Kendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid M.A.A.d City' Is The Second Hip-Hop Album To Achieve This Feat

Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d city reportedly just achieved a major milestone on the Billboard charts.

Per the Twitter page Chart Data, the artist’s 2012 opus has spent a total of 350 weeks on the Billboard 200 Album chart, joining the ranks of Eminem’s The Eminem Show as the only other hip-hop album in history to achieve the feat.

Since dropping, Lamar’s LP has gained accolades the world over. In 2012, VIBE crowned good kid m.A.A.d city our Album of the Year, writing, “Glued by beautifully engineered soundscapes and accentuating skits, GKMC possesses both the structure and intricate nuances of an instant classic.”

Additionally, in 2014, the album became the subject of a new English composition class at Georgia Regents University. In the course “Good kids, Mad Cities,” students were able to compare and contrast the album to the words of writers, poets and authors such as Gwendolyn Brooks, James Baldwin, James Joyce and the film Boyz in the Hood.

