Lil Wayne Reportedly Threatens To Quit Blink-182 Tour

"I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour."

In late June, rapper Lil Wayne hit the road with pop-punk band Blink-182, to embark on a joint summer tour.

Co-headling with the trio that's performing their Enema of the State album (1999), Weezy abruptly ended his set mid-song during a show with the group in Bristow, Va., on Thursday (July 11), claiming that the crowd appeared to be disinterested, as reported by Spin.

Tha Carter V artist hinted that he might pull out of the tour completely. "Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many, you know, like still, that's not my swag, I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour," Wayne told fans. "But make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let's go!"

Shortly after his comment, concert-goers posted their thoughts on Twitter.

I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show) Played for like 20 mins — Jordan Pascale️ (@JWPascale) July 12, 2019

Wow , @LilTunechi just said this maybe his last night in the Blink 182 tour. Cited the lack of rap fans/his fans — Kingmoe83 (@ikingmoe) July 12, 2019

@LilTunechi just dissed everyone saying this might have to be his last night on this tour Pretty Much because we aren’t good enough for him! Honey you are the odd ball out here, you decided to play between @NeckDeepUK and @blink182 — abigail (@Aabbiiggaaiills) July 12, 2019

If @LilTunechi really does quit the rest of the tour and doesn’t come to Cleveland I will legit cry Please don’t let this be true! And if it is can I get a refund? — Megan Corrigan (@shmeghead212) July 12, 2019

tbh if I was Lil Wayne I’d walk off that stage too. if Im coheadlining a massive stadium tour I’d expect people to at least be standing up too lmao. — ℤ (@zejibo) July 12, 2019

@LilTunechi don’t drop off the tour, only got tickets cuz I haven’t seen you live yet, don’t do this to me Weezy! — RICARDO (@richard_raina) July 12, 2019

Wayne has yet to make any additional comments in response to the social media postings or confirm if he is truly cutting ties with the summer gig. The full tour runs until Sept. 20 while their next performance is set for Saturday (July 13) in Bangor, Maine.