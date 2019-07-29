Kodak Black Threatens Yung Miami In New Freestyle From Jail
A member of Kodak Black's team recently dropped one of his freestyles, which was reportedly phoned in from his jail cell and recorded not too long ago.
The Floridian is currently behind bars after being arrested by federal agents before his set at this year's Rolling Loud Miami Festival. One of the bars uttered by the troubled rapper includes a violent line regarding Yung Miami of the rap duo, City Girls.
"And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808's baby," he says. "When I see her I'mma hit that b**ch in her stomach/ The way I keep this sh*t too real f**kin' up my money." Miami recently revealed that she is expecting her second child.
Her boyfriend, 808 Mafia producer Southside, responded to the lyrics on Instagram, where he had some choice words for the "Codeine Dreaming" MC. "Somebody tell Kodak to suck a d**k," he said on his Story. "How about that. And get up out of jail first, p***y." Listen to the freestyle and watch Southside's reaction below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#southside of #808mafia addressee #kodakblack after he mentions his baby mama to be #yungmiami on a song