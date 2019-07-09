red-table-talk
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Tackles Interracial Adoption With Kristin Davis

July 9, 2019 - 3:56 pm by Shenequa Golding

"Why would your community trust my community with its babies? I one hundred percent understand that." 

Kristin Davis, most known as Charlotte York from HBO's Sex and The City sat with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Gam Monday (July 8) to discuss her two adopted black children, and the lessons she's learned not only as a mom but as a white woman raising African-American kids.

"You don't have to embrace me, it's okay, my feelings will be okay, but I want my children to be able to come to you," Davis said extending her arms to Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "I don't want them to be excluded just because I am their mother."

Yet, despite wanting the black community to welcome her children, the 54-year-old actress told Pinket-Smith she understand why there's deep-rooted hesitation.

"Why would your community trust my community with its babies? I one hundred percent understand that" she said.

For about 30 minutes, the Red Table Talk hosts, sans Willow, spoke not only about parenting but also about the long road that adoptive parents must take, which include multiple visits from social workers, background checks and a signed agreement that you will never use physical punishment as a means to discipline the adoptive child.

Watch the in-depth conversation above in which Davis describes the one encounter in which a school official told her "we don't see color."

regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Continue Reading
Ryan Destiny Attends 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
Ryan Destiny attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Ryan Destiny Joining 'Grown-ish' Cast For Season 3

With the abrupt cancellation of the Lee Daniels' musical drama, Star, fans were shocked to see the storyline of their leading ladies end. However, fan-favorite Ryan Destiny has landed a new gig and will be joining the next season of Grown-ish. 

The Freeform television series shared the announcement with fans on their official Twitter account on Monday (July 8). "Join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam," reads the tweet. "She is going to be on #grownish next season."

join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam. she is going to be on #grownish next season.

she plays jillian, a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U. pic.twitter.com/SaUZ0xnqgn

— grown-ish (@grownish) July 8, 2019

The 24-year-old actress responded shortly after hardly able to contain her excitement. "Super exciteddd. Love this show! Hopefully, I fit in ok."

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey, a young college student in California. She is joined by her peers Trevor Jackson (Aaron), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Francia Raisa (Ana), Chloe and Halle Bailey (Jazz and Sky), Emily Arlook (Nomi) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) who all are navigating through their Cal U experiences. Destiny's character (Jillian) will come in as a transfer student from an HBCU as she joins the crazy rollercoaster at their college.

The Detroit native first rose to fame as part of the singing group Love Dollhouse that disbanded soon after Destiny released her solo EP in 2018.

Grown-ish has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series four times since the show first premiered early last year. You can catch new episodes Wednesday's on Freeform at 8/7pm CT on Freeform.

 

Continue Reading
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals 2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Disney's Freeform Addresses Opposition To Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Role

After the joyful announcement that Halle Bailey would play Ariel in the remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, not all fans of the 1989 classic tale were excited. Hateful responses in the form of tweets and hashtags including #NotMyAriel and #NotMyMermaid exploded on social media criticizing the black actress replacing the former white character in the live-action remake.

Disney's Freeform network stepped up to defend the singer and actress. The company posted on its Instagram account a lengthy response, headlining the retort: "An open letter to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls: #TheLittleMermaid #Ariel #MyAriel." Freeform also mentions that "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black."

View this post on Instagram

An open letter to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls: ______ #TheLittleMermaid #Ariel #MyAriel

A post shared by Freeform (@freeform) on Jul 6, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT

Supporters chimed in and gave outpouring support including Mariah Carey, Halle Berry, Janelle Monae, Zendaya and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as reported by NBC News. The outlet also reports that this is the first time that Disney has announced a woman of color to star in a live-action remake of a traditionally white princess role.

Director of the production, Rob Marshall, spoke to Bailey's talents, saying that she “possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

The original Little Mermaid, Jodi Benson, spoke at the Florida Supercon Convention (July 6), in support of Bailey. "I think that the spirit of a character is what really matters. What you bring to the table in a character as far as their heart, and their spirit, is what really counts," Benson said. "And the outside package—cause let's face it, I'm really, really old—and so when I'm singing 'Part of Your World,' if you were to judge me on the way that I look on the outside, it might change the way that you interpret the song. But if you close your eyes, you can still hear the spirit of Ariel."

Benson continued to state that the most important part of the film is the story. "We need to be storytellers," she said. "And no matter what we look like on the outside, no matter our race, our nation, the color of our skin, our dialect, whether I'm tall or thin, whether I'm overweight or underweight, or my hair is whatever color, we really need to tell the story."

Bailey currently stars alongside her sister, Chloe, and a talented cast including Yara Shahidi in the Freeform comedy Grown-ish. 

Continue Reading

