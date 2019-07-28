kamala-harris-pell-grant-student-loan-forgiveness-proposal-
Sen. Kamala Harris' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Merits Mixed Reception

July 28, 2019 - 2:57 pm by Shenequa Golding

Ahead of the second Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris announced a proposal to help quell the sting of student loan debt. However, after learning about how to qualify for it, many online raised their digital eyebrow in confusion.

The California senator proposed that as president she will establish a program that will forgive student loans for Pell Grant recipients who launch and operate a business for three years in a disadvantaged community.

On first glance, there were some who applauded the proposal, but after a deeper dive, many felt that if someone needed a Pell Grant to afford college, then how could that same person be able to build the capital to launch and sustain a business in an underfunded community?

Many took to Twitter to voice their concerns and express their disapproval with Harris' proposed plan.

However, not everyone was opposed to the idea and realized Harris' plan can benefit some and not all, and that's okay.

https://twitter.com/OneBandwagonFan/status/1155500484213518338

Sen. Harris hasn't responded to the mixed reviews on her Pell Grant proposal but has blasted Donal Trump for his venomous and racist attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who's also the House Oversight Committee Chair.

new-york-police-cars
Kena Betancu

1-Year-Old Twins Die After Father Leaves Them In The Backseat To Go Work

A New York father is facing a host of charges after authorities say he left his 1-year-old twins in the backseat of a car for eight hours while he went to work, resulting in their death.

According to reports, 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez was arraigned Saturday (July 27) on charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and negligent homicide. Rodriguez reportedly hired a private attorney and paid $50,000 of his $100,000 bond. His next court date is August 1 where a grand jury will decide if he should be indicted.

Rodriguez's attorney Joey Jackson spoke with CNN and said the negligent homicide charge carries a four-year maximum sentence and the manslaughter charge could mean he serves 15 years behind bars.

The family is "ripped apart," Jackson said. "His mental state is very fragile based on what happened. It's just an awful scenario."

A judge asked that Rodriguez be placed on suicide watch.

The NYPD said the twins, Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were found unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat of Rodriguez Honda sedan Friday. The National Weather Service reached a high of mid-80s. Rodriguez was working at a nearby VA hospital and by the time the cops and paramedics arrived the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

A close friend to Rodriguez, Temple Barros, said that he was a social worker at the VA hospital, and described him as an amazing father to all his children, not just the twins.

"Whatever they need, he'll go out and get it."

wendy-williams-
Dia Dipasupil

Wendy Williams Biopic To Include Drug Abuse, Fat Shaming And Date Rape

Just Wendy, the Lifetime biopic about New Jersey radio host turned daytime television talk show queen Wendy Williams will reportedly cover a lot of ground and a lot of life.

According to TMZ, Williams' forthcoming television movie will start in her adolescence and go all the way to current day, and touch on many intimate topics. The Will Packer Media production will tackle the fat-shaming she experienced as a child from her family, her addiction to coke, and a date rape she endured from the hands of a rapper she never spoke about.

Williams, who also is going through a public divorce, is supposedly not shying away from her marriage to Kevin Hunter and all the trials she endured throughout their union.

While catching up with TMZ, Williams, 55, told reporters she wants the actors to be relatively unknown so their star power doesn't take away from the actual story, and sources tell the outlet there will be two different women playing Wendy. The real Wendy, however, won't be one of them.

Just Wendy will air sometime next year.

congressman-elijah-cummings
Chip Somodevilla

The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

Donald Trump launched a racist and venomous attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings over the weekend, calling his seventh congressional district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and "the worst run and most dangerous [district] anywhere in the United States.”

The president's fury apparently stemmed from watching an evening segment on Fox & Friends and about an hour later Trump took to Twitter to attack the congressman. The president's vitriol was widely condemned by Democrats, many gearing up for Wednesday's second presidential election, while many Republicans remained quiet.

The Baltimore Sun, however, didn't let the president's comment go unchecked and responded in kind. Sunday morning (July 28) the editorial board released their lengthy retort against The President of The United States.

"It’s not hard to see what’s going on here," The board wrote. "The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream."

"He was returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments," the editorial continued." It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like “you people” or “welfare queens” or “crime-ridden ghettos” or a suggestion that the congressman “go back” to where he came from."

The graph that seemed to merit the most attention online was when the board eloquently reminded readers of all Trump's pitfalls.

“We would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity."

“Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

At the time of this post, Trump has not responded to The Sun's blistering takedown, but only time will tell if the president remains quiet.

