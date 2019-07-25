Issa Rae And Cast To Begin Filming Season 4 Of 'Insecure' In September

Fans of HBO's hit comedy series Insecure let out an audible sigh of sadness when it was announced Season 4 wouldn't air during the 2019 summer. Despite Megan The Stallion informing us it was a hot girl/hot boy summer, many still missed Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Kelly.

While we still have a ways to go before the show returns, creator and star Issa Rae revealed during her TCA panel Wednesday (July 24) the show's writers are putting the final touches on the season's script and production is slated to begin in September.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom follows single 30-something-year olds in Los Angeles at varying levels in their careers as they navigate dating and life's WTF moments.

In the show's absence, the cast has gone on to experience individual success. Issa Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in the Will Packer comedy Little. Yvonne Orji who plays Issa's bestie launched a successful podcast with writer Luvvie Ajayi. Amanda Seales, who's cast as Tiffany premiered her widely-praised HBO comedy special I Be Knowin, while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) landed the role in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Good to know one our favorites is gearing up for a grand return.