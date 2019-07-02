Irv Gotti On Lil Nas X's Sexuality: "We'll Accept You For Whoever You Are"

July 2, 2019 - 9:13 am by VIBE

Hip-hop and rap have not always been accepting towards members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, however, times are changing.

On Sunday (Jun. 30), Lil Nas X– whose hit "Old Town Road" has been atop the Billboard Hot 100 longer than any hip-hop song in history– seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitter. He later confirmed in a separate tweet that he is bisexual ("just cuz i’m gay don’t mean i’m not straight).

Irv Gotti was asked by TMZ's cameras about hip-hop's long, murky history with homophobia, and was additionally prompted about whether he believes Lil Nas X and other artists will be accepted. Simply put: yes.

"Yeah, we don’t care," he said. "If it was like 20, 30 years ago, it would be a shocker... 2019? Just be whoever you are, and we’ll accept you for who you are."

Watch his comments above. Do you agree? Is hip-hop ready to put its history aside to accept artists from the LGBTQIA+ community? Sound off in the comments.

Blueface Defends Kicking His Mother And Sister Out Of His Home

tomi-lahren-sits-on-political-panel
Rich Polk

Tomi Lahren Calls Colin Kaepernick A “Disgrace” Over Nike 'Fourth Of July' Sneaker Controversy

Tomi Lahren had lots to say about reports that Nike pulled its “Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July” sneakers after Colin Kaepernick intervened. As previously reported, the sneaker giant pulled the shoe release after Kaepernick objected to the company using the Betsy Ross American flag because it was created during slavery. The flag has also been used by white supremacists groups.

As expected, Lauren joined the chorus of Kaepernick detractors in lashing out at the 31-year-old athlete and activist.

“There’s are so many people in this country, and this world, that have so many bigger things to worry about and he’s throwing a tantrum over a shoe,” Lahren said according to The Blast. “He’s a disgraced washed up quarterback, he’s a disgrace to this country.”

The political pundit went on to claim that Nike is making a “big mistake” by canceling the sneakers, and that Kaepernick’s legacy will be “dividing this country.”

Nike defended the choice in a statement Tuesday (July 2). “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday,”

The shoe drama sparked backlash among conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag.... @NFL #HappyFourth https://t.co/G6w8vDjvLP

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Additionally, the hashtag #WalkAwayFromNike began trending Tuesday, although it appears to have backfired. Many of the #WalkAwayFromNike tweets were in support of the company, and questioned the effectiveness of last year's attempted boycott after Kaepernick was featured in Nike's “Just Do It” campaign.

So, those who pretended to have #WalkAwayFromNike the first time had to go back to wearing Nike. Now, they’re mad and want to “stop wearing Nike”...... again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TsI0r2p8f8

— Rico Bennett (@NotoriousRicoB) July 3, 2019

I am confusion. Didn’t y’all already boycott Nike? Did it not work the last time 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/4WOrCHqdVY

— Ambreezy ✝️😎 (@AmberK_10) July 3, 2019

So you’re all admitting you still wore Nike after the last supposed boycott. 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/7U4p2ETYhp

— ŁΞS Ⓥ (@Chocodrag0nfly) July 3, 2019

Me walking in the store to get more @Nike apparel! 😂😂😂 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/W2YCSi8o8I

— Rayna (@doc_sunshine08) July 3, 2019

Danielle Brooks
Getty Images

‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Announces Pregnancy

Danielle Brooks is getting prepared for her most important role. The Orange is the New Black star took to social media Tuesday (July 2) to announce that she is “happily pregnant” with her first child.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant,” the actress captioned a photo of her holding a Clear Blue pregnancy test. Brooks, who is five months along, also shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram Stories writing in part, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

Next month, Brooks and the rest of the OINTB cast will debut the seventh and final season of the Netflix hit drama. The 29-year-old South Carolina native plays fan favorite, Tasha “Tastyee” Jefferson and promised that fans will be “satisfied” with the finale.

“I think they’re going to feel full and feel like we’ve answered all the questions that they wanted answered,” Brooks said during a recent interview with Pure Wow.” I think people will still leave feeling hopeful for Taystee at the end of the day.”

Watch LaKeith Stanfield, Chris Evans And More Starr In 'Knives Out' Trailer

Atlanta's LaKeith Stanfield and Avengers' Chris Evans are starring in the forthcoming mystery Knives Out. The film is based on solving a homicide in which is everyone is perceived as guilty until they can prove they're innocent. The storyline chronicles crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who's found dead on his 85th birthday

Judging from the trailer, Knives Out has an awkward but hilarious tone to it. Director Rian Johnson (Stars Wars: The Last Jedi, Brick, Looper ) pays homage to the Whodunit? genre, a reality show about solving mysteries which debuted in 2013.

Johnson spoke with Entertainment Weekly, about Harlan’s backstory and why he was a prime target.

“Harlan has built this massive empire up and he has a group of kids and their families who are all adults and who all to one degree or another live based on his success,” he said.”When the family fortune is kind of in question or up for grabs, that’s when the proverbial knives come out.”

Johnson also emphasizes the great chemistry the cast had on set, which in turn heightens what viewers will expect to see.

“I’ve always been very lucky and had great experiences with all my actors. I didn’t know what to expect,” he continued.  “The truth is, everybody just clicked and had a great time and there was a real incredibly wonderful experience to shoot, especially in the group scenes when they were all together. They were all playing off of each other and they were all just having so much fun that it was infectious. “

Trailer’s here! I love it but as always... it doesn’t give anything major away but it does show things that are most enjoyably seen for the first time in the movie. If you want to come in totally clean, you know what to do. And now without further ado... #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/sw2uIdMNGI

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 2, 2019

Knives Out is set to hit theaters on November 27. Watch the trailer above.

Music News

10h ago

J. Cole Releases More Tracks From 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III'

News

11h ago

Police Officer Allegedly Turned Away Witness In Nipsey Hussle's Murder

Features

1d ago

Meet ‘The Lion King’s Young Actor, JD McCrary