Facebook Annouces A New Product
Justin Sullivan

Instagram Testing Feature That Hides Number Of “Likes” From Users

July 18, 2019 - 11:53 pm by VIBE

Instagram could be gearing up for a permanent change that would allow users to focus on content instead of the number of likes that each posts receives. The Facebook-owned social networking giant is testing a tool that hides the number of likes that each post receives and video views., making them only visible to the account holder.

“We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people,” the company announced on social media Wednesday (July 17). For now, Instagram is running the test in Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan and three other countries.

“We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who've liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received,” the company explained in a series of tweets.

Jan Wong, an app analyzer who scopes out hidden codes from your favorite apps, discovered that the company was toying around with the feature in April. “Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,” Wong tweeted at the time.

The change could make for a big adjustment for social influencers who seemingly depend on numbers to measure their engagement. The same goes for general users who could potentially feel less pressure to garner a certain number of likes for each post.

 

In This Story:

Popular

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For "When They See Us"

From the Web

More on Vibe

will-smith-icon-instagram-
Getty Images

Will Smith Congratulates Jaden With Hilarious "Icon" Instagram Video

Will Smith has been cutting up and dropping gems on Instagram since he joined the social media platform just before the new year, and it’s arguably the best thing on the Internet. In dad fashion, Smith recreated Jaden Smith’s “Icon” music video and it’s hilariously sweet.

Jaden reached 100,000,00 streams on Spotify and like a proud father, the Academy-Award nominee wanted the world to know his son’s great accomplishment. The re-enactment is a caricature. Smith is shown walking in slow motion toward the camera, laxed jaw to show off a gold piece and a thick gold link chain wrapped around his popped-collar neck. The backdrop is a purple sky and a car with everything open.

Jaden released Syre in November 2017, with the breakout single being “Icon.” Its visuals were viewed more than 40,000,000 times. The album debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 with more than 20,000 total album-equivalent units sold.

After realizing his dad hilariously showed his support, Jaden responded by thanking him for being an excellent father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be4W8JyFOFA/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

"Dad, this is the funniest thing I've seen in my life. You're the best father anyone could ask for. Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes," Jaden captioned. "I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love."

Watch Will Smith's video and his sons below to see who did it best.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 6, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

 

Continue Reading
Screen-Shot-2017-05-03-at-9.21.58-AM-1493817734
Mark Phillips / Instagram

Graduate Honors Hip-Hop Greats By Recreating Their Album Covers In His Cap & Gown

It's graduation season, and University of North Texas student Mark Phillips isn't soliciting your cheesy photography company to capture his big moment. Before walking across that stage, he did something a little more original by assembling a series of photos and recreating the album covers of all the artists that kept the alumnus inspired throughout his college tenure.

“I felt like these artists and their music were a strong part in keeping me motivated to graduate,” said Phillips to Complex in an email. “Not only that, but my job as a video creator has been hard to balance with being a full time student. So their music really has kept me inspired to keep pushing towards my goals.”

The results? LIT. Phillips' renditions include Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive and 4 Your Eyez Only, Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Drake’s Nothing Was the Same, Big Sean’s I Decided, and Logic’s The Incredible True Story to name a few.

Check him out:

I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists. (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform)So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them 😂🔥. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity (SCROLL to see them all guys!) @realcoleworld @bigsean @brysontiller @logic301 @kendricklamar @champagnepapi @chancetherapper @ms_laurynhill

A post shared by Mark Phillips (@supremedreams_1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Continue Reading
puma-badu-sings-rihanna-stay

Puma Badu Proves The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree With A Sweet Rendition Of "Stay"

When your mother is Erykah Badu and your father is Dallas born rap icon D.O.C, obviously your musical inclination will be higher than most 12-year-olds, which is why we're not surprised to hear Puma Badu's sweet rendition of Rihanna's "Stay."

Like a proud mama, Erykah recorded her daughter on Sunday (Dec. 18) hanging around the house singing the tender love ballad, and like proud fans of Erykah's little one, our hearts collectively bubbled over with pride.

Puma Badu 12

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:49pm PST

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to her mom, Puma proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, while still demonstrating she has her own distinct sound.

Puma Badu ??💜??💜???????💜????12

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

Puma is only 12, and has all the time in the world to figure out what she wants to professionally pursue in life. However, if you're in need of some good vibes, let little Badu serenade you.

Sing, Puma!

Puma 💜???????💜?????????💜💜??????💜💜?

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Watch The New 'Hustlers' Trailer Starring Cardi B, J. Lo, Lizzo, Keke Palmer And More

Movies & TV

2d ago

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For 'When They See Us'

Features

3d ago

Why Chiwetel Ejiofor As Scar Is The Real Star Of The 'Lion King’: Review