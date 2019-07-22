BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Ties Record For Longest-Running Number One Of All Time

July 22, 2019 - 1:52 pm by J'na Jefferson

For the 16th week in a row, Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” sits atop the Billboard Hot 100. This means that the track from the 20-year-old ATLien is tied for the longest-running No. 1 of all time.

According to reports, the single from the 7 EP ties Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ”Despacito," as well as Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day” for the record. If he stays at No. 1 for one more week, he will be the first song in the history of American popular music to reign for an unprecedented 17 weeks.

The initial song made waves  earlier this year after getting the boot from Billboard’s Country charts for allegedly not implementing enough elements of the genre. Since then, “Old Town Road” has seen three featured artists on two separate remixesBilly Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Last week, country music icon Dolly Parton hinted at hopping on the song’s next remix.

Dreamville Announces Deluxe Version Of 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III'

Reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Dreamville is celebrating the release of its 18-track project, Revenge Of  The Dreamers III, with sounds from Smino, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, Guapdad4000, DaBaby, and more. An accompanying documentary also premiered with behind-the-scenes action of the historical collaborations.

Dreamville's president, Ibrahim Hamad announced on Instagram (July 20) that the brand new heat from the Revenge Of The Dreamers III studio sessions would be teased at ComplexCon in Chicago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you in Chicago this weekend look for the Revenge Booth, new tunes off that deluxe for you to check out. Don’t ask me when the deluxe is coming neither, we working on it.

A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Featured artist on the project, Omen, also posted on his Twitter to promote the super-sized joint-effort. "ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3," he wrote. "I'll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there #complexcon #rotd3."

ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3. I’ll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there ✊🏽 #complexcon #rotd3 pic.twitter.com/Txtuw2kjpt

— omen (@omen) July 19, 2019

Complex reports that Dreamville x Puma's ComplexCon Chicago release will include special appearances from Chi-Town bred rapper Dreezy, Dreamville's Ari Lennox and Omen, and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign.

Bas, who appeared on multiple of the compilation's tracks insinuated in early July that a track he hopped on with Guapdad4000 and Dreezy wouldn't "stay unreleased for long."

Deluxe??

— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 6, 2019

Earth, Wind & Fire Make History For Kennedy Center Honors Recognition

Award-winning musical group, Earth, Wind, & Fire, has made history. The "September" artists became the first R&B group to receive recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors on Thursday (July 18), Billboard reports.

"The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness," stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. "Earth, Wind & Fire's hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape."

Lead singers or paramount songwriters are predominantly honored. Yet, Earth, Wind & Fire join three other talented groups that have been acknowledged with the distinction: American rock band the Eagles in 2016, and English rock bands Led Zeppelin in 2012, and The Who in 2008.

Other honorees for the upcoming ceremony include Academy Award-winning actress, Sally Field, best known for starring in Forrest Gump (1994), Steel Magnolias (1989), among other films and television series. American singer Linda Ronstadt, who holds 10 Grammy Awards, one Emmy, three Academy of Country Music Awards in addition to her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. PBS quintessential-series, Sesame Street, has bridged the gap for both cultural and educational narratives for children and adults over the last 50 years. American conductor, composer, and pianist Michael Tilson Thomas is the music director of the San Francisco Symphony, Founder and Artistic Director of the New World Symphony.

The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate the honorees on Sunday (Dec. 8), in Washington, D.C.

Young Dro Arrested For Throwing A Plate Of Banana Pudding At His Girlfriend

Young Dro is facing two counts of misdemeanor battery and family violence for reportedly hurling a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend while at the couple's Atlanta-area home.

The food-flying fiasco between Dro, real name D'Juan Montrel Hart, and his girlfriend took place over money. Yet despite Hart's girlfriend insisting she doesn't want to press charges, local law enforcement booked the 40-year-old Bankhead rapper.

TMZ reports Dro is also being held on a child support contempt order. He owes a whopping $41,000 in back child support and in order to be released he must pay $10,000.

The back child support is for another child with a different woman, not the current girlfriend and Dro alleges that he's paid his previous debt.

Dro rose to prominence in 2006 with fellow ATLien T.I. with the release of the insanely sticky "Shoulder Lean." Most recently, in 2017 he released Da Real Atlanta.

Glad the food-fight and custody payments have been settled.

