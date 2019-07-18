Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Lobby Trump To Free A$AP Rocky

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about people of color being behind bars for various offenses, and she’s also demonstrated her abilities to help facilitate their removal. According to reports, she and her husband Kanye West are working together to get a high-profile star out of a current situation.

Per TMZ, the famous couple reportedly lobbied the White House to get involved in A$AP Rocky’s removal from a Swedish prison. The rapper is currently locked up for alleged assault.

“We're told as soon as Kim and Kanye heard about A$AP's predicament earlier this month ... Kanye urged Kim to get on the horn and talk to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner -- with whom Kim is very familiar from her previous White House work,” reports the site. “Our sources say Kim filled Jared in on what was happening, and Jared then took the info to Trump himself ... whom, we're told, acknowledged something seemed amiss.”

The write-up continues by stating that Trump reportedly believes the A$AP Mob member is being held “unfairly,” and thanks to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department is reportedly “actively working” to get A$AP out from behind bars.

Rocky could reportedly spend up to six years behind bars if convicted.