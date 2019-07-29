To start off the week, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," featuring Bill Ray Cyrus, was officially stamped as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time on Monday (July 29).

His team, fans, and celebrities all expressed their gratitude for his record-breaking accomplishment, including Mariah Carey who effortlessly handed over the chart-reigning torch. In 1996, Carey and Boyz II Men held the Hot 100 top spot with "One Sweet Day" for 16 weeks, as reported by Billboard.

The singer took to her Twitter to congratulate the artist after the announcement. "Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!" she wrote. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!"

Lil Nas X replied soon after both amazed and excited when referring to Carey as a legend and icon. "Wowwww thank you so much Mariah!" he began. "You are a legend and an icon and I'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!"

Currently, the Hot 100 record-holder is nominated for eight 2019 MTV Video Music Awards including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.