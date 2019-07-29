kodak-black-yung-miami-1564430497
Getty Images

Kodak Black Threatens Yung Miami In New Freestyle From Jail

July 29, 2019 - 4:04 pm by VIBE

A member of Kodak Black's team recently dropped one of his freestyles, which was reportedly phoned in from his jail cell and recorded not too long ago.

The Floridian is currently behind bars after being arrested by federal agents before his set at this year's Rolling Loud Miami Festival. One of the bars uttered by the troubled rapper includes a violent line regarding Yung Miami of the rap duo, City Girls.

"And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808's baby," he says. "When I see her I'mma hit that b**ch in her stomach/ The way I keep this sh*t too real f**kin' up my money." Miami recently revealed that she is expecting her second child.

Her boyfriend, 808 Mafia producer Southside, responded to the lyrics on Instagram, where he had some choice words for the "Codeine Dreaming" MC. "Somebody tell Kodak to suck a d**k," he said on his Story. "How about that. And get up out of jail first, p***y." Listen to the freestyle and watch Southside's reaction below.

View this post on Instagram

#FREEME #BEHINDTHEWALL #KILLBILL #SG 🎯

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on

View this post on Instagram

#southside of #808mafia addressee #kodakblack after he mentions his baby mama to be #yungmiami on a song

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

In This Story:

Popular

The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

From the Web

More on Vibe

blue-ivy-carter-first-hot-100-song-1564508497
Getty Images

All Hail The Princess: Blue Ivy Carter Nabs First Billboard Hot 100 Entry

"Brown Skin Girl" is Blue Ivy Carter's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyonce's collaboration with her daughter, Saint Jhn and Whizkid for the new album The Lion King: The Gift is hitting fans in a big way, and it is now the seven-year-old's first official hit.

Per Billboard, the song debuted at No. 76 on the chart dated Aug. 3. Her vocals can be heard during the beginning and end of the track, which is an ode to young, dark-skinned black girls to love the skin they're in.

"The budding superstar joins her parents with making a dent on the 60-year-old chart," the site writes. "Beyoncé has 63 career solo entries on the Hot 100 (the fourth-most among female soloists, after Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Aretha Franklin), plus 14 as a member of Destiny’s Child and five as The Carters. Of those 82 combined hits, she’s reached No. 1 10 times (six solo and four with Destiny’s Child)."

Blue Ivy's first song was her father JAY-Z's "Glory," which was released just a few days after she was born in 2012. Her coos can be heard near the song's end, and her heartbeat can be heard in the beginning. In her short but spectacular little life, she's been featured on her mother's song "Blue" from her self-titled album, and can be heard singing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" on her mother's Homecoming Live album.

Continue Reading
mariah-carey-lil-nas-x-1564500233
Getty Images

Mariah Carey Passes Hot 100 No. 1 Torch To Lil Nas X

To start off the week, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," featuring Bill Ray Cyrus, was officially stamped as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time on Monday (July 29).

His team, fans, and celebrities all expressed their gratitude for his record-breaking accomplishment, including Mariah Carey who effortlessly handed over the chart-reigning torch. In 1996, Carey and Boyz II Men held the Hot 100 top spot with "One Sweet Day" for 16 weeks, as reported by Billboard. 

The singer took to her Twitter to congratulate the artist after the announcement. "Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!" she wrote. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!"

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Lil Nas X replied soon after both amazed and excited when referring to Carey as a legend and icon. "Wowwww thank you so much Mariah!" he began. "You are a legend and an icon and I'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!"

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy

— nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019

Currently, the Hot 100 record-holder is nominated for eight 2019 MTV Video Music Awards including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

 

Continue Reading
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Bagatelle

Fabolous Sets The Record Straight About His Relationship Status

Original reports claimed that 41-year-old rapper Fabolous called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Emily B, as reported by TMZ on Thursday (July 26).

However, Fab took to his Instagram 12 hours later to set the record straight. "I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake," he wrote. "I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn't on a date. That whole story is made up. #TMZ." He followed up with another post directing his thoughts at the website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake. I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn’t on a date. That whole story is made up. #TMZ

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Jul 25, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks. @tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B. ❤️

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Complex reports that the original story accused Fabolous of being seen at a New Jersey restaurant with an unidentified woman. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs including assault, where the rapper was accused of punching Emily and knocking out her teeth. She also claimed that he threatened to kill her.

He was eventually arrested for the alleged incident and indicted on one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon. He later accepted a plea deal.

Emily has yet to respond to the break-up hearsay.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Trade Compliments On Instagram Live

Movies & TV

3d ago

Mary J. Blige Signs On For ‘Power’ Spinoff

Politics

2d ago

Sen. Kamala Harris' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Merits Mixed Reception