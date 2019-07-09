Lil Nas X And Gordon Ramsay Make Paninis In New Video

July 9, 2019 - 10:24 am by VIBE

“Panini, don’t be a f**king meanie,” says the notoriously tough master Chef Gordon Ramsay, before showing one of the biggest names in music how to cook.

As teased on Twitter, Lil Nas X and the Hell’s Kitchen chef joined forces to cook the Italian sandwich. The Atlanta artist has a new single on his latest EP bearing the same name as the toasted delight. The “Old Town Road” singer– who says he’s never made a “proper panini” before– was shown the ropes by the famous chef in a new viral video.

The twosome used mayonnaise to spread all over the bread. From there, they took pastrami, a “little touch” of cheese, cabbage and kim chi. As the duo whipped up their delicacy in the kitchen, friends of the 7 musician smiled on. They put their paninis on presses and waited a few minutes, and while they waited, Chef Ramsay showed Lil Nas X some of his enormous cooking knives.

Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” is now one of 10 songs in history to stay atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. If it can continue its reign for two more weeks, it will tie Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” as well as Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” as the longest-running No. 1 ever.

Watch the delicious collaboration between the rapper and the chef above.

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Continue Reading
diddy-performs-something-in-the-water
Brian Ach

Diddy Teases A Return Of MTV's 'Making The Band'

A nostalgic reality television show could possibly make a comeback.

MTV's classic Making the Band aired from 2002 to 2009 as a talent search show that formed boy bands and girl groups.

Initially overseeing the aspiring the artist-driven show was Lou Pearlman who helped with the formation of O-Town during its first season, Billboard reports. Diddy took over the talent discoveries helping to birth Danity Kane, Day26, Donnie Klang, and Da Band.

The entertainer and entrepreneur took to his social media Monday (July 8) teasing fans about the potential remake after MTV personally called him about collaborating once more.

"MTV called me out of nowhere and was like: 'Hey what do you think about partnering and bringing Making the Band back?" 

View this post on Instagram

If y’all want me to bring it back, leave a comment with #IWantMyMTB

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

He also started the hashtag #IWantMyMTB on Twitter getting thousands of users talking about what would be an epic return.

You think I should bring Making The Band back??? Let me know #IWantMyMTB https://t.co/oXoWnMGzhJ

— Diddy (@Diddy) July 8, 2019

Danity Kane was formed during Making the Band 3 and spawned their hit single "Show Stopper" featuring Young Joc. Comprised of Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aubrey O'Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods the all-girl group earned a 2008 BET Awards nomination for Best Group.

Successfully having two chart-topping albums with their original members, the group had hit singles "Bad Girl" with Missy Elliott before calling it quits years later.

Male R&B group Day26 formed not soon after with Brian, Willie, Big Mike, Que, and Rob. The group successfully came out with singles "Exclusive (No Excuses)", "Since You've Been Gone", and "Got Me Going". In 2009 they won Best Group at the BET Awards. They later disbanded but reunited for a nationwide tour.

With the remake not set in stone just yet, the numerous response on social media may help the reboot come to fruition.

Continue Reading
stevie-wonder-playing-piano
Maury Phillips

Stevie Wonder Will Undergo A Kidney Transplant

While performing his classic "Superstition" in front of a sold-out London audience this weekend, Stevie Wonder announced he would be taking a break to attend to a medical need.

"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."

The 69-year-old music legend didn't offer many details but said he's found a donor and that he would okay.  "I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours," he said. "You ain't gonna hear no rumors about us. I'm good."

Despite his age, Wonder has remained active in entertainment and continued to tour the country. He most recently performed at Nipsey Hussle's April memorial service in Los Angeles.

Stevie Wonder's career has lasted longer than most. The Grammy-Award  winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has more than two-dozen Grammy's and classics including "Higher Ground" "I'll Be Loving You Always" and "My Cherie Amour."

Get well, Stevie.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

21h ago

Jay-Z Partners With Cannabis Company

News

1d ago

YouTube Employee Calls Police On Black Man For Waiting Outside Of Building For A Friend

News

1d ago

ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Refutes Reports Of “Horrific” Jail Conditions