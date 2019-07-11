Janelle-Monae-Belvedere -Interview
Ben Rosser

Janelle Monáe's Beautiful Future Amplifies A Different Definition Of Inclusion

July 11, 2019 - 2:25 pm by Desire Thompson

Janelle Monáe defies every label. She's conveyed this through critically-acclaimed albums, charming film choices (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) and recently with her "Beautiful Future" campaign with Belvedere. For her second year with the brand, the singer-songwriter peeled back the brand's iconic bottle design to demonstrate a piece of her own beautiful future.

Monáe and the spirits brand hosted a "Beautiful Future" event, presenting the limited edition icy blue encasement within New York's recently remodeled Hudson Yard area. Monáe's artistry has always been approached with precision and a winding ribbon of layers. Her first bow with the brand came last summer with a rollout of short films directed by women. They included budding filmmakers Janicza Bravo, Lacey Duke, Kirsten Lepore and Megan Park.

While the next phase appears to be the bottle redesign, Monáe is also bringing context to inclusion through her creative and business fronts.

"I've had opportunities to listen and read so many people's visions of what a beautiful future is and inclusion is the word," Monáe tells VIBE. "Inclusion for my brothers and sisters in the LGBTQIA+ communities, for women, for immigrants. When we honor our uniqueness and our differences and we come to the table in our authentic selves, we can learn from each other and we can heal through conversation and that's what I value. Simple conversations not with other artists or celebrities or folks in my world, but folks who are teachers, folks who are running corner stores, folks who are living paycheck to paycheck and still finding the beauty in life. It's like, what is the purpose, what is that we're trying to say here or trying to do? And I think this is a fine opportunity to continue these discussions, especially with the world we're living in today.  There's never a wrong time to promote positivity in the future."

Monáe stayed true to her mission by incorporating her Fem the Future organization into the campaign, which was created as a response to the lack of women in film and media.

"Perspective is key and that is helping my future feel more and more beautiful," she added. "Every day that I get have a better perspective, I get to be a better human and I get to stand with a community of marginalized voices that have something to say that may not have been amplified in a way that they should have been."

The singer's influence could not be denied, Belevdere President Rodney Williams says.

"When you see an artist like Janelle Monáe who is reaching back to pull people from the community, to pull people forward, to push others and encourage others, she deserves our support so we look at it as an honor to be working with her," he said.

"She really lives her values and when she talks about inclusion, she really lives that way. Her whole team (Wondaland) are apart of her decisions, they're apart of her collaboration and we appreciate that because you get the benefit of everyone's best thinking and she holds very true to this idea of inclusion and empowerment of working with African-American women, in particular, to have their voices heard and recognized."

There's something to be said about black artists in the spirits space. Multi-hyphenates like Diddy, 50 Cent, Jay-Z have earned pretty coins for their brands like Ciroc, Effen Vodka and Dussè. Collaborators have done the same with Virgil Abloh bringing his signature designs to Moët & Chandon's champagne (A la "Do Not Drop" white font).

For Monaé, the Grammy-nominated creative wanted enthusiasts to enjoy every detail, which includes a "Beautiful Future" sitting comfortably between layers of silver and blue hue.

"When I was working with Belvedere on this Beautiful Future bottle, one of the things we talked about was the importance of peeling back your layers," she said. "You can not get to your uniqueness, your individuality unless you peel it back. When you look at the bottle, you'll see designs where you peel back. The ridges are deliberate. We were trying to make something that felt like the future, it was integrated early on."

The outcome was loved by all, including Belvedere.

"[We] loved it. We held our breath internally because the Belvedere palace has always been on our bottle since the very beginning and that is the palace itself is in Poland where the Belvedere is made which is the version of the White House," Williams said. "But we took it all of and just put the Belvedere name and said, 'Let's have at it.' And the design is so Janelle. It's so striking, it has different edges and curves to it where you don't expect it."

The singer's flair is just as striking as her other talents. Monaé promises more shake-the-table moves in the film space with her Wondaland Pictures production company.

"My hope is that by next year, we can have movies in production and I can amplify more women's voices, more honest voices who have a different perspective and want to contribute something to the culture, to push it forward," she said. As an artist who has toyed in the Afrofuturism space, Monaé is more than confident about the paradigms in theatrical cinema–especially when it comes to actresses of color.

"I think for so long you didn't see us in those leading roles, you didn't see us in those spaces, you just think we wouldn't exist in space," she said in reference to actresses like Tessa Thompson in the Men II Black franchise and Nicole Beharie's latest role in Black Mirror. Young actresses are also making their mark in the sci-fi space as well with Eden Duncan-Smith's electrifying role in the Netflix film, See You Yesterday. Even Monaé's audiovisual (or "Emotion Picture") of her Grammy-nominated album Dirty Computer was everything we wanted the latest season of Black Mirror to be.

"We're not just like the cool black friend invited to the party," she said about black film stereotypes. "We can be the hero, the villain, everything we want. Somethings bubbling for sure. I've been talking about science fiction since the beginning of my career. If you look at all of my albums, all of my work is rooted in sci-fi. And that's science fiction Afrofuturism is what I like to call it when you see us the future because Afrofuturism allows us to dictate how we are in the future. You know, we don't have to be the first one killed in a thriller. We can live and we can survive, we get to determine how we're viewed in the future on our terms."

As an artist who frequently resides in the hip-hop space, Monaé wants her vision of a beautiful future to include LGBTQIA+ in the rap space. With Pride month in the rearview, Monaé hopes conversation as well as collaborations continue without gimmicks.

"I think we have to start looking at each other as a civilization that literally rely on each other to survive," she says when asked on hip-hop's relationship to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We depend on each other to survive. When something is wrong with me or you, it should affect the person who may not be directly affected at that time. And by that, I always ask people to ask this question; Do you feel it is your responsibility, as a privileged person, with rights with not having to defend your sexuality, do you feel that it is your responsibility to help and protect those who may not be as privileged as you? That is a question you have to ask yourself. And I hope that the answer is yes. Just think, just imagine, if we stood up for each other and if we used our privilege and our power to address systemic racism, systemic sexism, systemic homophobia, those things that are seeking to divide us. Those are the conversations that we have to keep having and that's why I'm having them."

Snoop Dogg Sept. 1993
Dan Winters

Snoop Dogg's Sept 1993 Cover Story: 'HOT DOGG'

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in the Sept. 1993 issue of VIBE Magazine.

His album is the most eagerly anticipated debut in hip hop history. Join Kevin Powell for a Snoop Dogg-day afternoon.

Written By: Kevin Powell Photographs By: Dan Winters

INSIDE the television room of the Village Recorder studio in West Los Angeles, Snoop Doggy Dogg stands nose-to-nose with his cousin, a tall, copper-complexioned man who is wildly defending his point. “That’s how you want it?” his cousin says, trying to cover his concern for Snoop with a display of machismo.

“That’s how it’s gonna be,” Snoop replies.

“You’re doing it, there it is,” says the cousin, dejectedly.

“This shit don’t make no sense to me right now,” Snoop retorts with a wave of his hands. “I want to be loved.”

I half listen to their disagreement and stare at the massive television set mounted on the wall behind them. On the screen, the talking head of former Los Angeles police sergeant Stacey Koon is babbling about Rodney King, the need for law and order, and the South Central rebellion, which occurred a year ago this day. Like a restless toddler, Snoop spontaneously lunges over his cousin’s left shoulder blade, molds his long fingers into a gun, and aims at the screen, directly at Koon’s mouth: “Bam!” Taking the oral bullet as a cue, the man eases off Snoop’s case and retreats. Confused by the swirl of events on and off screen, I ask Snoop what’s going on.

“He was telling me,” he begins in his syrupy southern twang, “for security purposes I need to probably hire him….” I fade out Snoop’s voice for a moment, mentally juxtaposing last year’s explosion of black rage with the fact that at that time no one, save the local underground scene, had ever heard of Snoop Doggy Dogg. Like that display of raw energy, Snoop blazed through rap music last summer on a mission, his drawl chanting from jeeps and groove-filled clubs— “‘Cuz it’s 1-8-7 on a undercover cop” —helping propel Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover” single to number one on the rap charts. If that tease wasn’t enough, on Dre’s multi-platinum The Chronic (the title was suggested by Snoop and by his own estimates he contributed a good 65 to 70 percent of the lyrics), Snoop’s singsongy-hardcore style broke loose from the other guest vocalists on the album and stole the show. These performances marked him as one of the few rappers in hip hop history to establish a firm and identifiable presence before the release of his own debut album, Doggy Style, slated to hit the streets in early September.

But in spite of the buzz around Snoop’s rap career, he refuses—as evidenced by his argument with his cousin—to succumb to the demands of fame. Until recently he had no car, and he still shares an apartment in Long Beach with his first cousin That Nigga Daz, and barely notices any of the women who parade in and out of the studio in search of him, Dre, or rapper the D.O.C. So here he is—21 years old, six foot four, pencil thin, and quite obviously only one generation removed from his family’s Mississippi roots—arguing about his ability to protect himself against overzealous fans and envious knuckleheads. In essence, then, Snoop is more than hype. He’s just a regular kid from the block who happens to have a rhyme virtuosity that’s the envy of rappers on both coasts.

With his weary, understated cadence, Snoop Doggy Dogg has upped the hip hop ante: No waving of baseball bats on album covers, no spitting in music videos, no bald heads. If you want a rapper who dramatizes the harshness of ghetto life, this is it.

And, on the surface at least, Snoop’s lyrics are his reality. He still packs two guns (“It’s just a protection thang. A nigga ain’t gonna be out there slippin’”), and he never roams without the Dogg Pound—Daz, Kurupt, RBX, and his other buddies from the ‘hood. So he doesn’t even worry about the static that inevitably results from walking a fine line between ghetto life and life as a rap star. Perhaps subconsciously, Snoop’s final response to his cousin’s interrogation is also his declaration of who he was and who he claims to be. “I ain’t young no more,” he concludes. “I’m grown.”

Snoop's weary understated cadence has upped the hip hop ante: No waving of baseball bats, no spitting in music videos, no bald heads.

THE VILLAGE RECORDER, according to an engineer and the platinum and gold albums that punctuate the walls, has been home to Cher, Eric Clapton, and Alice Cooper. For Snoop it is currently the only home he has other than Long Beach. Inside the studio, former N.W.A member Dr. Dre sits behind the control boards snapping his head back and forth to a contagious, bass-driven sound. Contrary to his media image, in person the burly Dre is reserved, even shy. The Dee Barnes incident and other legal entanglements still haunt him—most recently, he is being sued for breach of contract by Ruthless Records, Eazy-E’s label. But there’s no denying his talent: With The Chronic, Dre managed to produce one of the more innovative albums—rap or otherwise—in recent memory. Now the head of his own company, Death Row Records, Dre isn’t hesitant to praise Snoop Doggy Dogg’s contribution to the rap genre.

“Snoop is gonna be around a long time,” Dre says, his thick hands palming each other, searching for words. “He’s always coming up with different concepts and he’s good in the studio. He can go on and ad lib a fuckin’ song if he wants to. And it would be funky.” Dre pauses again, then flashes an uncharacteristic smile. “Matter of fact, we did that on ‘Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang.’ We put a little freestyle thing on there—I don’t think they knew I was recording.”

Meanwhile, the studio overflows with young black men milling about, some eating Fatburgers, some staring into space, others whispering loosely constructed rhymes to no one in particular. Snoop walks around the tiny studio like a wound-up scarecrow with a pink notepad tucked beneath his armpit. Snoop’s hair is braided, his long, dark body a mannequin for a Death Row leather jacket, a black WeedWear T-shirt, very baggy gray pants, and old-school low-top canvas Converse sneakers. As accessories, a gold stub sparkles from Snoop’s left ear and a gold chronic leaf pendant rests firmly on his chest. Like most homies in the L.A. area, Snoop is overdressed, but he’s such a cool brother you would never know it’s 85 degrees outside. Snoop is so laid back one gets the impression that he’ll never write the lyrics for this latest Dre track. Between puffs on a blunt, he jots words down on the notepad, then turns around to me.

“You want some smoke?”

“No, I’m ay-ight,” I say, because I don’t smoke marijuana, and besides, the chronic is so potent I already have a contact. Oblivious, Snoop blows more smoke in my direction. Someone flips on the studio television set and coincidentally BET’s Rap City is playing “Deep Cover” and “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” back to back. I look at Snoop: the smoking and writing have ceased. His eyes are glued to the screen.

“That’s like classic shit,” Snoop says matter-of-factly. “The beginning of the whole episode, how we put this shit together. Just watching our work from the beginning to where it’s at now is to see a drastic improvement.” That “drastic improvement” understates the relationship between Snoop and Dre. They have become friends who clearly respect each other’s talents. Snoop eagerly sums it all up: “Whatever it takes to keep it as a family thang,” he says. “We don’t want it to be just business—we want it to be family and business, so whenever shit gets salty, niggas can break away with no problems.”

SNOOP DOGGY DOGG was born nearly 22 years ago in Long Beach, California, the second of his mother’s three sons (his older brother is 24 and his younger brother is 14). Southeast of Los Angeles, Long Beach is a bustling, multicultural port city known for its beautiful split-level homes. However, much like South Central L.A., Long Beach’s black community is bunched into the East Side, where poverty, drug trafficking, and gang activity is just part of the day.

Snoop’s family—like most black families on the West Coast—migrated to California from the Deep South after World War II in search of work and better economic opportunities. Snoop’s parents were never married, and none of the three boys share the same father. Nicknamed “Snoop” when he was a youngster—perhaps because his long face, thin lips, and wide ears resemble those of a cartoon canine—he refuses to tell me his real name.

“That’s my real name,” he says, amused at the secret he is keeping from the public. “That’s the key to my life, Snoop Dogg. I snoop. I don’t like nobody snoopin’ on me, I snoop on them, youknowhumsayin’?”

And I do know what Snoop is saying. Ghetto life creates its own terms for survival, its own names, its own heroes. Nicknames like “Mook” and “Pop” and “Smoky” populate every inner city in America, each moniker attached to a body that is repelling the constraints, both real and imagined, placed on that world. In Snoop’s case, yeah, he may have grown up a lil’ ghetto boy—fatherless, poor, more a student of the streets than of school—but at the very least his name debunks the myth that you know him. You may know his type but you don’t know him.

His childhood was rough, he says, though early on Snoop had a passion for sports and his mother took him and his older brother to church every Sunday, where he sang in the choir. Instinctively, Snoop leans into my tape recorder: "I want to thank my momma for putting me in the church.”

But neither the church nor sports were enough to keep Snoop out of trouble. His older brother, the most tangible male presence in his life, was his role model. And his brother’s inclination toward street life influenced Snoop. “I would want to smoke weed and just kick it in the mix, but he’d be like, ‘No, nigga, I don’t want you hangin’ with me.’” Unwilling to take no for an answer, Snoop formed his own clique and hit the streets.

Raised on the East Side of Long Beach until he was 15, Snoop moved with his family to North Long Beach and began in earnest his career as a hustler. When he noticed several of his homies from the East Side selling drugs in his new neighborhood, Snoop figured his chances of making real money were worth the next step he took. “I started selling every kind of narcotic you could think of,” he says. “It wasn’t no shit I was trying to hide. I mean, the preacher knew I was selling dope—everybody knew. It was getting me paid and I was like, fuck it, a regular job ain’t paying this much and I ain’t got to be dealing with no boss. I’m my own boss on the streets.

Snoop says he was also affiliated with the gang element of street life. “I really don’t even say I was involved with no gang as far as Crips or Bloods,” he states. “I was associated because that’s my surroundings. That’s what I was brought up with and that was just me.”

However, Snoop is critical of the gang violence in Long Beach, a violence so deadly he insists that we cannot conduct any of this interview there, even though this anniversary weekend is allegedly devoted to gang unity. “It’s Crip on Crip out there in my neighborhood,” he says. “I hope they wake up and smell the real flavor and see there ain’t no positiveness in killing each other. I wouldn’t want to chance me and you being out there doing an interview, youknowhumsayin’, and somebody come at me wicked and either I have to let off on them or they have to let off on me.” But there is an up side to gang life. “Niggas will do anything for you: do time for you, take a bullet for you, kill somebody for you. You can find that kind of love on the streets.”

Snoop was arrested for drug peddling only 30 days after his graduation from Long Beach Polytechnic high school. Over the next three years, he would be in and out of county jails on three separate occasions. It was the time behind bars that changed his focus.

"My name is the key to my life," he says. "I don't like nobody snoopin' on me—I snoop on them."

“That was the key to my whole life,” he says, leaning back as if considering where his other options might have led him. “I was always good at rap, but I never really had no study habits because I didn’t think nobody would put no money into me or see my talent—my true talent.” That talent had been there all along. Snoop’s interest in rap dates back to its early days and a song called “Super Rhymes.” He memorized the lyrics and performed them for classmates, even taking credit for the song. As admiration for his rhyming skills grew, he abandoned the plagiarism and created his own songs.

Throughout his hustling days, Snoop maintained his interest in rap, closely monitoring the careers of N.W.A., Eric B. & Rakim, and his all-time favorite rapper, Slick Rick. The parallels between Rick and Snoop are particularly clear: both have unusual voices and rhyme styles that have helped to redirect hip hop, both tell stories—serious and comical—about the urban milieu, and both are young black men who have been incarcerated.

Once he was out of jail, Snoop produced several underground tapes in hopes of getting a record deal. One was passed onto Dr. Dre by Snoop’s homie Warren G, also a resident of Long Beach and Dr. Dre’s brother. Snoop and Dre connected in early 1990, and Snoop was invited to sit through the recording of N.W.A’s Efil4zaggin album. Broke and unemployed but determined to make it as a rapper, Snoop suffered tremendously during this period—borrowing money, being fed by friends, sleeping on whatever couch was available. “Shit, I was doing bad, man. That’s what you call paying dues, you know? But that’s the shit I had to go through after I gave up selling dope. I told myself I had to be right in life and when you say that, you’ve got to give up everything that’s negative.”

While he was living with an aunt on the East Side, Snoop signed a 90-day record deal, but it wasn’t the kind of rap he was interested in doing. “I didn’t want to be no R&B rapper and no motherfuckin’ crossover rapper," he says. “I don’t want to be wearing no flat-tops and all that other R&B-ass shit. That ain’t me. I want my shit to be 100% gangsta shit.”

Snoop’s patience paid off. With the disintegration of N.W.A. following the dispute between Dre and Eazy-E, the door was opened for the haunting “Deep Cover,” which introduced a nation of rap fans to Snoop Doggy Dogg. Like Ice-T’s “Cop Killer,” “Deep Cover” attacked crooked police, but not too many people picked up on the song’s slippery lyrics. “Murder of an undercover cop,” Snoop says, his face crinkled into a mischievous smile as he explains the meaning of the police code number that served as the song’s hook. “We was hollerin’ that shit all on TV, ‘1-8-7 on a undercover cop.’ If they would have went in-depth on that song, there would have been some shit out of that. But it’s the way we put it down.”

Snoop’s performance on The Chronic, especially on "Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” “Dre Day,” and “Lil’ Ghetto Boy,” only solidified his status as hip-hop-vocalist-meets-gun-toting-renegade in the tradition of rebel artists as diverse as John Coltrane, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Marley. “‘G’ Thang” has to be the hardest top-five hit in pop-music history, its unfettered melodies and cocksure lyrics doing for black boys what Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” did for the long-haired grunge crowd: providing a naughty anthem for a subgroup with a constantly changing self-definition. For Snoop’s audience, that definition suddenly included the word “gangsta.”

By Snoop’s reasoning, “a gangsta runs his own thang. He’s got his own mentality, he’s his own gang, he don’t listen to nobody but himself. And he programs himself around being intelligent and staying above the rest of the competition out there.”

“Would you describe yourself as a gangsta?” I ask. He smiles wickedly. “Oh, I’d like to say I’m a smooth macadamian."

SNOOP and Daz are sitting in a corner of the studio, bobbing their heads in unison to Dre’s track. A dwarf in comparison to the lanky Snoop, Daz nevertheless has Snoop’s respect and freely offers revisions to the lyrics Snoop is mouthing. Because of the unprecedented success of The Chronic and the tremendous potential of Doggy Style, concern has been raised about Snoop’s lyrics, particularly his frequent use of the word “bitch.” Not anticipating getting called on this issue, he answers weakly: “I don’t call a woman a bitch until I feel that she’s a bitch,” and justifies his use of the word as “studio work.”

I think back to his comments about his mother, particularly the gratitude he feels toward her for all the support she’s given him. The question begs itself: Are all black women “bitches” except our mothers? Later Snoop would, like a child feeling cornered, feebly respond, “It’s just a word, you know, that you grew up with. It’s some shit that’s hard to shake.”

Given the paucity of role models and leaders in the black community, it is now a foregone conclusion that rappers are the voice of youth and, as such have the potential to mold opinion. Snoop, like too few black boys before him, has managed to survive and represents something real, something doable to ghetto youth trapped in inner cities across America. The challenge for someone of Snoop’s stature is in understanding who he himself is and how his past binds him to his core listeners; to use his lyrics not merely to tell stories but to offer other possibilities, other definitions. It won’t be enough for Snoop to say he has “skills like a motherfucker” if those skills prompt more young men to kill each other or to disrespect and abuse women.

Rap, in Snoop’s opinion, shows “that a lot of kids are trying to do something positive. Young niggas was killing each other and they was getting a lot media hype. Now you’re getting a lot media hype because there’s a lot of black teens that are doing rap. So, which sounds better to you?”

Actually, it might sound better if rap were truly the great liberator it claims to be. Individual freedom (in the way of money in the pocket, groupies, etc.) does not equal community uplift. But perhaps that’s going too far ahead of the game. Brothers like Snoop just want to get paid, be able to move their mothers out of the ghetto, and have a nice car and a nice home. Snoop says that given the chance to live his life differently, he might’ve even gone to junior college, unaware that that option in and of itself shows the limitations of a black boy’s dreams, if there are any dreams to be had at all.

Snoop knows the kind of stories he wants to tell. Real stories, violent stories, misogynistic stories, stories that have no beginning, no middle, no end...they just are.

THERE'S a song on Snoop’s debut album called “Who Am I?” —a smoothed-out track with a chorus of female vocals passionately harmonizing his name. Snoop sits in a corner rocking back and forth, still mouthing lyrics for another song with Daz as the crowded studio bops to the groove. “Motherfuckers be trippin’ off me, but I be trippin’ off of them,” Snoop says, whimsically, of his growing legion of admirers. It surprises him, all the hoopla, and Snoop claims he didn’t know about the buzz until interviewers told him it was so. Perhaps he really is that focused, that unconcerned about fame and women. Perhaps his life and hip hop music are one and the same, on-edge, provocative, challenging, yet still limited by their particular worldviews.

Much of Snoop’s life has been a reaction to external forces: the instability of his family, the poverty and crime and gang life in his neighborhood, his years spent on the streets hustling drugs to survive. Hip hop has afforded him a path out—not only a way to make money, as he puts it, but also the means to define himself, for once. Snoop is adamant about asserting his independence at last. “I demand my respect,” he says. “Every move I make is for me and I’m a man, so can’t no man tell me how to make my moves in life.”

Some apparently think otherwise. In recent months, numerous rumors of Snoop’s death either by murder or drug overdose have filtered through the streets. Some people have gone so far as to call Snoop’s grandmother and announce his death to her.

Still obviously uncomfortable with his new celebrity status, Snoop grudgingly admits these rumors are probably fueled by simple jealousy. “I don’t want to think like that, but I have to, ‘cuz it’s like that sometimes,” he says, his facial expression blank, unfazed by the thought of dying young.

Frankly, the imminence of death is in Snoop’s head every day. One can imagine him scanning local newscasts filled with reports of homies dead from street violence. “Yeah,” he mumbles in another direction, “it’s on my mind heavily ‘cuz I lost a lot of homeboys at an early age….” And he doesn’t complete the thought because he is tired of reacting. Snoop really wants to believe he can finally make his own moves without others dictating his steps.

“I ain’t dead,” he says defiantly, his long body again bent toward the tape recorder as if the machine were broadcasting his words straight to the streets. “I’m still breathing. Stop trying to mark me dead before it’s my time.”

Dreamville
The Dreamville Records roster - Lute, Omen, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, WoWGr8 of EarthGang (above), Cozz (below), JID, Bas (standing), Olu of EarthGang (kneeling) - pose for a photo from the Return of the Dreamers 3 sessions at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, Ga.
Jonathan Mannion / Courtesy of Interscope Records

Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3': Artists Share Their Memories

J. Cole’s talent-packed Dreamville crew has had its biggest year yet. The label launched its inaugural Dreamville Festival with an estimated 40,000 fans flocking to North Carolina. Ari Lennox has become a star with her soothing, personable debut Shea Butter Baby, and EarthGang, JID, and Bas have all embarked on multi-city tours around the world. But the spark that changed the tide for Dreamville this year took place for 10 days in January. Shortly after gathering for a label retreat, the crew convened at Tree Sounds Studios in Atlanta, Ga. with over 100 vocalists and producers to create Revenge of the Dreamers 3, the third of a series of compilations designed to showcase the Dreamville roster. In line with the constant “platinum with no features” talking point used for J. Cole, Dreamville has developed a reputation of creating their music from within instead of relying on outside producers and guest appearances. But social media sightings of bright yellow flyers with names of industry elite showed that this was much different from the previous two Revenge of the Dreamers albums that were released in 2014 and 2015.

As details of what was affectionately referred to as “Rap Camp” surfaced, outsiders knew it was music heaven. Dreamville’s roster, rising stars (Guapdad4000, Saba, Smino, Dreezy, REASON, Young Nudy, Baby Rose), renowned veterans (Big K.R.I.T., Wale), legends (Rick Ross, T.I., Ludacris, Swizz Beatz), the hottest producers (Tay Keith, Pyrex, Mike WiLL Made It), and even members of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team were sharing music, breaking bread, making memories and building friendships that would last long after the studio doors were shut.

In celebration of the release of ROTD3, VIBE spoke to artists, producers, and execs who attended the sessions about their fondest memories and final takeaways from the sessions.

Zeke Nicholson (Co-Founder of Since The 80s, Manager of JID and EarthGang)

It was an idea that (Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad) and Cole had to do. They originally wanted it in LA, and me and my partner Barry Johnson wanted to emphasize it being in Atlanta. We’ve been to writing camps in LA, and you have a bunch of publishers and industry folk that influence how the music is made. Cole is from the south, we manage (Atlanta artists) JID and EarthGang, and Atlanta, in terms of energy and hip-hop history, especially in the last two or three decades, has been very influential. Also, it was cheaper. There were a lot more pros bringing it to Atlanta. I think Cole chose Tree Sounds because it’s a little secluded, very peaceful, very calming. I think because it was outside of the city, it would allow people to come and focus on music, not a lot of in and out.

Dreamville’s self-containment is part of their success, but we knew the moment they were willing to open their ears and hearts to different artists that it would be a vessel to a crazy moment. Usually, when you get a lot of artists in the room, you expect a lot of egos. But when you came in here, it felt like a creative haven where people could just create without ego. Just a bunch of creative people who aren’t worrying about the splits on a song, or whose record this is, but creating from a very pure place. I didn’t expect people to work together so seamlessly.

There were five to seven different rooms. Cole was in between two rooms, one he was producing and another he was ducked off in the back. But unless you knew the layout you didn’t know where Cole was. He was walking around a lot, popping into rooms. The good thing about Cole being ducked off is that he put all the other artists in the forefront. You had to go see them first. You had to hear what other people were working on. It was a discovery process among peers. ... I’ve never seen Cole have a supernova process like that. He’d come in a room and say “I’m hopping on this,” and people would go, “what the f**k?” Because it’s not expected. I know a lot of people thought, “Oh, this is just for Dreamville, we won’t get a record from Cole,” and I kind of wanted people to think that. But Cole being open and friendly and walking around and leading people, I’m sure there are people super impacted. His presence was welcoming and you could tell he was having fun with it.

Cozz (Dreamville Artist)

I just thought it was going to be the Dreamville camp and some outside producers we hadn’t worked with before. For Revenge of the Dreamers 2, we were making songs and submitting them. Ib and Cole went through their favorites and chose, but we weren’t weren’t making music together. It was deeper on Revenge of the Dreamers 3. It was just connecting artists and having a bunch of minds together to collaborate.

That sh*t felt like school to me. Even when I got signed, I wasn’t really around artists like that to expand my mind on artistry and develop myself. It was amazing to see how other artists work on a higher scale. I soaked up a lot of game, and I came back home way more sharp, faster than I would’ve if I would’ve just stayed on my route and done it myself. … It’s like every man for himself. There’s a bunch of rooms, but it’s only like three rooms you can actually record out of. If somebody lock that shit down and they’re recording, you just gotta wait or just bounce around. If you want to be on a song, you gotta be quick because motherf***as are waiting to get on the mic. It was like the wild wild west. You can put something down, but you better kill that sh*t because you’re gonna get cut if it ain’t up to par. Then some songs it’s like six ni**as on it, but it made sense because it’s like eight bars each. … It felt like a dream. You know you belong there, but it’s like, goddamn, I’m really here in this room with all these people I look up to.

I realized I used my brain more than my heart sometimes when I write. Ari Lennox mentioned that to me, because I was trying to do a song with her. The sh*t I was doing was tight, don’t get me wrong. I ain’t wack, ni**a. [laughs] But she could tell that I was trying. She texted me because in the booth, like, ‘you’re thinking too much, go from the heart.’ That’s the biggest lesson for me. Two, play with my tone, play with my voice. Cole told me before the camp to play with my tones and sh*t, and then when I got to the camp I seen how other artists talk to me different, then they get on the mic and have a whole new voice. I feel like I had two tones: the aggressive Cozz, and the melodic Cozz. I wanted to combine those two, so I learned how to do that. Your voice is an instrument, and your heart should lead the way.

Guapdad 4000 (Artist)

My manager got hit up through a good friend of mine, my old A&R Ryan Fletcher. Ryan knows a lot of the Dreamville cats on the business side. I’m like “yeah, I’m down to f**k with them.” Then I see the buzz on the Internet, and I’m like, what’s going on? I call Buddy and tell him I’m going, and he’s like ‘oh sh*t, I’m going too.’ He went the day before me because I had a show in Arizona. I was just like, ‘look, I’m assuming it’s gon’ be hella muf***in’ ni**as in there, all the heavy hitters, all the talented ni**as that don’t nobody know about. Let’s go in there and hit the ground running and be hella aggressive.’ Buddy was like–you know Buddy got that valley accent–”‘I don’t know man. I think I’m just gonna make cool music with the people I know, you know?” Man, I get down there, Buddy’s already been down there a day, and this ni**a is beast mode. “Man, I’m going crazy, I’ve already done six songs today.” I’m like f*ck, what happened to your plan?

...I just know that I’m hella tight, bro. I’m raw as f**k, and I actually feel like I’m one of the best young ni**as doing it, and I wanted to express that. I felt that I wasn’t going to go down there and outrap the super rap rap ni**as, even though talent-wise, I am a super rap rap ni**a. Then my sh*t would be hella weak because I’d be Cassidy on every song. My plan was to just be true to myself, let my tone carry. Every song I’m on is a moment because that’s what I was aiming for.

All the people who weren’t ready – because there really wasn’t any weak ni**as there, just ni**as that weren’t ready – to compete at higher levels and create in rooms with people who can vibrate at that high of a rate. Those people either got eliminated or eliminated themselves. That process of elimination could come through them just not coming, them being in the room and not getting on the mic, them not having any input, or them doubting themselves and feeling like they don’t have any input. Honestly, a couple ni**as approached me and was asking me where did I get my confidence from with ruts they’d been in. I was able to help some of those people out. At the end of the day, if we’re in a karate tournament or a basketball tournament, I still gotta win, but you can pull me aside after the game and I can tell you what my regimen is. But at the end of the day, we still came to play.

Ari Lennox (Dreamville Artist)

I feel like we been killing it, all of us in different ways. It's about time for other people to want to be excited to be involved in something like this. I don't know if this is shady, but I feel like it's easy for people not to realize the greatness of Dreamville and all that we possess. I feel like people are finally realizing that for whatever reason. Or I don't know, maybe they always did, but it just seems like it's a thing now. Something's different in the air. But it's a good thing, it's about time.

Cole, I saw working with all different types of producers and he came up with some of the most amazing songs. Even me, I never thought I would work so effortlessly with other songwriters. I took a step back with my own songwriting in this situation. And it was so natural, I made some of the most beautiful records with Christelle, Vincent and Yung Baby Tate, and a girl named Joy. We were all just open to doing things differently than we've ever done before. It kind of just forced me to just try new things, like let me see if I find melodies on someone else's stuff.

...There was somebody that pulled up that I didn't care for, and there were people that had my back. Ib had my back, just a lot of different people had my back to make sure that situation was handled in a very positive way. It was just a person that didn't have to be there. They don't even do music. So, it was pretty amazing to see like oh, these people really are my big brothers, they handled the situation. Honestly, that was the most exciting part for me to know. My manager Justin was doing work in New York, my other co-management situation Paris was in LA doing work, and so I felt like they weren't there to combat that situation head-on. And they would've. To know that Dreamville really stepped in to protect me, it makes me feel like I really am the baby sis, baby girl, you know. Off some personal sh*t, it meant a lot to know like they really have my back.

Never judge an artist by how you initially meet them. It’s so easy for you to meet everyone during festivals as an artist. I perceived certain people as fake like, "Oh you a fake as ni**a because I said hi and you didn't even look at me in my eyes, we didn't even make contact." But rap camp made me realize hell nah. Festivals in general are a lot. When you first get off stage after singing your heart out, there's a million things that might be going on in an artist's head. … You never know what somebody's going through and that can affect your first encounter with them. Rap camp made me realize, never judge somebody off of like the first encounter because you never know they could be the coolest, closest person eventually to you one day. … That, and get your tenacity up. Really start f*cking grinding. You could be talented all day but if you're not f*cking working, it's not gonna add up.

Buddy (Artist)

I got off the plane, I ran into King Mez. We hop in the Sprinter and then we go to pick up Omen and Cozz before we go to the stu’. Omen is breaking it down for us in the car. “Oh it's a lot going on, it's hard to record. It's a lot." And I'm just smacking my lips like, "I don't care. I'm about to do something. I'm about to get in the booth or get as close as I can to a mic and tell somebody to press record.” We get there and it's a bunch of people, a big ol' studio. Tree Sounds in Atlanta, you can tell that they've already been making a bunch of music in there. As soon as you walk in, it's like go time, energy. So I'm just running around, just kind of listening around at all the studios. Going upstairs, downstairs, seeing what's actually accessible because some rooms you couldn't really go in. I kept finding rooms, honestly.

I learned to just not overthink sh*t. It wasn't that much time but I stayed two extra days. I was only supposed to be there for three days, so I was really trying to get the most out of the space and contribute as much as I could. A lot of people came on the last day and were sad, because you feel like you missed out on the time to just be there creating. Just to be there and not have that much time to think things through, living in the moment, saying the first thing that comes to my mind and recording it and keeping the first take. Not having the time to try it over and over again because it's 30 rappers, 100 producers, you know? Everything happened really fast. I was probably making like three different songs in three different rooms, bouncing around trying to wait for other people to make beats so that I can rap on those too.

When we did the "Roll Up" song that was amazing because the beat was so tight and we was all faded and it was around that time of night where we just like "man let's just make a high song, a song about weed." We was all smoking all day and rapping all day. And like we just all real friends, I feel like that was the best part about it. Everybody grew up in different parts of the world, in America, you know, make different types of music and just like actually homies kicking it. Literally sitting in a circle with our phones out like a boy band. Everybody writing a verse like it was magical. I was on mushrooms that night too, so like I'm tripping. ... The room 222, it was just like something going on in there. I don't know about the angel numbers that deep but 222 was one of them and it was angelic in there. And then I walked in the hallway and it's like another specially reserved room.

J. Cole is walking in, and I'm like, "Hey J. Cole, can I come in there with you?" I'm thinking this is like a secret, big ass room, the biggest room in the stu’. I walk in, it's literally like closet size. As soon as I walk in my shoulders hits the other wall. It's two chairs in there, it can fit like three people max. It was just him and the engineer, some speakers set up, a tall ass microphone stand, that ni**a tall too. He was just rapping in there by himself. There was so much more going on, all in the other big studios, and he had like literally the smallest room. It was called the Rasta Room. Pictures of Bob Marley, green, yellow and red everywhere. It was a crazy vibe especially coming from all that other energy in room 222. … [Cole] told me that I was his new favorite rapper. On God. I was rapping and sh*t and then he heard my part and he was like “who is this, this is my new favorite rapper.”

Henry Daher (Producer)

The day I got there, they opened the door and they were like, “all right, you’re in. Get out and about.” At first, I was shook. I’m a respectful person, I’m not trying to barge in some people’s sessions and make artists uncomfortable who I don’t already know. I was lost at first, but thankfully, as soon as (Dreamville producer) Christo was freed up, he grabbed me and created more of a comfort zone. A lot of the people that got invited had their Christo, the person that’s helping them get heard. Typically, it was someone from Dreamville.

During the day there was a lot of creative cook-up stuff, but later in the day, it was the create a song stuff. As a producer, I believe you’ve gotta be there for both. You gotta go nonstop. There were people who were there before I got there and left after I got there, and I was staying till 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. … There was a session where Ski dropped a verse on this track that Buddy, Bas, King Mez, the dude Rei from Louisiana, and a few other people. It was a banger, something I’ll remember for a long time. I didn’t produce it. We had damn near 30 or 40 people in the studio, it looked like a local rapper show but with all your favorite rappers.

Smino (Artist)

When I was first invited, I ain't know if I wanted to go, ‘cause I'm not really like a being in a studio with a thousand ni**as type of person. I like to work by myself. But I guess I was just trying to step outside my comfort zone, and they was flying us out so I was like bet. I slid out mainly off the strength of J.I.D. and EarthGang, but after I got there … Everybody actually cool. We got this funny a** Rap Camp group chat, everybody in this bi**h. Saba, me, Cole, Kenny Beats, all the producers, Guapdad, Buddy. We just be playing with each other all the time and sending songs, dropping beats in here, like, "Aye, who wanna hop on this?" … Cole is crazy cause I was with Buddy in LA right after Rap Camp was over, Cole FaceTimed that ni**a and Buddy was like, "Look bro, look who I'm with." Cole was like, "Man that's what the f**k I like to see, y'all are actually friends." They just brought the gang together.

There was a lot of girls out there doing their thing and they brought them together too. There was a moment where it was just like...It's crazy cause I'm the only nigga on that song, but it was a moment when all the girls they was in the room in the cut making a song together type shit, I hopped on that bitch though. It was Ari, Ravyn Lenae, Van Jess, these girls called St. Beauty I think. It was a bunch of different girls out there. Dreezy was in everything. she hopped on this nasty ass song with JID and somebody else, sh*t freaky as hell but it's tight.

JID (Dreamville Artist)

I’m weird with working with artists. I gotta meet them first and establish some type of relationship. Even with some of the people who came through, I’d have a conversation with them for a day and the next day I’d work with them. Just to feel it out. I’m super specific with how I want my energy to be squared.

I had an inclination that people would be professional, but I was shocked about how humble everybody was with shifting their egos and being cool with working together … Every single person I came in contact with was humble and prepared to work. That was an indicator: I can open up and do something that I don’t do that much. It turned out to be one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

Dreezy (Artist)

“It was like an X-Men summer camp. Everybody has different powers and does different things and we all came together, it was almost like a school. J. Cole went through the studios giving feedback and listening to what we were doing. It would be 20 people in one room, 10 producers, 10 rappers and you gotta find the right beat for you. A song is only four minutes long and only so many people can get on a song, so everyone is in that one studio writing trying to get on a song. Every room I went in I made sure I got my verse on the song. I was just trying to write fast and have some good bars at the same time. Every room had a different vibe and it was almost like survival of the fittest. … Sometimes it’s like a show-off moment for me. I’ll let everybody do their verse and then I’ll come through. It’s like, I know I can go bar-for-bar with these people. The rap industry [can feel like] a male industry. I’m always ‘the girl’ in the group, but I’m happy there are more female rappers coming out. There’s a lot of dope people I like right now—especially Kash Doll.”

“I remember there was one song where I wanted Cole to hear my verse so bad, but he came in for a minute while I was writing. By the time I laid my verse, he had walked out. But I told him, ‘Go back in there and listen to my verse.’”

Omen (Dreamville Artist)

One of the biggest things I thought was smart was they didn't encourage Dreamville artists to work with each other at all, because it's a comfort zone. I can work with Bas any time, I can work with JID, I can work with EarthGang. They didn't want Elite in a room with Ari. They wanted Elite in a room with Mike Will, whoever. The first day it started as a joke but it turned into a real thing. It's me, Cole, Bas, like two other artists. Elite's at his computer and Cole's like, "You got five rappers in here right now, what you got?" He put him on spot. All we can say is thumbs up or thumbs down. It was kind of harsh but that's why I called it a gauntlet. … It was a bunch of people in the room and Cole would ask the producer, "when you played that beat could you feel the energy in the room? Could you feel that people was f**king with it or not?" It started off how the vibe was going to be.

It was tough, 'cause I found out I had a kid on the way two days after I got there. So, it was just a lot. Mental space, it was tough for me. 'Cause it wasn't a planned thing. It was really just me on some, "how can I not show this sh*t is bothering me" to everyone, 'cause I'm around a bunch of strangers dealing with something real in my head right now. And I gotta be on point, my pen. So I'm like "okay, how can you just focus on what you need to focus on right now?" I'm kind of good at blocking things out. This is what you gotta deal with right now, deal with this. So that's really what I did. ... But now that there's been some time to really process it, it has affected me a lot. I feel way more focus, way more of a sense of purpose. Before it was like I wake up and I want people to think I'm dope, I want to inspire people. But now it's like, I got a kid to raise. I'ma have bills. I ain't ever had no responsibility outside of myself like that. It's totally different. This sh*t I make gotta be fire really for real because not just for me but what kind of life I want to provide. In order for us to all live the way I really wanna live, I gotta put in a different type of work and I make sure the sh*t is something that's going to connect with people. Which I knew, but it's just an added sense of importance.

Trox (Producer)

I got my invite on the 25th hour. Lute's manager Dho and our friend Jermaine gave us the word. It was a huge scramble trying to get there. My laptop crashed and the day I got the invite, I'm turning my laptop in. Turns out it was not even fixable. Shoutout to my manager Soko, he helped calm me down because I was hot. I was getting good news and super bad news at the same time. We buckled down, got myself a new laptop, flew out there and the rest is history. … When I first seen that ticket my name on that ticket, it alleviated every bad mood that I had. This is like the Willy Wonka golden ticket of rap.

A lot of people were making bouncy music and it's Atlanta, I don't blame them. But that beat that I made that everybody cut the record to, it was straight boom bap. … When everybody was going right, I was going left. I went that route, and Ari Lennox cut a record to one of my songs. I was making a beat in the lounge, food was being made and then everyone starts walking down. I make this beat in 10, 15 minutes and then all of a sudden I hear Ari Lennox singing. Everybody else is jumping in. I hear Buddy jump in, Smino's there, Doc from EarthGang is there, I'm having a good conversation with that guy talking about how I made this beat and all kinds of music questions. Hours later we're cutting a record to the song. It was a great feeling. … There was a back and forth (in the song) between Ari Lennox and Buddy. It's a real petty record, it's like a breakup record. But their back and forth on that record is crazy and hilarious at the same time.

Additional reporting by Desire Thompson.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men: 10 Things We Learned
(L-R): Mathematics, Cappadonna, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Inspechta Deck, Goshtface Killah, Masta Killa, U-God and RZA.
Kyle Christy/Courtesy of Showtime

10 Things We Learned From Showtime's 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men'

The early '90s marked a period of unrest for New York City hip-hop, as artists from the city's five boroughs struggled to compete with the new crop of emerging talent from the West Coast. Enter the Wu-Tang Clan, whose goal was to put their Staten Island stomping grounds on the map while recapturing the magic that established the Big Apple as rap's epicenter a decade prior. Comprised of RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa - with Cappadonna later joining the fold - the Wu-Tang Clan burst on the scene in late 1992 with their debut single, "Protect Ya Neck," which caught wildfire in underground circles and on college radio. The success of the raucous, hook-less posse cut caught the attention of Loud Records CEO Steve Rifkind, who inked the group to a groundbreaking, non-exclusive record deal, allowing the group's individual members the freedom to sign solo deals with competing record companies.

Months after their November 1993 Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) debut, the Wu-Tang Clan became the hottest crew in hip-hop and earned platinum status while single-handedly putting New York City on their back. Following up Enter the Wu-Tang with a succession of solo albums from Method Man, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, the Clan reached their apex in 1997 with their sophomore double album, Wu-Tang Forever, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and was certified 4x platinum by year's end. From there, the group continued to succeed as a collective and individually, however, internal turmoil and a lack of cohesion as a unit would cause the crew to unravel, a journey chronicled in Mass Appeal and Showtime’s docu-series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

The four-episode series documents each Clan member's humble beginnings, the formation of the group and their rise to fame. IWith various members speaking candidly about what led to the group's dissension, the series delivers a rawness akin to the brand of music they've presented to fans over the decades.

After watching Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men, VIBE highlights ten things learned, giving added insight into the inner-workings of one of rap's iconic collectives.

--

The Wu-Tang Clan's Brooklyn Roots

Often credited with putting Staten Island on the rap map, the Wu-Tang Clan are regarded as cultural ambassadors for the oft-overlooked borough. However, while the majority of the Clan's members hail from Shaolin's notorious Park Hill and Stapleton Housing projects, the crew's genesis can be traced by to Brooklyn, the home of GZA and the Ol' Dirty Bastard. As two of the founding fathers of the All in Together Now crew - which would ultimately evolve into the Wu-Tang Clan - the pair, along with RZA, originally called BK home base, cultivating their talents in GZA's neighborhood of Bed Stuy and Ol' Dirty Bastard's childhood apartment of East New York. After RZA and GZA's unsuccessful stints on Tommy Boy and Cold Chillin' Records, respectively, the trio went back to the drawing board, hunkering down in Staten Island and joining forces with the remaining members of the Wu-Tang Clan, and the rest is history.

RZA's Connection To Steubenville, Ohio

One revelation that came to light in Of Mics And Men is the significance of Steubenville, Ohio in RZA's transformation from Prince Rakeem and the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan as a whole. In 1990, RZA and his mother relocated to Steubenville, where the producer became embroiled in a fight for his freedom after being hit with an attempted murder charge for wounding two men during a shootout. "It was a bad night," RZA remembers of the intense encounter. "I had got into some trouble to whereas violence ensued. A kid got shot, it led to me facing eight years in jail. I went to the trial and black dudes don't really go to trial and win. The prosecutors wasn't making no deals with me.” Luckily, for RZA, it would be determined that he acted in self-defense and found not guilty, a moment he marks as a turning point in his life. "My mother came out and she saw me. She looked me in my eyes and said, 'This is my second chance, don't look back, walk straight. Walk that straight path.' I did that. I zigged back." Following his acquittal, RZA returned to New York City with a renewed focus, leaving his criminal exploits behind to dedicate his life to making music.

The Story Behind The Wu-Tang Clan Logo

The Wu-Tang Clan's "W" logo ranks among the most distinctive and iconic stamps in hip-hop. Of Mics And Men explores the storied history behind the logo, which was created by Wu-Tang Clan producer Mathematics at the behest of RZA. After sketching multiple variations to flesh out his ideas, a hard, 24-hour deadline set by RZA prompted Mathematics to come up with what would be the finalized version of the Wu emblem. "I went to the store, I went to the weed spot," Mathematics recalls. "I came in, rolled up, smoked. Was drinking my 40 [oz.], then I remember I sat on the floor. So, I drew it and knowing all the sketches we went through previously and all the talk, I said, 'You know what? This gotta be it." Compensated $400 - half the amount of RZA's monthly rent at the time - for his services, Mathematics would go on to earn production credits on multiple albums from members of the Wu and the group itself, but the "W" stands as his most lasting contribution to the culture.

Mitchell "Divine" Diggs' Tenuous Relationship With The Wu-Tang Clan

RZA is viewed as the face of the Wu-Tang Clan, but behind the scenes, his elder brother Mitchell "Divine" Diggs was pulling the strings, orchestrating various deals and partnerships for the Clan. A self-professed "tyrant" and callous businessman, Divine's exact role in the Wu hierarchy has long been a mystery, but Of Mics And Men helps provide context and casts a light on the shadowy figure. During the early days of the Wu, Divine played the background as a silent investor, using funds accrued in the streets to help fund the crew's endeavors. As time progressed, Divine would be brought into the fold as part of the Wu's management team, a role he flourished in, according to Of Mics And Men. "Whatever I did was the foundation to create Wu-Tang. They came to my house to make the music. RZA's my little brother. So RZA's like, ‘Okay, I'ma make all the music, you're gonna run the business,' and I go start the company. I remember I got my first Macintosh and I was like, 'What the f**k do you do with a computer? And within a month or two, I had QuickBooks in there, Peachtree, which is all basically a bunch of software for accounting purposes 'cause I'm managing the group. And I eventually just got good at it. Before I knew it, I was reading all the contracts, I was negotiating all the deals. Wu-Tang Productions started getting big, we were expanding as a company."

However, Divine's professional and working relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan became strained amid what members perceived as shady business tactics, including his refusal to release them from their contracts with Wu-Tang Productions upon request. Divine admits his hesitation to sign the paperwork, crediting his brother RZA with convincing him to wave the white flag. "I said, 'I ain't giving sh*t back,' he says in reference to giving Wu members the right to pursue other opportunities. "And RZA was like, 'Give all their rights back. Let them all go out of their contracts. If you don't let 'em go, you'll never have them.' My brother is wiser than me in that sense." The decision helped salvage the relationship between RZA and his groupmates, but led to a major hit financially, with Divine claiming to have lost an average of $10 million dollars a year in the process. According to Divine, he and the group are no longer on speaking terms, as his interview for the series were done separately from the other members, evidence of his estrangement from the Wu.

Oliver "Power" Grant's Role In The Wu-Tang Empire

Another clandestine figure from the Wu-Tang family tree is Oliver "Power" Grant, a fellow Staten Island native whom Wu member U-God describes as "A stone cold hustling machine." Despite not having any experience working in the music industry, Power, who was partners with RZA's elder brother Divine, would be summoned by RZA to get in on the ground floor of what would become the Wu empire. "Divine is my man," Power shares in Of Mics And Men. "I never really hung out with RZA, but obviously, yeah, that's my man brother. He's like, 'Yo, you still wanna do this music sh*t? We gotta do it now if you wanna do it."

Making a sizable investment in the future of the Wu-Tang Clan using funds accrued in the street, Power was listed as an executive producer on Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang: (36 Chambers). Power would also play a pivotal role in helping launch the Wu-Wear clothing, which he started from the mail-order in the back of Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx album. Credited with cross-pollinating the Wu-Tang Clan's music with the fashion world, Power's power moves led to the opening of various Wu Wear stores across the country, resulting in annual revenue topping out at upwards of $25 million during the group's peak years, according to Of Mics And Men.

The Wu-Tang Clan’s Music Was Allegedly Banned From Hot 97

Weeks after the Wu-Tang Clan's seismic sophomore album, Wu-Tang Forever, debuted atop the Billboard Albums chart, Staten Island's finest were tapped to headline New York City radio station Hot 97's annual Summer Jam concert. However, in Of Mics and Men, Wu member Inspectah Deck revealed that the group's appearance at the concert was the result of an alleged ultimatum made by the station itself. "Hot 97 at the time, they wanted us to do Summer Jam," he claims. "The deal was, 'You gotta come back and we gotta do this Hot 97 Summer Jam or we're not gonna play any more of your records on our station." To add insult to injury, upon the group's arrival at the venue, they discovered that the Bad Boy Records set had bled into their own, which Wu-Tang road manager Mook and the rest of the crew viewed as a sign of disrespect on the part of Hot 97. "We come out our own pocket, get our own tickets, fly back," Mook remembers. "We get to the Summer Jam, Puffy is on the stage. It was him and Ma$e." In response to the perceived slight, Ghostface Killah did the unthinkable, coaxing the crowd into a "F**k Hot 97" chant, upon which the group's mics were cut off and the stadium lights came on, interrupting their performance.

While various members of the Wu shared Ghost's sentiments, his verbal assault on Hot 97 came at a price, with the station banning the group from the station and removing their music from their playlists. According to Inspectah Deck, the Wu's beef with Hot 97 would prove to be costly and alter their bottom line as a group, as well as soloists. "They didn't play our records for like the next ten years," Deck claims. "Us not being involved while they playing the Biggie shit and they playing the Nas sh*t and everybody that was rocking with us at that time, that affected our sales. That affected our touring, that affected everything. That affected our presence."

The Fallout From Leaving Rage Against The Machine’s Tour

Rap's kinship with rock music is a storied one, with superstars from both genres having collaborated on some of the most popular songs in music history and accounted for many of pop culture's unforgettable moments. With their cult-like following garnering them the rock star status and the success of their second album Wu-Tang Forever, the Wu-Tang Clan joining Rage Against The Machine’s tour in the summer of 1997 seemed like a no-brainer, presenting the group with an opportunity to add to their audience and expand their reach even further. "Wu-Tang Forever [tour] was the first time I saw blacks, whites, Native Americans, Latins, my Asian brothers [together]," RZA recalls in Of Mics And Men. "I saw straight, I saw gay brothers and I just had an epiphany: the five human families, the black red yellow white and brown are all in one room. All rocking with us. So, I'm like this, I'm like, 'Yo, it's in my hands. These five families come together and these [hands] become our wings.’"

However, as the tour progressed, tension within the group would boil over, with members of the Wu divided on whether to continue on the tour or call it quits, a decision that partly hinged on the group's unhappiness with their compensation in contrast to Rage Against The Machine's. "People [was] going crazy for us," Mook says. “It was beautiful, but the Clan niggas was feeling like they should get more than $45,000 a night. Rage [Against The Machine] [was] getting all the money." The fallout from the Wu's decision to leave the tour prematurely would mark what many consider the beginning of the end of their legendary run as a full unit.

How Police Brutality Impacted The Group

Throughout the Wu-Tang Clan's dominant run in the '90s, the group's relationship with law enforcement was often strained, with members and their affiliates feeling targeted by the police, particularly in their home borough of Staten Island. One incident that rocked the Clan was the murder of Ernest "Kase" Sayon, a close friend of Method Man who died in police custody following an assault at the hands of police. Footage of the attack quickly spread, resulting in a string of protests in Park Hill and its surrounding areas, prompting a close examination between the history of police brutality against African American residents of Staten Island. In addition to Sayon's murder, tension between the Wu and law enforcement reached a fever pitch when Ol' Dirty Bastard was accused of shooting at plainclothed cops during a car chase, a charge that was ultimately dropped after it was determined the rapper was not in possession of a firearm during the time of the incident. These two instances, which were highlighted in Of Mics And Men, were clear indicators that even their stardom didn't protect the Wu from the harsh realities of race relations in America.

Ol' Dirty Bastard's Beef With RZA Over Signing With Roc-A-Fella Records

RZA's professional relationship with various members of the Wu-Tang Clan has been contentious, but the rift that hit home most for the producer was his spat with Ol' Dirty Bastard, who requested a release from his Wu-Tang Productions contract following his release from prison in 2003. Announcing a partnership with Damon Dash and Roc-A-Fella Records - as well as a name change to Dirt McGirt - during a press conference on his first day as a free man, Ol' Dirty Bastard's decision to switch teams ruffled a few feathers, most notably RZA, who shared his feelings on the situation in Of Mics And Men. "I did not want to sign Dirty off of Wu-Tang Productions," he explains. "I had a lot of plans for him. 'Yo, you're gonna come home, I got a home for you. I got a studio for you. You're gonna have at least a half-million fucking dollars to sit around and play with and we're gonna make the best f**king album. And that's what I had planned for him. And for him to think that anybody's gonna care about him or his music or his career or his life or his babies' life more than me is trick knowledge to me."

However, according to Ol' Dirty's mother, Cheryl Jones, her son had no choice but to part ways with his cousin due to a lack of financial stability. "He was penniless," Jones recalls. "He had no money when he came out. I called RZA, I said, 'Come on.' Everybody thought that he shouldn't have rushed back into work, but if he would've have rushed back into work, he would've been back in jail. Because if that child support wasn't being paid, they would've locked him back up again." Unfortunately, Ol' Dirty Bastard never got the opportunity to release his Roc-A-Fella debut, as the rapper passed away on November 13, 2004, from a drug overdose, snuffing out the light of one of rap's most animated figures.

Masta Killa's Connection To Marvin Gaye

Of all of the Wu-Tang Clan members, the most mysterious is Masta Killa, one of the last artists to join the Wu family. A native of Brooklyn's East New York section, Masta Killa's love for music can be traced back to his youth, where his father introduced him to R&B. "My father was a singer, he was heavy into R&B," Masta Killa shares. "And he would even come up the block singing sometimes. And when I would hear his voice, I would almost jump out the window 'cause I was excited to know that my father was coming home. So, through trials and tribulations, when he left the home for good, that was traumatic for me." However, even though he was absent physically, his father's record collection helped foster a bond between the two in spirit. "One thing he left was all his records and I would play them every day because that's how I connected with him. I remember him singing this record and I would get it and put it on the turntable and listen to it, just to remember hearing his voice."

In Of Mics And Men, Masta Killa reconnected with his father, who gave insight into the rapper's rich legacy, which includes ties to one of the legendary singers of all time, as well as an iconic revolutionary. "When he was a baby, I used to sing The Stylistics to put him to sleep,” says his Killa’s father. “He was always calm, that's his nature, but he needed that music just to put him to sleep, he'd just go right out (laughs).” Killa adds: “Music has always been our foundation in my family. With my mother, her cousin was Marvin Gaye and we had that music in the family, the arts. My mother, her maiden name was Gaye. My mother's from North Carolina and my father's from Virginia, which we are direct descendants of Nat Turner. That's his family."

 

