Dreamville Debuts Documentary About 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Album

"I had this idea. Let's go somewhere, lock-in and invite a bunch of outside producers and artists to come f**k with us and just make this album."

The highly-anticipated Revenge of the Dreamers III isn't out yet, but Dreamville and company did everyone the honor by releasing a documentary about the album-making process. The 30-minute visual is long enough to hold fans over until Friday when ROTD3 is released, but still short enough that it keeps them on the edge of their seats. Chase Fade followed the Dreamville camp, filming them and the other producers and artists they invited to the sessions. Straight from the get-go viewers can tell that the 10-day recording sessions were out of this world.

Dreamville artists Ari Lennox, Cozz, and J.I.D., just to name a few, had their shining moments in the documentary but J. Cole's label signees weren't the only ones killing it at the Atlanta Tree Sound Studios. The David Peters-directed film featured captivating moments from RCA Records artist Buddy, who had a bar ready for each and every song, and rapper Smino who was just excited to be there, having never experienced something like that before.

The behind-the-scenes film gave a good glimpse into how Dreamville made magic at the start of the year with their "golden ticket" invitations; invitations that later led artists and producers who weren't initially invited to ask for one. No one was turned down.

Since the beginning of 2019, Dreamville has worked hard to make sure that they are in every conversation, and no longer regarded as the withdrawn label. It's the year of the "Dreamers," and with the release of the documentary and album all in the same week, it's hard to see if anyone else can compete with them.