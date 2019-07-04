kendrick-norton-
Dolphins Kendrick Norton' Arm Was Amputated Following Serious Car Accident

July 4, 2019 - 1:39 pm by Shenequa Golding

The 22-year-old defensive tackle reportedly sustained serious injuries during the near fatal accident.

Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton was reportedly involved in a serious car accident Thursday morning (July 4) which resulted in the 22-year-old's left arm being amputated.

The Florida Highway Patrol states Norton's 2017 black Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after hitting a concrete barrier, for reasons unknown at this time.

In order to remove Norton from the vehicle, paramedics had to sever his arm. A 2015 gray Maserati was also involved in the crash, however, the driver didn't sustain major injuries.

Both passengers inside Norton's Ford were taken to the Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder in Miami.

As wod began to spread of Norton's unfortunate condition, his agent Malki Kawa confirmed the news via social meda.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa, Norton’s agent tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

News of Norton's amputation merited condolences from fans on Twitter.

