Will And Jada Smith Post 21st Birthday Tributes To Son Jaden
We watched Jaden Smith grow up before our very eyes, and today (Jul. 8), the ERYS musician turns 21 years old. His famous parents– Will and Jada Pinkett Smith– wished their eldest child a happy legal birthday with some adorable throwback videos and photos.
"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” the Red Table Talk host wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo montage of her first-born child.
“You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love,” she continued. “You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom…”
Ever the jokester, Will opted for a short, sweet and simply hilarious caption to accompany a video montage of his own for his famous son. "Jaden is 21 today!!” He wrote. “The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person.”
Check out their beautiful tributes to their amazing son below.
View this post on Instagram
After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨