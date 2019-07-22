Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Ties Record For Longest-Running Number One Of All Time

For the 16th week in a row, Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” sits atop the Billboard Hot 100. This means that the track from the 20-year-old ATLien is tied for the longest-running No. 1 of all time.

According to reports, the single from the 7 EP ties Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ”Despacito," as well as Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day” for the record. If he stays at No. 1 for one more week, he will be the first song in the history of American popular music to reign for an unprecedented 17 weeks.

The initial song made waves earlier this year after getting the boot from Billboard’s Country charts for allegedly not implementing enough elements of the genre. Since then, “Old Town Road” has seen three featured artists on two separate remixes– Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Last week, country music icon Dolly Parton hinted at hopping on the song’s next remix.

