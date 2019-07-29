It's Official: Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Is Longest-Running Number One In History

Well, we knew it was coming but now it’s official.

Lil Nas X officially has the longest-running No. 1 single in the history of American popular music with his novelty hit, “Old Town Road.” He beats the record originally set in 1995 with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” It was tied in 2017 with the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber hit, “Despacito.”

Thanks to the help of remixes featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and RM of BTS, the song has been inescapable for months.

Lil Nas X became a topic of conversation after it was announced that “Old Town Road” was removed from Billboard’s country chart for reportedly not implementing enough elements of the genre. The Cyrus-assisted remix caught on like wildfire, and the song hasn’t cooled down yet.

"I was living with my sister," the Atlanta musician told TIME. "She was pretty much fed up with me being there. That’s where the chorus lyric came from — it was me saying, ‘I want to leave everything behind.’”

Lil Nas X seems determined enough, however, to not become a one-hit wonder. His EP 7 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and he had a track on the project featuring Cardi B.

Congrats to the 20-year-old on the incredible feat.