J. Cole Offers Fans Two Tracks From 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III,' "Lambo Truck" And "Costa Rica"

The anticipation for 'ROTD III' is real.

With the official announcement that Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III will be released on Friday (July 5), two new singles have arrived to hold fans over.

"Lambo Truck" and "Costa Rica" join earlier releases "Got Me" with Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign and Dreezy, while "Down Bad" hosts Bas, JID, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy, and J. Cole.

Cozz, Reason and Childish Major bring an eclectic sound to "Lambo Truck" that will make you sit back and relax whereas "Costa Rica" reveals hard-hitting beats that are bound to get you hyped.

ROTD3 is poised to expose listeners to artists on the rise and with these four new singles, the mission has been accomplished so far. Iconic artists have alluded to being on the anticipated mass collaboration but fans will have to wait for the project to drop in three days.

The anxiety is real.

A documentary of the legendary studio sessions that took place at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, Ga., is set to premiere on Tuesday (July 2).

Check out the latest singles below.