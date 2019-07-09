Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Tackles Interracial Adoption With Kristin Davis

"Why would your community trust my community with its babies? I one hundred percent understand that."

Kristin Davis, most known as Charlotte York from HBO's Sex and The City sat with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Gam Monday (July 8) to discuss her two adopted black children, and the lessons she's learned not only as a mom but as a white woman raising African-American kids.

"You don't have to embrace me, it's okay, my feelings will be okay, but I want my children to be able to come to you," Davis said extending her arms to Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "I don't want them to be excluded just because I am their mother."

Yet, despite wanting the black community to welcome her children, the 54-year-old actress told Pinket-Smith she understand why there's deep-rooted hesitation.

"Why would your community trust my community with its babies? I one hundred percent understand that" she said.

For about 30 minutes, the Red Table Talk hosts, sans Willow, spoke not only about parenting but also about the long road that adoptive parents must take, which include multiple visits from social workers, background checks and a signed agreement that you will never use physical punishment as a means to discipline the adoptive child.

Watch the in-depth conversation above in which Davis describes the one encounter in which a school official told her "we don't see color."