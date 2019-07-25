Jay-Z To Produce Netflix Film 'The Harder They Fall'

The industry veteran will join Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender.

Jay-Z and his brand continue to grow as he solidifies another film producer credit under his belt. Variety reports that the father-of-three will join the production team for Netflix's crime movie The Harder They Fall.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco's actor Jonathan Majors will star in the flick as Nat Love who finds out the man who murdered his parents decades ago is being released from prison and decides to follow him and to enact revenge, the outlet reports.

Written and directed by British artist Jeymes Samuel, the movie was initially introduced to production companies in 2016, according to Complex. The original version had appearances from Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, Michael K. Williams, Rosario Dawson, Erykah Badu, and more.

The media mogul has contributed to a list of powerful projects where he holds the title of producer for Paramount Network's miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, and the long-awaited Amazon Free Meek docuseries.

The cultural icon was recently featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack curated by Beyoncé. He also partnered with Meek Mill to launch the latter's Dream Chasers label under the Roc Nation umbrella.