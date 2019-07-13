From The Big Screen To Hip-Hop: 25 Rap Lyrics Referencing 'The Lion King'
One of the most powerful aspects of hip-hop is the culture's ability to draw from reality and translate those feelings and experiences into the beats and rhymes that provide the soundtrack to our lives. However, in many instances, creatives have been inspired by fictional tales of perseverance and triumph that mirror the everyday struggles in our own lives, giving these stories additional significance and reminding us of our own valor. Twenty-five years ago, Disney's The Lion King would have this impact on a global level, opening a whole new world to people from all walks of life and becoming one of the most beloved films of all-time.
A coming-of-age story, The Lion King is centered around Simba, a young lion set to inherit the throne as King of Pride Lands from his father, Mufasa. In an act of betrayal, Simba’s father is tragically murdered by the cub’s paternal uncle, Scar. Simba, who is made to believe that he's responsible for his father's death, flees the Pride Lands and goes into a self-imposed exile, but is compelled to return to dethrone Scar and take his rightful place as king. Released on June 24, 1994, The Lion King was a massive success, grossing $766 million worldwide and finishing its theatrical run as the highest-grossing release of 1994 and the second-highest-grossing film of all time. It gained a considerable amount of critical acclaim for its score, comprised of original songs written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, with a score by Hans Zimmer.
In the aftermath of its blockbuster release, The Lion King was embraced by members of the hip-hop community, with artists paying homage to the film and its characters through song and producers pilfering its score for samples. From J. Cole dubbing himself “Young Simba” and juxtaposing his rise up the rap ranks to the protagonist's own tale of redemption to Jay-Z comparing himself to Rafiki, The Lion King's legacy within the culture is iron-clad and has transcended generations.
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film's release, we compiled a list of 25 of the most memorable lyrical references to The Lion King throughout hip-hop history.
1. "How Great" - Chance the Rapper feat. Nicole Steen & Jay Electronica
Lyrics: "I was lost in the jungle-like Simba after the death of Mufasa, no hog, no meerkat/Hakuna Matata by day, but I spent my night time fighting tears back" - Jay Electronica
2. "2SEATER" - Tyler, The Creator feat. Austin Feinstein, Samantha Nelson & Aaron Shaw
Lyrics: "Boy, I'm a king and I ain't lyin', boy, Hakuna Matata/Better watch for them hyenas if you flex then they swarm" - Tyler. the Creator
3. "Don’t Stop" - Wu-Tang Clan
Lyrics: "Hakuna Matata, no Mufasa, I'm not lion/You try to spit on that hot iron, you not iron" - Method Man
4. "Blow (Freestyle)" - Pusha T
Lyrics: "No weapon formed against me shall prosper/Hakuna Matata, feet up sipping java" - Pusha T
5. "V. 3005" - Childish Gambino
Lyrics: "Girl, why is you lying, girl why you Mufasa/Yeah, mi casa su casa, got it stripping like Gaza/Got so high off volcanoes, now the flow is so lava" - Childish Gambino
6. "L.M.F." - Smino
Lyrics: Hakuna Matata, I look like my father/You a lion, Mufasa/Said she Rafiki, you a lion, Mufasa/Baby ain't nothing 'bout me PG, rated X for extraordinary" - Smino
7. "Massive Attack" - Nicki Minaj
Lyrics: "So call me Simba, little mama, cause Mufasa couldn't stop a bi**h/I fly in on that chopper, just to buy Balenciaga" - Nicki Minaj
8. "Eggs Aisle" - Mac Miller
Lyrics: "Yeah I'm here, self-claimed deity/Cryin' during the Lion King, that's just the G in me" - Mac Miller
9. "Death Wish" - Jadakiss feat. Lil Wayne
Lyrics: "Big lion growl at you niggas on that Simba sh*t/I'll be on that "F**k yo' clique, I'll kill every member" sh*t" - Lil Wayne
10. "Get Em High" - Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli & Common
Lyrics: "Chimped up with a pimp cup, illiterate nigga, read the infra-/Red across your head, I'm bred king like Simba" - Common
11. "Sideline Story" - J. Cole
Lyrics: "And my lines is designed from the heart/Young Simba been a lion from the start/Dumb nigga’s, y’all been lyin from the start/My life’s like a movie, truly, and these niggas is dyin' for the part" - J. Cole
12. "Grown Simba" - J. Cole
Lyrics: "Hold up now, don’t get it twisted, I ain't hating, do your thing/I was like a young Simba; couldn’t wait to be the king" - J. Cole
13. "APESHIT" - The Carters
Lyrics: "I'm a gorilla in the fuckin' coupe, finna pull up in the zoo/I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki—who been lyin' "King" to you?" - Jay-Z
14. "Go Back" - Chris Webby feat. OnCue
Lyrics: "Lion King was the shit yo, enough said/When Rafiki drew Simba got it tatted on my leg" - Chris Webby
15. "Jones Indiana" - Chief Keef
Lyrics: "Get a new bi**h just how I get new clothes, yeah/Two watches, Pumbaa and Timon, yeah" - Chief Keef
16. "I Am Very Very Lonely" - Chance the Rapper
Lyrics: "This is not the castle this is just the casa tonight/Ain’t no Nala so my Simba ain't gon’ be Mufasa tonight" - Chance the Rapper
17. "What Kind of Love" - Childish Gambino
Lyrics: "You like to call me koala/I'll be your Simba, you're Nala/Wherever you go I'll follow—little lies" - Childish Gambino
18. "Track Two" - Ab-Soul
Lyrics: "Can't lose, you niggas must admire defeat/You lyin' like Nala, nigga, you know where to find a nigga" - Ab-Soul
19. "Perfect Imperfection" - Kevin Gates
Lyrics: Aerosmith jaded/She looked like Nala when she got on top me/I gazed in her eyes and responded, 'Can we go half on a baby?'" - Kevin Gates
20. "Work It Like A Pro" - Waka Flocka Flame feat. Giggs
Lyrics: "Call me Lion King, turn Mufasa for it/Wanna sell that pussy? Then I buss her for it" - Giggs
21. "Bosses" - Plies feat. Kash Doll
Lyrics: "I stand by us like a Lion King/She dancing here like a designer queen" - Plies
22. "Better than you ever Been" - Taylor Bennett feat. Young Thug
Lyrics: "She a horse, voice raspin'/Tiger stripes on her booty, call her Lion King/White toes and they tiny/Ask her do she like hoes, she's say 'slightly'" - Young Thug
23. "Ring" - Gucci Mane
Lyrics: "Quarter million dollars, spent that on that one ring/In a ring full of lions, I'm The Lion King" - Gucci Mane
24. "Hollis to Hollywood" - LL Cool J
Lyrics: "Hear it, pull it like strings, got mad cash to swing/When I do my thing my balls is hairy like The Lion King/I'm in the jungle laying down my mack/You brothers need to chill with that" - LL Cool J
25. "Fuck What You Think" - RZA feat. Islord & 9th Prince
Lyrics: "Of the dark ninja, Lion King of the jungle, Simba/Cut the roof to your family tree, timber" - RZA