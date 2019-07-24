Kid Cudi And Kenya Barris To Release Netflix Animated Music Series

The adult-focused series is inspired by Kid Cudi's forthcoming album.

Black-ish and Girls Trip creator Kenya Barris and Grammy award-winning artist Kid Cudi are joining forces to release an adult-focused animated music series that is influenced by the artist's forthcoming album, Entergalatic. The Hollywood Reporter describes the series as a music showcase that will follow a young man on his journey to discover love. A press release considers the series to be a "first of its kind."

Cudi will star, write and executive produce the series, whereas Barris will work as executive producer under his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Ian Edelman, who also previously worked with Cudi on HBO's very own How to Make It in America, is also set to write and executive produce. Barris and Netflix also have two additional projects in connection to major streaming television streaming service; a feature film reboot of Shaft and a sequel to Coming to America.

Entergalatic will be Cudi's first solo studio album since his Kanye-collab summer project KIDS SEE GHOSTS in 2018. The seven-track project featured the likings of KID SEE GHOSTS, Pusha T, Louis Prima, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yasiin Bey.

Cudi will reportedly make appearances in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third season of Westworld, and Shudder's Creepshow series. The animated series has not released a premiere date.