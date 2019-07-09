Jay-Z Announces Partnership With Cannabis Company Caliva
Months after being crowned by Forbes as hip-hop's first billionaire, Jay-Z has announced a new partnership with a cannabis company called Caliva.
According to a press release on the company's site, Hov is entering into a multi-year partnership with Caliva as chief brand strategist. "He will play a crucial role driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand," the site reports.
Before the recent trend of marijuana legalization in select states, the United States of America's war on drugs campaign disproportionately imprisoned minorities, especially black men and women, for marijuana-related crimes. Jay-Z plans to use his new partnership with Caliva to combat that.
"In this position, Mr. Carter will focus on and work to increase the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration - many of who are not seeing the monetary benefits of legalization - through advocacy, job training, and overall employee and workforce development," according to Caliva's website.
Jay-Z also released a statement himself about his goals with Caliva.
“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”
Caliva's website reports 3.5 times growth year over year, more than 600 employees, and more than 250 retailers that carry its products.