Judge Clears Ja Rule Of Fyre Festival Fraud Claims

July 11, 2019 - 12:38 pm by Alexis Reese

Thanks to the Southern District Judge of New York, Judge Kevin Castel, Ja Rule has been alleviated from a lawsuit over the 2017 Fyre Festival fiasco on Thursday (July 11). Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, and the event's chief marketing officer Grant Margolin were accused of organizing and promoting the luxury music show while knowing it was a scam, per the New York Daily News

Castel states the duo was unaware the concert would amplify into a crisis resulting in attendees being stranded in the Bahamas in harsh conditions.

"(Ja Rule) and Margolin were participants in organizing or promoting a large-scale event. There is no assertion that the Festival when first conceived or introduced to the public was intended not to go forward or that defendants intended not to perform by organizing the advertised amenities and accommodation."

Bloomberg also outlines the plaintiffs' claims that Ja Rule and Margolin "made false representations on social media about the festival's accommodations, luxury offerings, band performances, amenities, cuisine, and site description," and that "the organizers knew for months that the festival wouldn't live up to their promises."

However, the complaints don't "allege specifically when the statements were made or what specific promises they contained that consumers relied on," the court said.

"Mr. Atkins is thankful for today's ruling and for the Courts time and attention. Justice was done today," his attorney, Ryan Smith, said.

Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Fest, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for the scheme and has been ordered to forfeit $26 million for defrauding investors a part of the event in addition to other plots.

kawhi-leonard-jaden-smith-1562874160
Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard And Jaden Smith Appear In New Balance 997 Campaign

New Balance just received a fresh new look. The classic sneakers released a campaign on Monday (July 8) with special appearances from recently signed Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and ERYS artist Jaden Smith.

The launch of its newest movement "Runs in the Family" celebrates the release of the modernized 997Sport kicks, an update to the original, Hypebeast reports. In just one minute, the largest athletic superstars including Champions League winner Mané from Liverpool F.C., Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin, pro-skater Jamie Foy, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and more appear.

Smith's single "I" from his newest album is played throughout the visual. The original 997 and 997H sneakers are also highlighted.

Los Angeles Clippers colored kicks were unveiled by New Balance earlier this week. The OMN1S immediately sold out as reported by HighSnobiety but a wider release is soon to drop. Throughout July, the sneaker company will unveil inside-look videos of the members featured in the "Runs in the Family" campaign, diving into their individual stories.

The full line-up of the shoes is currently available on newbalance.com in North America and will be available globally on Saturday (July 13).

Check out the campaign below.

Reload-1562871180 Reload-1562871180
Eve/ Orienter

Eve Releases New Song "Reload" Featuring Jamaican Artist Konshens

Legendary rapper Eve is back with a new dancehall tinged track about female empowerment and staying clear of a dude that has mistreated her. The Philly native and Ruff Ryders first lady is spitting bars of strength on “Reload,” which features reggae artist Konshens.

"I love reggae so much. I've been going to Jamaica since 1999 and anyone that knows me knows that you'll find me in a corner with my reggae on, dancing,” Eve stated of the collaboration in a press release. “We wrote the line before [Konshens] was involved ['fucking up my conscience/listening to Konshens'] - I'm just glad he was feeling it!"

It's been nearly six years since Eve has released any new music. For the most part, she's been living in the U.K with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. Yet amid her seemingly lavish life style across the pond, she's revealed her past struggles with addiction and mental health in a recent sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk.

"I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life," she said. "So I started drinking, a lot. I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain."

Now, those days are apparently over, and we're glad to see the rapper hit the studio. Listen to "Reload" below.

cardib-jennifer-lopez-hustlers-film-1553025230-768x768-1562858258 cardib-jennifer-lopez-hustlers-film-1553025230-768x768-1562858258
Getty Images

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And More Appear In 'Hustlers' Teasers

Snippets of Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, a forthcoming film about a crew of strippers that plan to steal thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients, has surfaced and features small cameos from the cast's leading ladies.

The digital vignettes feature the likes of Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. Viewers see J. Lo strutting on top of a bag of cash, Lizzo seductively working the pole and Stiles in a deeply analyzing mode with a fierce look in her eye.

Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, is based on a New York Magazine article about a group of strippers who stole from rich men on Wall Street. Scafaria's adaptation presents a story about the beauty standards and gender norms that are constantly interpolated into global societies.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they're worth the size of their bank accounts," Scafaria said. "Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”

For the role, Lopez revealed that she visited the strip club for research with fiance Alex Rodriguez. “Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie,” she said. “He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterward I chatted with some of the girls.”

Check out the teasers below. The official trailer will arrive on July 17.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ramona. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @jlo

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Diamond. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @iamcardib

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Liz. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @lizzobeeating

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Elizabeth. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @missjuliastiles

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mercedes. #HustlersMovie tra iler drops July 17. @keke

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dawn and Justice. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @madbrew @mettenarrative

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tracey. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @tracelysette

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Destiny. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @constancewu

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Annabelle. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @lilireinhart

A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

