Will And Jada Smith Post 21st Birthday Tributes To Son Jaden

July 8, 2019 - 4:08 pm by VIBE

We watched Jaden Smith grow up before our very eyes, and today (Jul. 8), the ERYS musician turns 21 years old. His famous parents– Will and Jada Pinkett Smith– wished their eldest child a happy legal birthday with some adorable throwback videos and photos.

"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” the Red Table Talk host wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo montage of her first-born child.

“You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love,” she continued. “You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom…”

Ever the jokester, Will opted for a short, sweet and simply hilarious caption to accompany a video montage of his own for his famous son. "Jaden is 21 today!!” He wrote. “The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person.”

Check out their beautiful tributes to their amazing son below.

We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - Show
Getty Images

Chris Brown's 'INDIGO' Album Debuts At Number One

Chris Brown’s latest project INDIGO is the new reigning No. 1 album in the country.

According to Billboard, the 29-track LP which features three bonus tracks and guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others, debuted at No. 1 on this week’s 200 Albums Chart. This marks the third time the Virginia native has had a No. 1 album– he also topped the charts with 2011’s F.A.M.E. and 2012’s Fortune.

Per the publication, "Indigo’s first week was supported largely by streaming activity, as the set tallied 76,000 SEA units, which equates to 97.95 million on-demand audio streams for the set’s lengthy track list of 32 songs." 28,000 of the numbers in Indigo's tally is from pure album sales, which is supported by concert tickets to support his upcoming tour, as well as merchandise/album bundles.

No. 2 on the 200 Albums chart is Lil Nas X's 7 EP. The 20-year-old phenomenon continues to sit atop the Hot 100 with his hit "Old Town Road," which is now two weeks away from tying the record for the longest No. 1 reign on the charts.

lion-king-caast
Courtesy of Disney

Social Media Wants To Know: Where Is James Earl Jones?

With Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King just days aways, fans of the beloved animation are giddy with excitement to see the film come to life, (and likely have scheduled therapy appointments for the trauma that will occur from watching Mufasa's murder a second time)

Disney has taken an elegant t approach to the promotion of the film, occasionally releasing photos and teasers on Twitter and Instagram. However, even with the gentle touch, fans have noticed a key figure missing from all the pictures: James Earl Jones.

The Tony-award winning actor voiced the role of Mufasa in the original 1994 movie, so when it came time for the live-action version, director Jon Favreau naturally commissioned the Oscar-nominated star to reprise the role, and he (thankfully) agreed.

Yet, the 88-year-old Broadway star has been missing from the promotional photos and the latest cast art, which has a lot of social media concerned.

Listen, I'm getting worried.

This is like the third major photo roll-out they have done for the #LionKing and nobody is asking the real question: WHERE IS JAMES EARL JONES!?

He is the original Mufasa and came back on to voice him again 25 years later -- where is he? pic.twitter.com/TIE1kpdKPh

— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/THEPERFOURMER/status/1148327285310668801

Me checking Twitter to make sure that James Earl Jones is okay. pic.twitter.com/pLa3vrPr7z

— Slow Down (@SlowDownMeow) July 8, 2019

Relax yal, James Earl Jones is still Mufasa #LIONKING

— Tiffany Nicole, MS (@notofdaordinary) July 8, 2019

For the two of you on the planet that don't know the story, Disney's The Lion King takes places in the fictitious African safari known as Pride Rock. King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi have welcomed their son, Simba, a precocious cub who "just can't wait to be king."

While Simba frolics everywhere the light touches, his uncle Scar, ruler of the despised hyenas, orchestrates a devious plan to take over the Pridelands, which results in his brother's murder and Simba's exile.

Gone from the only home he knows, Simba makes unlikely friends when his past finally catches up with him. He then decides to face his fears, fight for his land, and take his place as the true king of Pride Rock.

The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.

Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-3.25.00-PM-1562613921
rollingloud.com

Stack Those Chips: Rolling Loud Festival Is Heading To New York City

It has been announced that the highly-popular Rolling Loud music festival is heading to the Big Apple. That’s right, NYC hip-hop fans: you’ll get a chance to see some of the biggest names in music right in your own backyard.

According to reports, the festival has been teasing an NYC edition to join the ranks of Miami, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. It was officially announced today (Jul. 8) that the NYC version of the festival will be held on Oct. 12 and 13 at Citi Field. However, with the New York Mets in postseason contention, fans will be kept abreast on developments with new potential sites.

In the past, musicians such as Travis Scott, Migos and Cardi B have been some of the bigger names to headline the event. This year, the Miami edition saw the likes of artists such as 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Soulja Boy.

Tickets to the event will go on sale on Friday (Jul. 12) at 10 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK, WE’RE BRINGING THE RAGE THIS FALL

PRE-SALE ON FRIDAY, JULY 12 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/AT7iK5g1XY

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

CITI FIELD

Options to move Rolling Loud to an alternate site will continue to be in effect while the New York Mets remain in postseason contention.

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

