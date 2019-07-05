Joss Stone Says She Was Deported From Iran

The British singer encountered a roadblock as she tried to enter the country through Kish Island.

In 2014, Joss Stone embarked on a 200-stop world tour that placed her in a position to perform in a majority of the globe’s countries. According to the British singer, Iran was her final stop, but she encountered a roadblock at immigration that resulted in deportation, BBC reports.

Although officials state Stone didn't possess the proper paperwork to be admitted into the country, the “Super Duper Love” singer also believes she was deported because officials assumed she was going to perform a concert. According to Iran's laws, women are prohibited to hold a solo public show, but can perform as part of an ensemble. “We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country,” she wrote. “…However it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list’ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall.”

As a discourse between Stone and immigration officials ensued, she expressed her reasons for arriving in the country. “I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe,” she wrote. “All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario.”

Stone said her mission still remains firm when it comes to music in the country. “Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though,” she continued. “There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing.”

The Soul Sessions artist's "Total World Tour" has granted her performances in Iraq, Spain, North Korea, and Syria.