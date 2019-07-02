Milwaukee Celebrates 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival 2019
Members of the parade perform during the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival on June 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Juneteenth Pumps Freedom Into The Veins Of Milwaukee's Black Community

July 2, 2019 - 3:31 pm by Miela Fetaw

Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration is the block party and the cookout.

Nimbus clouds may have blanketed the city of Milwaukee on Juneteenth, but the celebration captured the soul of the city and a burning desire for a brighter tomorrow.

People rushed out of their homes at the sound of the annual Juneteenth parade coming down the street as it passed several black-owned businesses and traveled through neighborhoods full of African-American history. The mile-long parade ended at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive where a four-block-long festival full of food, music, dance, art, and shopping was about to begin.

Despite gloomy weather, thousands filled the streets of Milwaukee’s northeast side for everyone’s favorite block party. The smell of smokey barbecue and freshly roasted corn lingered in the air. Music and the sound of children’s laughter could be heard for blocks. This was the only place you could buy a dashiki, eat a turkey leg and enjoy a street saxophone player all at the same time. The location of the event–Milwaukee’s most historic black zipcode, 53206, makes it the ideal spot for such a celebration. This Juneteenth also marked 154 years since the liberation and emancipation of four million African-Americans from slavery. If you weren’t at Juneteenth, you felt its presence throughout the city.

“My granny brings me here every year. It’s like a cookout,” nine-year-old  DeShawn Patterson said.

For many, Juneteenth Day is a time to rest, but also reflect on history.

“I take off or call in sick [to work] every year. No rain 'gon stop me from celebrating my freedom,” said Reggie Morris, clutching an umbrella in his hand. Morris, 61, has attended the annual celebration in Milwaukee since its inception. Over the years, he’s observed the holiday with his children and his grandchildren.

“Sometimes, it don’t feel like we’re free,” he continued. “But I know we’re better off than where my parents and my ancestors were, so I’ll keep showing up here every year.”

Milwaukee Juneteenth was first held in 1971. According to Northcott Neighborhood House Executive Director McArthur “Mac” Weddle, people and businesses were moving out of the community. In hopes of bringing people back, the Northcott Neighborhood House, a multipurpose community organization, decided to hold a Juneteenth Day celebration. Forty-eight years later, Milwaukee’s Juneteenth parade and festival have become Northcott’s trademarked event, a cornerstone in the African-American community.

"Hope is a key element in Milwaukee's ability to host one of the longest-running commemorations of the Juneteenth historical moment,” Weddle wrote in a Juneteenth message. “This is a good time of year to recommit ourselves to the ending of violence in our neighborhoods.”

After 42 years with Northcott and 19 years as executive director, Weddle will retire this month.

“This would not be the biggest Juneteenth celebration in the country if it were not for Mac Weddle and all of his hard work,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

At the celebration’s opening ceremony, Weddle was acknowledged for his years of spearheading this event.

“We want to recognize what Mac has done for this community and all of the efforts he has this community and to the Northcott Neighborhood House,” David Crowley, chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, said.

So much so, that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Day throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“Juneteenth is recognized throughout the United States and Wisconsin is proud to be a part of this important day,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “This is a time to recognize the struggles of African Americans in our country’s modern history. While we use this time to reconcile with our past, we must also continue to make progress by moving forward in solidarity and strength.”

Despite the signing of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in Confederate states, news of the end of slavery traveled slowly in the South. Many remained enslaved unaware of their freedom. It was not until Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, issuing an order officially freeing thousands of slaves.

This year’s Juneteenth theme echoed a quote by Frederick Douglass: “Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave.”

“We need to teach the younger generations about our history, where we come from and what we have gone through. We can’t expect schools to [teach them],” Chris Pate, a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, said. “June 19 is a day to remember the sacrifices that were made for Black people to have freedom in the United States and to celebrate our ancestors for what they endured for us to have what we have now.”

The premise of June 19, 1865, not only commemorates the date when African American slaves in Galveston actually became free; the holiday celebrates emancipation in the United States.

“I wasn’t raised celebrating Juneteenth in my home, and I never heard about it in school,” said Tasha Smith, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher. “I wish we saw more of Black History in television or film. There’s so much I want to show my students.”

Smith only recalls two times where’s she has seen any mention of Juneteenth–on Black-ish and Donald Glover’s Atlanta. In 2017, ABC hit show Black-ish premiered season four with a musical episode about Juneteenth. An 1865 version of the Johnsons celebrate June 19th, the day slaves were told they were freed in the U.S.

The episode follows Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr., played by Anthony Anderson, and his frustrations about America not acknowledging the holiday.

“[Juneteenth is] a 150-year-old tradition that no one’s heard about,” Dre says, “not even my black kids.”

Dre points out that while the entire country acknowledges the 4th of July as Independence Day, independence was not guaranteed for all people. In fact, July 4, 1776, excluded enslaved people who would remain enslaved for nearly another 100 years.

“To think that Milwaukee has one of the largest celebrations in the country should be celebrated. If school was still in session, I’d make the Juneteenth [parade] a yearly field trip for my students,” Smith said.

Smith also expressed that the country cannot celebrate Milwaukee’s successes, without constantly looking to its statistics. A June 9 episode of CNN’s Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell shined a light on Milwaukee’s segregation.

Bell writes: “...Milwaukee regularly comes up No. 1 on lists of American’s most segregated cities. If that surprises you, you are not alone. Most people who don’t know Milwaukee have no idea it is one of America’s blackest major cities.”

Milwaukee is 40% black, higher than the African-American populations in Chicago, Oakland, and Compton, Calif. where Bell lives.

While Milwaukee, like any other city, has its fair share of issues, community-wide events like the Juneteenth Day Parade and Festival reaffirm hope in the hearts’ of the community.

Imani Taylor, 22, just moved back to Milwaukee from Atlanta, Ga. where she studied political science at Kennesaw State University. While she loved her time down South, she notes that nothing compares to the feeling of being home in Milwaukee.

“I remember my grandmother telling me that Juneteenth was never just for Black people, but for American people. She’d complain that Black holidays should be taught in schools and should be acknowledged as a part of American history,” Taylor said.

While Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, it is not a federal holiday. “I hope this holiday gives a new impetus to young people like me to educate themselves,” Taylor said. “I think that remembering the past is important for us to move forward in the future. Even though slaves were emancipated in 1865, we are still tryna get free.”

Miela Fetaw is an Eritrean-American freelance writer and filmmaker based in Milwaukee, Wis. You can find her work at www.mielafetaw.com

jd-mccrary-1-1561993858
Nick Spanos Photography/ Hollywood Records

‘The Lion King’s JD McCrary ‘Just Can’t Wait’ For What’s To Come His Way

If he hasn’t already, JD McCrary is about to roar into your heart.

 If you think the name is familiar, you’re not buggin’; the pre-teen superstar has been seen and heard many times in recent years. He was a cast member on Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne, and recently, he had a big role in the film Little as the stuttering, yet vocally-adept schoolfriend of Marsai Martin/Regina Hall’s character. You may have also Googled his name after he hit some extraordinary vocal runs alongside Childish Gambino at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Now, he’s lending his mighty voice to the role of Young Simba in the CGI-remake of the beloved Disney film, The Lion King. The film releases nationwide on July 19.

Starring opposite huge names like Beyoncé (Adult Nala), James Earle Jones (Mufasa), and his Awaken, My Love! collaborator Donald Glover (Adult Simba), McCrary edged thousands of other boys equally billed as triple-threats (acting, singing, dancing) to nab the role, in what he says was quite the unorthodox audition.

“Usually, you go [to auditions] physically, but I did self-taped because I was in Atlanta, and the auditions were in L.A.” he explains to VIBE. “So, I did three self-tapes, I got the callback, I booked it, and then I was able to go back to L.A. [to film].”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That time I called @childishgambino old lol 😂😂 #TheLionKing

A post shared by JD McCrary (@jdmccrary) on Jun 24, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT

McCrary calls being able to be in a film of this magnitude “top-tier,” and is excited to lend his voice and his solid vocals to the role of the spunky lion cub. The Lion King’s soundtrack is expected to drop on digital platforms July 11 and physically on the film’s release date. It features production by Pharrell Williams, and also comes with a new track by Beyoncé. The original film’s key songwriters Elton John and Tim Rice wrote a new song for the remake, and the new version reportedly maintains much of the original film’s score.

McCrary can be heard on the forthcoming soundtrack crooning on “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Hakuna Matata” alongside his castmates, but you can hear his impressive vocals on his latest solo project as well.

“It feels good to release my own material because it's releasing my own art, something that really came from my heart—ooh! That rhymed!” he laughs as he details his EP, Shine. The four-song project was released in February, and while it may be only 10 minutes long, McCrary’s undeniable gifts will keep you yearning for more. He reinvents a gospel classic on “Shine,” and he spells out his feelings for a special lil’ lady on his personal favorite track, “L.O.V.E U.”

“I was just 'on' that day, I flipped the switch, I was feeling good,” he smiles as he explains the recording process for the aforementioned track. “But also, [that song is] my favorite because of the beat. Originally, the song had a beat that was more mid-tempo, but it has a different beat now. One day, we went to a meeting, and they were like 'let's play 'L.O.V.E U' and I was like ‘okay, that's fine.’ They played it, and it had a different beat. It was awesome, and it was my favorite beat from then on.”

What’s next for the young superstar? Well, a birthday, for one––he turns 12 years old the day before the Jon Favreau-remake drops. He’s excited for everything surrounding the film, detailing that he hopes there are some major awards in his future as a result of his participation. It’s without a doubt his time to shine, and JD McCrary just can’t wait to see what he can accomplish as he grows as an entertainer.

“I'd like to go on tour, I'm trying to set something up so I can perform around the world,” he says of his future plans. “Also, I'm gonna drop a new EP after The Lion King's release, and it's gonna be a pretty good EP. I'm working on it now, and I've got some other projects going on. It's gonna be a good month after the movie comes out, and that week is gonna be a good week.”

2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The musical group Odd Future speak onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Kravitz

Growing Up Queer And Black With Odd Future's Music

I.

“This is for the ni**as in the suburbs and the white kids with ni**a friends who say the n-word” – Tyler, The Creator

The first time I was ever called a ni**er to my face I was, for lack of a better phrase, "spared” the indignity of it also being in English. Language will leave you grateful for the strangest things I suppose. The year was 2012 and I was, for reasons I’ve long since forgotten, at a frat party at my alma mater wearing some raggedy KD35s, a still kind-of-new pair of Levi’s with a belt patterned with some classic mixtapes that was enveloped by a voluminous white tee with the name and logo of every Negro League Baseball team which I’ve owned since eighth grade but never grew into. Outside the house with the suffocating bass, a cloudless Pennsylvania fall was maturing. Dew dusted every suburban road in Swarthmore and October was settling into the trees. In the dark, the trees are everywhere. The streetlights are far between in suburbia, so you have to be within inches to see the changes flourishing around you, the kaleidoscopic qualities of death; even now, it is almost beautiful.

The man who called me ni**er was not a stranger. Until relatively recent to that point, we had lived within feet of each other as freshman year roommates. I’m telling you this less to blunt his violence than to explain why he was standing close enough to me for me to hear him. Everything about the sound system in a party like that seems to have a bone-deep hatred for the foundations of the building. It’s not hyperbole when I say the first time I was ever called a ni**er to my face everything was already vibrating, everything was already coming apart. The man, freestyle rapping very poorly to a song that was seemingly all bass to my deeply faded best friend, rhymed my name with “Mulignon” which in Italian translates directly to “Eggplant” and colloquially, on that night, me. The transfiguration I prefer is to tell you “Everything in me became a fist” but the reality is everything in me became a lens. I flitted a quick look to my friend who seemed to have lost the line in the bass or was biting his tongue. I studied the party, I counted the white people in the basement (too many), I counted the Black (we were standing next to each other, it went quickly); I uncurled my fist. I could see every possibility for the fight I knew I could win: the jaw I knew I could break and in that same breath, looking into the dew populating his face, my own expulsion if I laid hands on him. I was and am ashamed, he had called me a ni**er and all I could think of was the consequences I would face.

I turned, said I was getting another drink but really I hustled past the partygoers; the slick and swelter of their arms pushing the names of my shirt closer to me until finally I was up the stairs and pulling open the door. I was out in the air too furious even to shiver where the wind hit me. Pushing into the dark, t-shirt clinging to me heavy with the excess of other people’s want, I stared out first towards the train tracks then a light I trained myself to imagine as Philly, I was alone staring up and into the unpunctuated night, Black and without witness. I’m not telling you this story for sympathy, but to tell you how a boy governed by consequence and shame could fall wholeheartedly and dangerously in love with its absence. I’m telling you how I first fell in love with Odd Future.

In 2012 I was the hapless manager of an equally hapless rap collective that was paid in pizza and exposure, in that order. Disowned by policy, we rolled 5, 10, 12, 15 deep across a campus that could have never imagined us. Our songs were wack but that didn’t really matter, for once everywhere I looked, we were legion. I imagined this was what it must be like to be famous and unconcerned with consequence. This was what it must be like to be in love, I was sure of it.

The real magic of Odd Future is that for some Black boys, we imagine heaven to be a place where we and we alone are the greatest danger to ourselves. Odd Future, in their best moments, loved in a syntax of sheer, reckless desire. They seemed most of the time governed by impulse that delighted in existing right at the edge of familiar logic. Many would call their work “raw” because we love lazy approximations for tenderness in America, we love the taste of the wrong word said confidently. This is less about rawness than it is a story of the perils of falling in love with being unabashedly ugly, and that’s what they were and what I wanted most.

Nobody in Odd Future was good looking. In fact, many of their lyrics seemed to be in open conflict with the idea of being attractive. They were ugly, and we were ugly, and this was how we were beautiful to one another. In the worst fall, I believed I would ever endure, my hair was often dirty, my beard scraggly and uneven in a way I can now identify as my body’s signal for a depressive episode. My clothes were also pretty wack and I was shopping size-wise for the person I was and desperately wanted to return to being, a me whose muscles were shredded but at least his sadness was quieter. But Tyler, the Creator was wearing short-sleeved shirts with hand-drawn donuts on them. Earl Sweatshirt, nearly my exact age, constantly referenced his globular forehead, rapped seamlessly of his bulbous lips as the contrast of his face as he swilled cough syrup and set fire to sheriffs’ whips. At 19, I wanted to be so ugly it made me hyperbole; unassailable, loved by my ni**as and only them.

Beauty, as we had been taught it, was for people with something to lose and there was something, is something, still in me that wants nothing so much as to not give a f**k. To weaponize not giving a f**k, to weaponize all my ugly as an act of trust that I am not alone in that ugliness. We moved like bastardizations of another man’s light, eager patrons of each other’s flaws, content to call this love. And it was love, in the Odd Future way—15 boys who knew beauty not as a look, but a looking past. We grew fluent in each other, like boys do; we grew too fluent in looking past.

II.

“I’m high and I’m Bi…wait I mean I’m straight” – Frank Ocean

I didn’t know, and I did, that I wanted to call boys beautiful in a whole other reckless way in 2012. But just as the trees of Swarthmore shrank from imagining me, so too could I not imagine who could love me that way; if I was indeed, that way. Being a teenager is mostly going to class and trying to decide what sorts of violence you are prepared to tolerate, and I was only really good at the latter. The first time I ever heard Tyler, the Creator rap I was, true to form, skipping class because I was “sick.” This wasn’t untrue, but rather than the vomit I was naming in a series of well-manicured emails that could only semi-plausibly come from somebody who had just finished vomiting, it was a sadness ricocheting from synapse to synapse—a drumbeat without a melody. There are few more pitiful lonelinesses than percussion in isolation. What I remember about listening to “Yonkers” for the first time has very little to do with the roach and everything to do with the way the Blacks and whites seemed to pulse in lock step with my temples. That, and the way Tyler said “fa**ot.”

Tyler, the Creator says “fa**ot” with the tenor of someone casting a curse they don’t want to believe is already spoiling somewhere in their marrow. I was a boy. I am a boy. I have heard the word because I am alive among the afraid. Tyler’s enunciation, though, was always that of a man who was rapping with a cleaver already lodged in his windpipe and he said each slur as if it were another quarter inch that the weapon could come out and we were invited to take the blade’s place. I am an American, I am always learning to justify. The distance between what someone says and what you want to believe they mean isn’t especially hard to traverse if you’re a freshman in college. If you’re just a witness to the knife it doesn’t take much to think he doesn’t mean you specifically.

It goes like this often in boyhood, unfortunately—proximity and tenderness are too often mistaken for each other. I became infatuated with Frank Ocean on the song “Super Rich Kids” in the summer of 2012 at a job where I was paid to sit in a room with my headphones on removing staples from the insurance files of long dead people. I didn’t know at first that Frank Ocean was part of Odd Future, content simply to hear someone else sing of the emptiness of rich folk that had alternately grounded or terrorized me all my life. Frank seemed to know what I knew, against all odds, that the rich have no children, only sad assets.

Looking back, it begins to make sense that someone who we could know so intimately to be in a group but not of it could produce a song like that. It was only the introduction of Earl Sweatshirt’s verse that tipped me to the reality that the two could be friends. I loved Odd Future and I loved Frank Ocean and had not known that, at least theoretically, to love one was also to love the other. Reading more about Ocean’s sexuality, I would stare at the videos for “She” and “Oldie” and wonder what was he doing around so many people who claimed to love him—and maybe even did—but spoke as if they might shank the boy he loved, too? The real question, true to form, was why was I doing the same?

The reality is that too much of boyhood is proving what you are not. When you’re Black somewhere that you’re not supposed to be more than theory, Blackness itself can become uncharacteristically rigid. Passing as straight was not as much of an active effort for me as it has been for some that I love. Really to sit and feign ignorance of my own bisexuality, to sit and listen to most of Odd Future call me out of my name was not especially difficult because I didn’t need to do much to pretend it wasn’t my name. That’s the thing about Odd Future level violence: some of it was so hyperbolic that I could neglect the crucial fact that when we imagine a violence, it brings it further into the realm of plausibility. To be around some folks in the collective as they spoke with fear about “that gay sh*t” or said “fa**ot” wasn’t as much a knife to the throat as it was a subscription service, a tax I could forget I was paying until it cost me.

After being almost implausibly different from the backdrop of the alma mater, I think we were all grateful for loyalty that demanded a different strain of assimilation from us. I am American, I am always learning how to justify. One of the many ways I wasn’t doing my job as the manager of the collective was that there wasn’t very much of an endgame outside the production of an album-length follow-up to a 2011 mixtape that was mediocre at best. I think, at some level, we were all invested in stasis. There’s an ecosystem to masculinity: what does not yet demand to be confronted can, at least theoretically, be endured. For some of the members from outside the college, as long as the album wasn’t done there was still always a place to sleep and people who found you useful and called it love. For some of us inside the college, we had a love from outside the suffocating loneliness in which we lived. We could ride with folks who looked like us and pretend we didn’t see or weren’t responsible for the violence they brought upon us and people we loved. We could pretend we were home. So long as the album was not done, nobody needed to know what I was, and I could be anyone and nobody would cast me out. Better, I thought, to be like Frank and have friends you must look past to love, who said fa**ot to pull you closer, to say “you are like us, so long as you are our ugly, we will not let you pass into the dark.”

III.

“And you don’t even have to look ‘cause we gleam obscene in the light” – Mike G It seemed like Odd Future’s love for each other for many years was based on a simple, familiar logic: There is no greater love than to resolve never to be out-violenced in the name of those you love. This, to me, was the real magic of the video for “Oldie,” the final track on the last Odd Future mixtape. There’s an almost surreal collective innocence to the group as they wander around the set, shoving into each other with mischievous impatience to lip sync their assorted verses. It’s a simple concept on a simple beat, a collective that was already showing signs of inevitable fracture together and young, it could almost distract me from the very real effects of the violence weaving through the lyrics. Almost.

It is a privilege when a transgression can remain theoretical. It was a privilege to pretend that when Odd Future wrote extensively of the murder, rape, and dismemberment of women and queer people that they couldn’t be serious. Maybe they weren’t, but even if they weren’t, that’s not the point. The point is that Odd Future was a collective of young people for whom mental illness was a kind of superpower. When I was at the onset of my depression, depression seemed like a rarity in the Black communities I was from. To many, it still is. I felt like so many who look like me a sense of kinship with these boys who seemed, rather than choked and heavy from this unsustainable summer fevering through my brain, supercharged with their own ugly possibility. I was willing to do what I knew about beauty to stand in the Black and white of that a little longer. I looked past, and looked past, until I couldn’t. It was frighteningly easy to pretend that the deprivation of privilege that accompanied the surge of my depression precluded anyone suffering a similar season from having the power to commit the violence they described.

Surely, I justified, there was a way that this was persona, and persona alone. To a degree I was right, there is a level of persona to anything written, the space between imagination and utterance is often wide. But the imagination too is, for better or worse, a deeply personal thing. The violence of Odd Future lyrics then was not merely observed, but a sickness that, like depression, I was in conversation with and the longer I looked past, the longer I was only delaying acknowledgment the call was coming from deep inside the house. Which is to say my imagination itself was and is sick to be able to do the work of looking past, it is my ugliest thing and I am trying these days to reimagine what its health might look like.

What does one do when the inconceivable future becomes the consistent present? When the president’s casual speech is soaked and powered with a deeper violence than any the collective imagination of a bunch of Black teenagers, foraging for their place in violence, could conceive of? Jay-Z once said that he admired that Odd Future was the highly creative and vicious byproduct of years of systemic neglect who were now lashing out at what made them; how they are saying to America, “This is the son you made. Look at your son.” I used to like this idea a lot, tried to embody the best of it; a nation’s shame living a shameless life. For me, this seemed like it must be freedom because I was young and freedom seemed a monolithic prospect. You were free or you weren’t. Either you were the greatest threat to you or someone else was. This, of course, then the proof that in a nation dedicated to exploring every imaginable violence, where the Atlantic Slave Trade found root and queer people are murdered regularly, that there is no such thing as hyperbolic violence in America, there is merely Tuesday. I’m old enough now to know that I once wanted the worst of freedom, I tolerated violences upon myself and others in the name of being less lonely. I don’t think I’m special, just an American trying to be less so these days.

The lucky thing about being the same age as many of the members of Odd Future is that the story is, barring tragedy, not over. I’m cautiously optimistic in a world where Tyler, the Creator is openly gay but jokes about refusing to date Black men that one day we might simply be beautiful to each other. I don’t know what will happen, I can’t until I’m there. Many folks in the collective don’t talk anymore. I hope where all of us are from our various spectrums of sadness, isolation and complicity in masculinity and violence we’re moving towards the healing we needed from what we could not mend alone in each other. My depression is still, as it was at 19, an unsustainable summer and I am doing my work to divorce myself from the idea of it being a superpower. Rather, I’m listening to “Oldie” in the fall with an older man’s ear to take what I can from the best of imagination in better company, in more healing love. Beyond the window the trees are changing again. This autumn is welcome and may last all my life.

Lee, Aiello, &amp; Others In 'Do The Right Thing'
Portrait of American film director and actor Spike Lee (center) on the set of his film 'Do the Right Thing,' New York, 1989. Among the cast behind him is actor Danny Aiello (left).
Anthony Barboza

10 Life Lessons From Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing'

There is a short list of films that have helped capture the reality of the oppression, adversity, and trauma that come as a byproduct of being black in America, and Do The Right Thing is surely among them. Directed by Spike Lee and released in 1989, the film - which followed up Lee's first two efforts, She's Gotta Have It and School Daze - starred Lee himself as Mookie, a delivery man for a local pizza shop in the Bed Stuy section of Brooklyn.

Inspired by an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, which included a theory correlating rising temperatures with an increase of the murder rate, Lee reportedly wrote the script - initially titled Heatwave - in two weeks time. Set throughout the course of a scorching hot summer day, along Mookie's travels we get introduced to a number of the local residents, who then bring us along on their own journeys and escapades throughout the neighborhood.

Broaching a number of sociopolitical topics, Do The Right Thing starts off as a light-hearted, feel-good film, but gradually escalates into a referendum on race relations and the friction between law enforcement and the communities they've sworn to serve and protect. Lee's decision to hone in on these dynamics was spurred by a 1986 racial incident in Howard Beach, where a black man was killed after being chased onto a highway by a mob of white youths, as well as the 1984 murder of Eleanor Bumpurs at the hands of New York City policemen.

Boasting a cast of stars talent that includes Giancarlo Esposito, Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Lawrence, Rosie Perez, Robin Harris, John Turturro, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn, Frankie Faison, and Danny Aiello, Do The Right Thing has been hailed as one of the greatest and most influential films of the hip hop generation, and in the history of cinema.

With 30 years having passed since this seminal release first hit theaters, VIBE highlights ten lessons we learned from Do The Right Thing that continue to reflect and impact society three decades later.

1. The Prevalence of Sneaker Culture

An endearing character from Do The Right Thing that captured hearts was Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito), a Brooklyn-bred B-Boy and quasi-activist with an affinity for sneakers of the Air Jordan variety. One memorable moment where Buggin' Out was justified in doing just that was the infamous encounter with a Caucasian cyclist, who bumped into him on the sidewalk, causing him to scuff his brand-new pair of Jordan 4's. The cyclist, who ironically donned a Larry Bird t-shirt in the scene, draws Buggin’ Out and his Stuyvesant Avenue crew's ire, who antagonize him while instigating the heated situation. This wrinkle in the film was a direct reflection of the streets of Brooklyn and elsewhere at the time, when damaging a new pair of sneakers might lead to a beat-down - or worse. While times have changed and the violence surrounding sneaker culture has dissipated, our love for a fresh pair of kicks on hot summer day certainly hasn't.

2. The Arrival of Gentrification

Spike Lee's forecast of the gentrification that would engulf the borough of Brooklyn was coyly conveyed during the stand-off between Buggin' Out and the alleged colonizer, who appears to be new to the neighborhood. Unlike Bed Stuy today, where seeing people of various races roam the streets, the area was predominantly black and Latin during the '80s, with the rare sighting of a Caucasian giving residents cause to pause. While the unnamed outsider claims Brooklyn as his birthplace, his air of entitlement and disregard for longtime residents mirrors the dialogue and power struggles involving gentrification today.

3. The Dichotomy of Sports, Entertainment and Race

Pino's (John Turturro) racist and stereotypical views of African-Americans are put on full display throughout Do The Right Thing, but are proved to be half-baked during an exchange with Mookie. While acknowledging that all of his favorite athletes and entertainers are black, Pino separates his admiration for their talents with his disdain for African-Americans, a sentiment that was examined in the LeBron James-produced 2018 documentary Shut Up and Dribble.

4. The Truth About Racial Stereotypes

The racial antagonists in Do The Right Thing may be of Caucasian and Italian-American descent, but the film also fixates on universal stereotypes that many races and ethnic groups have of one another. A portion of the movie examines this dynamic, as various characters of different backgrounds spew a litany of racial and ethnic slurs into the camera with aplomb. Mister Senor Love Daddy (Samuel L. Jackson) cuts through the madness to insist that cooler heads prevail, but the sentiment that prejudice, stereotypes, and slurs, no matter how minuscule, are prevalent across the board.

5. The Power of Love & Hate

The topic of love and hate gets contextualized by Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn), the neighborhood blast-master with a cordial, yet imposing, aura. Sporting a pair of gold-plated four-finger rings, before running off to Sal's Pizza to get a slice, Raheem breaks down the story of "Left Hand, Right Hand" to illustrate the balance of life, in which love and hate are in a constant power struggle. The moral of the story is that love conquers all and is the common thread that connects black people in Brooklyn and the world as a whole.

6. The Power of The Booming System

One constant throughout Do The Right Thing is the presence of "Fight The Power," Public Enemy's contribution to the soundtrack and the theme song for the movie. But in addition to the anthemic call-to-arms foreboding the film's tragic climax, it is also a microcosm of the importance of the booming system in urban communities. During the '80s, the boombox was essential to creating the ambiance of the neighborhood, particularly in the summer, when the songs and sounds coming out of the speakers served as the soundtrack for the season. While the evolution of technology has caused portable speakers and smartphones to replace the boombox, the sound of music emanating from countless avenues and boulevards is proof that Radio Raheem's own ghetto blaster continues to live, in spirit.

7. The Drama A Heat Wave Creates

Set during the hottest day of the summer in New York City, Do The Right Thing captures the experience that is braving a heat wave, which is not for the faint of heart. Open fire hydrants, cold cloths, ice cubes, and other cooling agents are used to help alleviate the sweltering humidity and create moments of joy, but are little match for the beaming sunrays descending upon Bed Stuy. This manifests itself in the form of short tempers, which flare up throughout the film in a number of instances and on various levels.

8. Persistence Is Key

The overarching sociopolitical themes of the film powers the conversation around it, but the underlying romances between key characters in Do The Right Thing add to its rich fabric. Mookie, who is in the midst of a hot-and-cold relationship with the mother of his child, Tina (Rosie Perez), appears to put his responsibilities as a father on the back burner as he attempts to get his life and financial situation back on track. However, the love between the two is evident, as they play a game of cat and mouse that involves ice cubes and was the inspiration for a particular rap lyric from Kanye West. Elsewhere, real-life couple Ossie Davis (Da Mayor) and Ruby Dee (Mother Sister) begin the film on opposite ends of the spectrum, but ultimately draw closer together. These two scenarios are a reminder that persistence is key when it comes to courtship with that potential significant other.

9. The Intensity of Black Rage

The crux of this Spike Lee classic is undoubtedly the showdown at Sal's Pizza shop, which stemmed from Buggin' Out's protest for photos of black entertainers to be on the restaurants' Wall of Fame. Crashing the scene with Radio Raheem and Smiley (Roger Guenveur Smith), the rage spewing from all three men in light of Sal's (Danny Aiello) refusal to accommodate their calls for inclusion and representation fall on deaf and dismissive ears is palpable and sets off a chain of events that result in total chaos. This anger also engulfs Mookie and his neighbors, who add to the hostility by inciting a riot and calling for the damnation and destruction of the pizza shop and its owner. These deep-seated feelings of resentment have played out on countless occasions, including the L.A. riots in 1992, and Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

10. The Harsh Realities of Police Brutality

While the oppression law enforcement directed towards minorities has been in play for centuries, police brutality became a hot button during the '80s, as various creatives from the black and Latino communities addressed the issue through their art. The murder of Radio Raheem at the hands of police has gone down as one of the tragic moments in modern cinema and brought awareness of the divide between law enforcement and urban communities. However, it also reflects how so little has changed, as young black men continue to be slain in cold blood without probable cause, and the cops involved continue to avoid fully paying the price for their actions in many instances.

