can live how they used to live. We’ll see where they are going and where they're going to live because I don't know where they're going to live or whether it's going to be a collaboration with Supreme or something you know? Fashion is going forward and reversing back to the madness with those brands. I see a lot of those brands coming back. I think there'll be more TRUKFIT at one point down the line. Eventually, we'll come back.

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Paras Griffin

It Was Pandemonium: Remembering 5 of B2K’s Career-Defining Moments

At the tail-end of last year, B2K sent the world into a familiar pandemonium following the announcement of their aptly titled reunion, the Millennium Tour. After 15 years, the group came back together to tap into our undying love of early 2000’s nostalgia, reminding fans at each tour stop why the “boys of the new millennium,” were arguably one of the biggest Black boy groups to do it since The Jackson 5.

"We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance,” Michelle Le Fleur, COO at Omarion Worldwide, – told Billboard in 2018. "While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality."

In the tour’s latter days, it was confirmed that Raz-B and J-Boog’s ups and downs on the road would be one of a few gripping storylines featured on season six of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, premiering Monday Aug. 5 at 8/7c, so it’s only right that we celebrate by looking back at a few of the quartet's biggest moments:

Early Chart Dominance

In 2002, the same year that Justin Timberlake launched his solo career and Nelly and Kelly had their “Dilemma,” B2K's self-titled debut album took the R&B world by storm. The album, which boasted the hit singles “Uh Huh” and “Gots Ta Be,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. They’d also join Bow Wow, who was no longer “Lil,”  on the Scream 2 tour on July 25 of that same year.

Pandemonium Ensued

Hot on the heels of B2K’s self-titled success, Pandemonium dropped on Dec.10, 2002 and "Bump, Bump, Bump" peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single became the group's first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart and spent a week at No. 1, positioning them to take home the best group and viewer’s choice honors at the BET Awards the following summer.

 

An Untimely End

At the height of their popularity, B2K would announce their split on BET's 106 & Park in Jan. 2004 to the dismay of R&B fans everywhere. Omarion would later state that the decision was ultimately caused by the group’s mutual desire to seek out solo success. “It is true that B2K broke up but it’s not about me leaving or them leaving. It’s about us growing up and wanting to do our own thing,”  he told Jet magazine in 2004.

Omarion Joins Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

In 2014, Omarion joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alongside Fizz, Ray J, Soulja Boy, and more. The stint would come ten years after the launch of his solo career, during which, he blessed listeners with four albums (O, 21, Ollusion, Sex Playlist) in addition to playing a lead role alongside his former group members in You Got Served.

 

B2K Reunites

2019 saw the launch of the Millennium Tour, which B2K headlined with Mario, the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Bobby V, and Lloyd. The tour was an immediate success,  grossing $5 million just three shows into a 25-date cross country stretch. Though initially slated to end in April, on July 11 Drake took to his Instagram to announce that B2K would be making an unexpected final tour stop as co-headliners of his annual Toronto-based OVO Fest.

If you weren’t one of the lucky thousands who got to catch B2K on the road, then VH1 has you covered. Season six of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Monday, August 5 at 8/7c and will feature behind the scenes moments from the Millennium Tour that you won’t want to miss. In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

G-ry, PartyNextDoor and Neenyo Seaton
Adrian Martinez

Five Years Later: The Story Behind 'PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO' And What It Means Now

One year and 29 days after his self-titled debut mixtape, PARTYNEXTDOOR would release PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, the 12-track debut studio album, on July 29, 2014.

His ascension would fall between Drake’s Nothing Was The Same and If You're Reading This It's Too Late, amidst an onslaught of OVO loosies ("2 On" with OVO Brian, "Draft Day," and "Trophies," to name a few), and after the introduction to Majid Jordan after “Make A Mil” was posted on the OVO blog in April 2013.

Complex first described this second project as not being “life-changing,” and Pitchfork claimed it “doesn't have its eyes on anything original.” While some—casual listener to music critic—may argue his first project was objectively better than the second, the sound that PARTY birthed does not get cemented without this second project.

Artists like Bryson Tiller and 6lack wouldn’t have a lane to dominate without it. “Trey Songz was one of the bigger R&B artists in that style at the time, kind of like Chris Brown. August Alsina was on the chart, too. He came in at like six or seven,” Neenyo, long-time friend and PARTYNEXTDOOR collaborator, tells VIBE. He’s reading off a screenshot of the Apple Music R&B and Soul chart that PNDTWO topped.

Following PND2, the bubbling popularity of Travis Scott (à la Days Before The Rodeo) and Ty Dolla $ign’s rougher-around-the-edges, auto-tune heavy music, there were a few years where nearly every artist was mimicking a combination of the three sounds only to eventually co-opt Migos’ flow a year or two later.

In PARTY’s first interview with The Fader in 2015, OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib says, "He's the rare breed that writes, produces, engineers, performs, sings—all in one artist. He's pulling all of the strings, he's doing everything, so you hear his final production exactly the way he envisions it,"

Knowing this, there’s no surprise that PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO released with very little contribution from anyone else. El-Khatib did the artwork, and only two producers worked on the music with PARTY, Neenyo, who was living in Miami with PARTY, and G-Ry who reconnected with them between the release of the debut EP and PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO. He worked on the project from L.A.

For the five-year anniversary, we spoke with Neenyo and G-Ry about the making, the release, and what it’s like to look back on PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO five years later.

--

VIBE: What was your involvement or role in the making of PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO? G-Ry: PARTY was really new to the scene and it was just the new sound and everything about him at that time was really fascinating. He's this new serious artist I just happened to have some past history with, and we reconnected. We were communicating all just through Twitter and just email. I never pulled up on him during the process. It was all through texts, back and forth, emails.

Neenyo, you and PARTY were living in Miami through the making and release of the first EP. What were those 13 months like in between the two releases? Neenyo: When the first one came out, we just really enjoyed the music and were not sure if anyone else was going to get it. Being in Miami, we were so far away from the industry and everyone we knew because we were all from Canada. It was a group of us, but we didn’t know too many people in there.

When 1 [PARTYNEXTDOOR] dropped, we realized maybe we weren’t crazy. There was a relief like people would get what we’re doing. And that relief of knowing what we were doing made it so we go 10 times more in the direction we were going and still experiment. There was less pressure to prove ourselves. We could have fun with it. There was no label pressure or expectations or if there were, we didn’t realize it. For myself, and because we were out in Miami kind of isolated, at the time, I didn’t realize how big the songs were and that people were like listening, listening to them.

What was your day-to-day like in Miami? N: (Laughs) Being young and having a little bit of money to do the things we wanted, we just really… partied, everyday.

The removal from the industry alleviates a lot of pressure socially, and despite having a big records out, everything in Miami was a little behind then, so you guys are so relative unknown, but you're making money. There aren’t a ton of up-and-coming artists that spent a bunch of time in Miami in that era. N: Yes, during that time it was like Young Money, only, but we would go test out unreleased music driving down Collins [Avenue] and Ocean Drive. We just bumped the songs to see if the girls were f**king with it. Mack Maine used to do that as well. I forget what he was driving, maybe a Bentley or something at that point. He’d just be by himself doing the same thing, driving up and down Ocean Drive playing new Young Money music.

It was always a good test of how things should feel, driving around Miami just blasting it, ignorantly. There’s only certain songs we could, kind of, do that with. You know what I mean? If we’re driving down Collins in a convertible or something, there’s a certain sound songs you can play in that situation that embody that energy.

Can you remember any songs that you played that got a reaction? N: One was “West District,” but I can’t remember the timeline. I think that was between projects.

That dropped on April 2014 on SoundCloud, three to four months before PND2 dropped. N: Yea, I remember we were playing in Sunny Isles [a neighborhood north of South Beach] and playing it extremely loud from the car. There’s a car with like two or three girls that pulled up and were asking about the song. I think we just didn’t tell them about the song, so they started to follow us from the light. Later, I realized they recognized PARTY in the car. They tried to take photos. For me, that was a big memory, playing “West District,” and we were so excited knowing it was going to be something special.

We actually went to my friend’s in Hollywood [Florida] to a barbecue and then PARTY was just like, “Oh, we should just drop this now, while we're having a barbecue.” So, he literally pulled out his laptop. I always had my 35mm camera, and I had a photo of ‘Sauga, gave it to him, made the cover in Photoshop right in the backyard waiting for our food, and just uploaded to SoundCloud. Right there.

I know that a lot of this sound you guys created is specifically attributed to Mississauga and Toronto. I don't think Miami's musical influenced the project so much, but I think the Miami lifestyle influenced the project a lot. I feel like I can hear it, but what are specific things from making the project there that you’d reference influenced it? N: We never would’ve made a song like “Sex On The Beach” in ‘Sauga. My lifestyle totally changed from being in ‘Sauga shoveling snow. It gave a different perspective and I think that came through in music. I think most of the songs that are sort of darker were made in ‘Sauga or Toronto, and the songs that feel more airy and open and kind of carefree are the products of the day-to-day in Miami.

We were just having fun during the days like going to beach or... (Pause) going to the beach. (Laughs) At night we would make songs based on the situations or the feelings of what happened during the day or the night before. There is a very literal connection between the songs and the day or the days leading up to making the song. There’s nothing on that project that was for the sake of storytelling or whatever. Everything in the songs is based on things that happened.

It's easier for me to produce, like just being there with artists or with PARTY. Being in joint experiences and then making a beat or starting an idea based off of a specific situation where we’re both present, it's so easy to make a song like that.

G-Ry, you were in L.A. when the project dropped, do you remember the first time you all saw each other in person after it released? G: There was a time after the release that PARTY came to L.A., and he basically set up shop. He wanted to move out there. We met at the studio and started working right away on records. We did “Kehlani's Freestyle” [now known as “Things And Such”] a day before we went to Toronto for OVO Fest. We did that record, bounced it, uploaded it, and then flew directly to Toronto next hour after that song dropped.

We put the record out on SoundCloud, everyone's going crazy, got to the airport, flew to Toronto, and then there was like one day before OVO Fest for us to settle in. It was just a movie, you know? Will Smith, Kanye [West], Travis [Scott], Skepta, everyone was at that OVO fest, it was a huge party. PARTY performed records off PNDTWO. He performed the record I produced on there. So that was crazy. Being on the stage with him performing and you see Kevin Durant, you're seeing other NBA players bobbing their head to our music, it was a movie.

Was there a specific time period or circumstance after PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO dropped that you felt a significant shift in your career or lifestyle? Like a feeling of, we made it? N: Just seeing the influence of it. I think seeing people like Bryson [Tiller], I think Bryson was the one that took the influence the most directly, successfully. Like with him, 6lack, Tory [Lanez], who switched his style to more similar to PARTY than what is was doing before, it was seeing the influence more than anything. That’s when things became the most real to me. I think that’s one of the hardest things to do, to switch people’s approach to music. I think that’s when I recognized that gravity of what we were doing.

What would you say PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO has done for you and your careers? G: Oh, man. It's so humbling looking back. That changed everything. Like, that was one project alone that opened every nearly every door that I've walked through since. I’ve been able to work on Drake’s More Life, PND projects after PND2 like Colours, Colours 2, P3.

N: I have freedom. Before that, people would bring me references of other artists or songs they wanted to create. Now, people come to me for my sound that I established for myself.

 

