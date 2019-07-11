Kawhi Leonard And Jaden Smith Appear In New Balance 997 Campaign

The classic dad sneakers received a slick new upgrade.

New Balance just received a fresh new look. The classic sneakers released a campaign on Monday (July 8) with special appearances from recently signed Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and ERYS artist Jaden Smith.

The launch of its newest movement "Runs in the Family" celebrates the release of the modernized 997Sport kicks, an update to the original, Hypebeast reports. In just one minute, the largest athletic superstars including Champions League winner Mané from Liverpool F.C., Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin, pro-skater Jamie Foy, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and more appear.

Smith's single "I" from his newest album is played throughout the visual. The original 997 and 997H sneakers are also highlighted.

Los Angeles Clippers colored kicks were unveiled by New Balance earlier this week. The OMN1S immediately sold out as reported by HighSnobiety but a wider release is soon to drop. Throughout July, the sneaker company will unveil inside-look videos of the members featured in the "Runs in the Family" campaign, diving into their individual stories.

The full line-up of the shoes is currently available on newbalance.com in North America and will be available globally on Saturday (July 13).

Check out the campaign below.