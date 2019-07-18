jay-ellis-engaged-expecting-child-1563461094
Getty Images

'Insecure's Jay Ellis Is Engaged And His Fiancé Is Expecting A Child

July 18, 2019 - 10:47 am by VIBE

According to reports, Jay Ellis– widely recognized for his role as Lawrence on the hit HBO show Insecure– is engaged and expecting his first child with his longtime lady love, actress Nina Senicar.

Per reports, Senicar is reportedly due this autumn, and the couple is set to have their wedding in Italy. The news was broken during her interview with the Serbian publication, Story.

"Perhaps she is not quite aware even now, because it's hard to believe that dreams are being fulfilled in just a few months when they have been under the umbrella of the fantasy for years," the publication writes (it has been translated from Serbian).

"Namely, this year's beauty will stand in front of the altar with its chosen one, Jay Ellis (37), and in the autumn couple will get a child," the publication continues. "Life was fairly fabulous all this time while achieving some other set goals, reviving dreams on a relationship between the California hot and Italian fantasy, but now it's time for the actress to find a new, deeper meaning."

Ellis' co-star, Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, is also reportedly set to tie the knot. She is engaged to her longtime love, Louis Diame.

