Kendrick Lamar And Fiancée Whitney Alford Reportedly Welcome Daughter
King Kendrick is a first-time dad! Congratulations are reportedly in order for Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée, Whitney Alford. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Friday (July 26), US Weekly reports.
The new bundle of joy is the first child for Lamar, 32, and Alford, 33. Although the high school sweethearts are notoriously low-key when it comes to their relationship, the Compton native seemingly confirmed that he was engaged to Alford during a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club where he told the radio show hosts that he was “loyal to the soil.”
Despite being quiet about their private lives, Alford is usually spotted by Lamar's side supporting at everything from concerts to the Grammy Awards and more.
In a 2015 cover story with Billboard, Lamar gushed over Alford and explained why he didn’t consider her to be his girlfriend. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as bing a companion,” said Lamar. “She’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”