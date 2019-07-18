Lalah Hathaway attends The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Inaugural "Can We Talk?" Benefit Dinner at The Newseum on June 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Lalah Hathaway To Curate Art Exhibit For Future x Sounds LA

"L.A. welcomed me home at an early age and continued my music education."

Five-time Grammy award-winning artist and activist, Lalah Hathaway will curate and perform at the Los Angeles edition of Future x Sounds LA at Ford Theaters (Aug. 31). The multi-city and art series will also present the sounds of Anna Wise, Justus West, Gwen Bunn, DJ Battlecat, and an appearance by Hathway's art collective, #realmusicrebels.

Future x Sounds invites artists, attendees, and society to question the world around them, with Hathaway leading the art journey. "L.A. welcomed me home at an early age and continued my music education. It kept me honest and kept me true to the eternal student within me," Hathaway said.

Celebrating the creative community and spotlighting the way music and education impact social change during an evening of live performances, collaborations, conversations, art installations and more, the event will host some of the most active and respected musicians in each city of the artistic community.

"Their curation [Future x Sounds] is based on mutual inspiration, respect and the will to support each other's individual projects. It's pretty beautiful and powerful. As one of the most respected and authentic voices music today, Lalah Hathaway was an ideal choice to showcase Los Angeles with our inaugural series in this city," said Future x Sounds founder and executive producer, Angela Gill.

Hathaway was most recently nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2019 including, Best R&B album. The artist is one of the most elite of her time with 30 years of music under her belt. As a singer-songwriter and producer, she has collaborated with an extensive list of hitmakers including Dr.Dre, Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell Williams. Also gracing the stage with legends Anita Baker, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Herbie Hancock.

With LA x Sounds being one of her final destinations of the summer, Lalah, will first open the 2019 Lincoln Center Out of Doors summer concert series (July 24).

Future x Sounds will kick-off its multi-city tour in New York where they will partner with Summerstage to celebrate Black Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of Harlem Culture Festival (Aug. 17).

You can purchase tickets here.