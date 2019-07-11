Judge Clears Ja Rule Of Fyre Festival Fraud Claims

Thanks to the Southern District Judge of New York, Judge Kevin Castel, Ja Rule has been alleviated from a lawsuit over the 2017 Fyre Festival fiasco on Thursday (July 11). Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, and the event's chief marketing officer Grant Margolin were accused of organizing and promoting the luxury music show while knowing it was a scam, per the New York Daily News.

Castel states the duo was unaware the concert would amplify into a crisis resulting in attendees being stranded in the Bahamas in harsh conditions.

"(Ja Rule) and Margolin were participants in organizing or promoting a large-scale event. There is no assertion that the Festival when first conceived or introduced to the public was intended not to go forward or that defendants intended not to perform by organizing the advertised amenities and accommodation."

Bloomberg also outlines the plaintiffs' claims that Ja Rule and Margolin "made false representations on social media about the festival's accommodations, luxury offerings, band performances, amenities, cuisine, and site description," and that "the organizers knew for months that the festival wouldn't live up to their promises."

However, the complaints don't "allege specifically when the statements were made or what specific promises they contained that consumers relied on," the court said.

"Mr. Atkins is thankful for today's ruling and for the Courts time and attention. Justice was done today," his attorney, Ryan Smith, said.

Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Fest, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for the scheme and has been ordered to forfeit $26 million for defrauding investors a part of the event in addition to other plots.