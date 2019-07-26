Jay-Z Reportedly Cancels Woodstock 50 Festival Appearance

The rapper pulls out with rock 'n' roll icon John Fogerty.

Just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, music industry veteran and rapper, Jay-Z, pulled out of from the event. The Associated Press reports (July 26) that he would no longer perform at the three-day event (Aug. 16-18) although he was set to headline the last day.

The festival's 50th anniversary faced a list of complications in the last few months including permit denials, loss of a financial partner, a production company, and failure to launch a portal for ticket sales.

As of Thursday (July 25), Bloomberg reported that the festival would move to Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion from its initial location in upstate New York.

Now being pitched as a fundraiser for nonprofits that are dedicated to voter turnout and climate change, the festival is under consideration to be named "Woodstock 50 Washington." Current plans show that the event organizers are hoping to charge $129-$595 for one-day passes.

The history of Woodstock dates back to August 1969 where a three-day peace, music, and art fair took place in Bethel, New York. "Woodstock 1969 was a reaction by the youth of its time and the conditions we faced," its co-founder Michael Lang said.

Pulling out of the Woodstock mayhem gives Jay more time to prepare for his own summer fest curation Made In America. It will take place Aug. 31- Sept.1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Travis Scott and Cardi B are to headline with performances by Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Bazzi, and Gucci Mane.