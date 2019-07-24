Donald Glover Or Jamie Foxx: Twitter Is Split On Who's More Talented

Which one do you think is most deserving of the crown?

It's human nature to compare. With new generations taking cues from the elders, it's easy for some to see where the inspiration and originality intersect. So it's no wonder a debate ensued on Twitter Wednesday morning (July 24) between triple threats Donald Glover and Jamie Foxx.

The Lion King star and Academy-Award winner have similar entertainment footprints. Both have beloved albums, starred in blockbuster films and created or been part of shows that have weaved their way into TV history. (Atlanta, Community, In Living Color and The Jamie Foxx Show)

Foxx and Glover have also earned several awards across music, film, and television and merited respect from fans and their peers alike, so this comparison isn't as farfetched as others Twitter has conjured up.

However, when someone tweeted Donald Glover is more talented than Jamie Foxx, the generational divide between the two widened significantly. Now, before we get into the reactions, we here at Vibe are in full support of both men. Their contributions to black entertainment cannot be measured and fans of both are eternally in their debt.

Yet, it seemed as if many acknowledged Glover's talents but deemed Foxx the victor.

Donald Glover Fans tryin to explain why he’s more talented than Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/sDUqInkopd — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 24, 2019

When people compare Donald Glover to Jamie Foxx. pic.twitter.com/63w6776od1 — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolcam101) July 24, 2019

And just when you think Twitter is a place full of division, one brave soul realized you can be a fan of both men and it not be treason.

https://twitter.com/manny_man97/status/1154042052021084166