Lil Kim To Media: "Put Some Respect On My Name"

Lil Kim took to her Instagram Live to discuss why she won’t be doing interviews for the time being.

The Queen Bee was reportedly supposed to speak with the Today Show and appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, however, she pulled out of both obligations. In a video, she states that she wants media outlets to put some respect on her name and legacy during interviews.

“If y’all don’t see me doing press, if y’all don’t see me doing certain things, it’s ’cause I’m fighting,” she said to the camera. “I’m f**king fighting. I’m not f**king just about to have motherf**kers not put respect on my name. So don’t act stupid. Don’t start asking all these dumb questions.”

She said that “two of the major” media outlets “wanted to be messy,” which prompted a chain of shutting down interviews and press appearances.

“At this point, it’s about me,” she declares. “I’m that b**ch, nothing else. I refuse to f**king keep doing all of these interviews, publications, and all of that shit if motherf**kers is not gonna respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now. Put some f**king respect on my name. Period.”

Kim was set to drop her latest album 9 back in May, however, it was delayed, and she promises fans that it will be out “real, real soon.”