Breaking into a new career can be tough for anyone, but Suge Jacob Knight is ready to concur the world of real estate in VH1's latest docu-series, Love & Listings.

In the official trailer, we meet Knight known to his friends as Jacob. As the son of the notorious Suge Knight, Cali native has dived into sports, music and fashion, but Jacob is ready to try his hand at real estate. While working on his real estate license, Jacob teams up with Agents of LA's Tai Savent, where he's able to use his celebrity background with work with the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Brandy, Ray J, Vanessa Simmons and more.

Joining him on his real estate journey is Taylor Schwartz, a rookie ready to make her own splash into the game. The eight, one-hour episodes will also include other budding real estate agents of color who are looking to overcome their own bouts of drama.

The series also features Zac Diles, a former professional football player, Ajani Scott, a part-time waitress struggling to become a real estate agent and Andrew Clinkscale, one of the top agents at a popular Beverly Hills agency.

Rounding out the cast will be Samantha Barrette an L.A. transplant moving quickly up the real estate ladder, Erik Miles, a lawyer-turned-real estate agent, entrepreneur and realtor and luxury real estate titan, Alexander Anu.

Love & Listings is executively produced by Entertainment One (eOne), Creature Films and Purveyors of Pop (POP), and produced by Relevé Entertainment. Tara Long serves as executive producer for eOne with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films and Nate Green and Matt Anderson for POP, alongside Holly Carter for Relevé.

Christopher Costine and Sean Matthews also serve as executive producers. Concept by Releve’s Holly Carter.

See the trailer along with the rundown of the entire cast below.

Zac Diles

Diles is a former professional football player and has since suited up for a new type of game: real estate. After eight years playing ball, Zac has built a network of clients out of his former teammates (and adversaries). Zac’s love for the ladies (including other agents) often gets him in trouble. Despite being in a relationship with Kat Tat from VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Zac finds himself caught between his current girlfriend Kat and fellow cast member and ex-girlfriend Samantha, who is determined to get him back.

Ajani Scott

A part-time waitress struggling to fulfill her dream of becoming a celebrity real estate agent, Scott moved her hustle over to the world of real estate to make some money while she builds her professional network. Seeing her potential, veteran agent Erik Miles has taken Ajani on as an apprentice at his own agency. The stakes are high as Ajani learns to put her money where her mouth is, which jeopardizes Erik’s A-list clientele.

Taylor Schwartz

Despite her young age, she is a force to be reckoned with. She has the charm, smarts and beauty to reel in new clients, but her fiery temper often lands her in hot water, leaving her career in jeopardy. Working under Tai’s wing, Taylor begins to wonder if the “grass is greener” when fellow real estate competitor Andrew Clinkscale offers her a position.

Andrew Clinkscale

Clinkscale is a top agent at one of Beverly Hills’ most prestigious real estate agencies. However, Andrew wasn’t always on top. He grew up through the foster care system and was homeless twice in his life. He’s seen the bottom and is determined to never go back. Andrew’s professional and personal life soon collide as romantic rumors with another real estate agent begin to arise. Will the swirling affair rumors around the engaged “golden boy of real estate” bring him down?

Samantha Barretto

Barretto recently moved to LA and has quickly moved up the real estate food chain by joining one of the most prestigious agencies in Beverly Hills. While running in the same industry circles as her ex-boyfriend Zac, Samantha’s feelings for him begin to heat back up and start to affect her professional life.

Erik Miles

Miles is a charming lawyer-turned real estate agent, a one-stop shop with his own imprint at a West Hollywood agency. The son of a successful athlete, Erik is willing to take risks to close deals which often pays off... but sometimes blows up in his face.

Tai Savet

Savet is eager to break bread (and the bank) with his unique LA-based brokerage firm as the go-to agent for the biggest names in show-biz. From Tai’s perspective, the future is bright and primed for expansion, especially with a roster of hip millennials on his team, including Taylor and Jacob.

Sarah Scheper

Scheper is a proven real estate power player who originally conquered the market in Orange County. After overcoming personal struggles, Sarah has embraced her sobriety and turned over a new leaf in LA. While Sarah quickly becomes the queen of Beverly Hills real estate, her reputation is threatened when she begins an on-again, off-again relationship with Jacob which leads to friction between him and the other agents.

Alexandre Anu

Anu is a real estate titan at of one of LA’s premiere brokerage firms and continues to grow his elite clientele. All of his listings are high-end luxury properties with an extensive client roster of A-list celebrities and top business executives.