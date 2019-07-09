Lil Nas X And Gordon Ramsay Make Paninis In New Video

“Panini, don’t be a f**king meanie,” says the notoriously tough master Chef Gordon Ramsay, before showing one of the biggest names in music how to cook.

As teased on Twitter, Lil Nas X and the Hell’s Kitchen chef joined forces to cook the Italian sandwich. The Atlanta artist has a new single on his latest EP bearing the same name as the toasted delight. The “Old Town Road” singer– who says he’s never made a “proper panini” before– was shown the ropes by the famous chef in a new viral video.

The twosome used mayonnaise to spread all over the bread. From there, they took pastrami, a “little touch” of cheese, cabbage and kim chi. As the duo whipped up their delicacy in the kitchen, friends of the 7 musician smiled on. They put their paninis on presses and waited a few minutes, and while they waited, Chef Ramsay showed Lil Nas X some of his enormous cooking knives.

Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” is now one of 10 songs in history to stay atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. If it can continue its reign for two more weeks, it will tie Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” as well as Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” as the longest-running No. 1 ever.

Watch the delicious collaboration between the rapper and the chef above.