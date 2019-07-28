Sen. Kamala Harris' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Merits Mixed Reception
Ahead of the second Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris announced a proposal to help quell the sting of student loan debt. However, after learning about how to qualify for it, many online raised their digital eyebrow in confusion.
The California senator proposed that as president she will establish a program that will forgive student loans for Pell Grant recipients who launch and operate a business for three years in a disadvantaged community.
On first glance, there were some who applauded the proposal, but after a deeper dive, many felt that if someone needed a Pell Grant to afford college, then how could that same person be able to build the capital to launch and sustain a business in an underfunded community?
Many took to Twitter to voice their concerns and express their disapproval with Harris' proposed plan.
However, not everyone was opposed to the idea and realized Harris' plan can benefit some and not all, and that's okay.
Sen. Harris hasn't responded to the mixed reviews on her Pell Grant proposal but has blasted Donal Trump for his venomous and racist attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who's also the House Oversight Committee Chair.