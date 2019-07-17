Jennifer Lopez In Concert - Las Vegas, NV
Getty Images

Would You Watch A Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show?

July 17, 2019 - 4:06 pm by VIBE

Would you watch a Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez as the main stage entertainment? The multi-hyphenate toyed around with the idea of performing at the coveted sporting event during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jenny from the Block chatted with the media outlet about the possibility of performing at next year’s game, which takes place in Miami.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl… it's a big deal but we'll see," she said to the interviewer. "They make their own decisions over there." Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performers were Maroon, and their performance features appearances from Travis Scott, Big Boi and even Spongebob Squarepants and the Bikini Bottom ‘Bubble Bowl” band.

Lopez is currently on the road performing on her It’s My Party Tour, which will reportedly wrap in the Florida hot spot next week (Jul. 25, 26 and 27). The concert series is to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on Jul. 24.

J. Lo also made headlines for her jaw-dropping appearance as the lead actress in the trailer for the upcoming film, Hustlers, where she plays a stripper alongside Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and many more.

Watch her Super Bowl comments here.

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For "When They See Us"

