With Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King just days aways, fans of the beloved animation are giddy with excitement to see the film come to life, (and likely have scheduled therapy appointments for the trauma that will occur from watching Mufasa's murder a second time)

Disney has taken an elegant t approach to the promotion of the film, occasionally releasing photos and teasers on Twitter and Instagram. However, even with the gentle touch, fans have noticed a key figure missing from all the pictures: James Earl Jones.

The Tony-award winning actor voiced the role of Mufasa in the original 1994 movie, so when it came time for the live-action version, director Jon Favreau naturally commissioned the Oscar-nominated star to reprise the role, and he (thankfully) agreed.

Yet, the 88-year-old Broadway star has been missing from the promotional photos and the latest cast art, which has a lot of social media concerned.

Listen, I'm getting worried.

This is like the third major photo roll-out they have done for the #LionKing and nobody is asking the real question: WHERE IS JAMES EARL JONES!?

He is the original Mufasa and came back on to voice him again 25 years later -- where is he? pic.twitter.com/TIE1kpdKPh

— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/THEPERFOURMER/status/1148327285310668801

Me checking Twitter to make sure that James Earl Jones is okay. pic.twitter.com/pLa3vrPr7z

— Slow Down (@SlowDownMeow) July 8, 2019

Relax yal, James Earl Jones is still Mufasa #LIONKING

— Tiffany Nicole, MS (@notofdaordinary) July 8, 2019

For the two of you on the planet that don't know the story, Disney's The Lion King takes places in the fictitious African safari known as Pride Rock. King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi have welcomed their son, Simba, a precocious cub who "just can't wait to be king."

While Simba frolics everywhere the light touches, his uncle Scar, ruler of the despised hyenas, orchestrates a devious plan to take over the Pridelands, which results in his brother's murder and Simba's exile.

Gone from the only home he knows, Simba makes unlikely friends when his past finally catches up with him. He then decides to face his fears, fight for his land, and take his place as the true king of Pride Rock.

The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.