Charlottesville Killer Receives Life Sentence Plus 419 Years

James Alex Fields Jr will spend the rest of his life behind bars for driving his car into a crowd of counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Va., which injured many and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

According to reports, Judge Richard Moore sentenced the 22-year-old white supremacist to life in prison plus 419 years. Fields, who reportedly had a picture of Adolf Hitler framed by his bed, drove from Ohio to attend the 2017 Unite The Right Rally with fellow racists and neo-Nazi's to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The event also drew Heyer and other counter-protestors who marched against white nationalism. The violence forced local authorities to declare an unlawful assembly and begin the process of demobilizing everyone. Later on the same day, Fields drove his car into a crowd killing Heyer and hurting others.

The event caused already bubbling racial tensions in America to spill over when during a press conference Donald Trump blamed "both sides" for the turmoil.