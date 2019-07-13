25 Lyrical References To 'The Lion King'
Courtesy of Disney

From The Big Screen To Hip-Hop: 25 Rap Lyrics Referencing 'The Lion King'

July 13, 2019 - 5:22 pm by Preezy Brown

From Chance the Rapper to J. Cole, these hip-hop artists have paid homage to the classic movie on wax.

One of the most powerful aspects of hip-hop is the culture's ability to draw from reality and translate those feelings and experiences into the beats and rhymes that provide the soundtrack to our lives. However, in many instances, creatives have been inspired by fictional tales of perseverance and triumph that mirror the everyday struggles in our own lives, giving these stories additional significance and reminding us of our own valor. Twenty-five years ago, Disney's The Lion King would have this impact on a global level, opening a whole new world to people from all walks of life and becoming one of the most beloved films of all-time.

A coming-of-age story, The Lion King is centered around Simba, a young lion set to inherit the throne as King of Pride Lands from his father, Mufasa. In an act of betrayal, Simba’s father is tragically murdered by the cub’s paternal uncle, Scar. Simba, who is made to believe that he's responsible for his father's death, flees the Pride Lands and goes into a self-imposed exile, but is compelled to return to dethrone Scar and take his rightful place as king. Released on June 24, 1994, The Lion King was a massive success, grossing $766 million worldwide and finishing its theatrical run as the highest-grossing release of 1994 and the second-highest-grossing film of all time. It gained a considerable amount of critical acclaim for its score, comprised of original songs written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, with a score by Hans Zimmer.

In the aftermath of its blockbuster release, The Lion King was embraced by members of the hip-hop community, with artists paying homage to the film and its characters through song and producers pilfering its score for samples. From J. Cole dubbing himself “Young Simba” and juxtaposing his rise up the rap ranks to the protagonist's own tale of redemption to Jay-Z comparing himself to Rafiki, The Lion King's legacy within the culture is iron-clad and has transcended generations.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film's release, we compiled a list of 25 of the most memorable lyrical references to The Lion King throughout hip-hop history.

--

1. "How Great" - Chance the Rapper feat. Nicole Steen & Jay Electronica

Lyrics: "I was lost in the jungle-like Simba after the death of Mufasa, no hog, no meerkat/Hakuna Matata by day, but I spent my night time fighting tears back" - Jay Electronica

2. "2SEATER" - Tyler, The Creator feat. Austin Feinstein, Samantha Nelson & Aaron Shaw

Lyrics: "Boy, I'm a king and I ain't lyin', boy, Hakuna Matata/Better watch for them hyenas if you flex then they swarm" - Tyler. the Creator

3. "Don’t Stop" - Wu-Tang Clan

Lyrics: "Hakuna Matata, no Mufasa, I'm not lion/You try to spit on that hot iron, you not iron" - Method Man

4. "Blow (Freestyle)" - Pusha T

Lyrics: "No weapon formed against me shall prosper/Hakuna Matata, feet up sipping java" - Pusha T

5. "V. 3005" - Childish Gambino

Lyrics: "Girl, why is you lying, girl why you Mufasa/Yeah, mi casa su casa, got it stripping like Gaza/Got so high off volcanoes, now the flow is so lava" - Childish Gambino

6. "L.M.F." - Smino

Lyrics: Hakuna Matata, I look like my father/You a lion, Mufasa/Said she Rafiki, you a lion, Mufasa/Baby ain't nothing 'bout me PG, rated X for extraordinary" - Smino

7. "Massive Attack" - Nicki Minaj

Lyrics: "So call me Simba, little mama, cause Mufasa couldn't stop a bi**h/I fly in on that chopper, just to buy Balenciaga" - Nicki Minaj

8. "Eggs Aisle" - Mac Miller

Lyrics: "Yeah I'm here, self-claimed deity/Cryin' during the Lion King, that's just the G in me" - Mac Miller

9. "Death Wish" - Jadakiss feat. Lil Wayne

Lyrics: "Big lion growl at you niggas on that Simba sh*t/I'll be on that "F**k yo' clique, I'll kill every member" sh*t" - Lil Wayne

10. "Get Em High" - Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli & Common

Lyrics: "Chimped up with a pimp cup, illiterate nigga, read the infra-/Red across your head, I'm bred king like Simba" - Common

11. "Sideline Story" - J. Cole

Lyrics: "And my lines is designed from the heart/Young Simba been a lion from the start/Dumb nigga’s, y’all been lyin from the start/My life’s like a movie, truly, and these niggas is dyin' for the part" - J. Cole

12. "Grown Simba" - J. Cole

Lyrics: "Hold up now, don’t get it twisted, I ain't hating, do your thing/I was like a young Simba; couldn’t wait to be the king" - J. Cole

13. "APESHIT" - The Carters

Lyrics: "I'm a gorilla in the fuckin' coupe, finna pull up in the zoo/I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki—who been lyin' "King" to you?" - Jay-Z

14. "Go Back" - Chris Webby feat. OnCue

Lyrics: "Lion King was the shit yo, enough said/When Rafiki drew Simba got it tatted on my leg" - Chris Webby

15. "Jones Indiana" - Chief Keef

Lyrics: "Get a new bi**h just how I get new clothes, yeah/Two watches, Pumbaa and Timon, yeah" - Chief Keef

16. "I Am Very Very Lonely" - Chance the Rapper

Lyrics: "This is not the castle this is just the casa tonight/Ain’t no Nala so my Simba ain't gon’ be Mufasa tonight" - Chance the Rapper

17. "What Kind of Love" - Childish Gambino

Lyrics: "You like to call me koala/I'll be your Simba, you're Nala/Wherever you go I'll follow—little lies" - Childish Gambino

18. "Track Two" - Ab-Soul

Lyrics: "Can't lose, you niggas must admire defeat/You lyin' like Nala, nigga, you know where to find a nigga" - Ab-Soul

19. "Perfect Imperfection" - Kevin Gates

Lyrics: Aerosmith jaded/She looked like Nala when she got on top me/I gazed in her eyes and responded, 'Can we go half on a baby?'" - Kevin Gates

20. "Work It Like A Pro" - Waka Flocka Flame feat. Giggs

Lyrics: "Call me Lion King, turn Mufasa for it/Wanna sell that pussy? Then I buss her for it" - Giggs

21. "Bosses" - Plies feat. Kash Doll

Lyrics: "I stand by us like a Lion King/She dancing here like a designer queen" - Plies

22. "Better than you ever Been" - Taylor Bennett feat. Young Thug

Lyrics: "She a horse, voice raspin'/Tiger stripes on her booty, call her Lion King/White toes and they tiny/Ask her do she like hoes, she's say 'slightly'" - Young Thug

23. "Ring" - Gucci Mane

Lyrics: "Quarter million dollars, spent that on that one ring/In a ring full of lions, I'm The Lion King" - Gucci Mane

24. "Hollis to Hollywood" - LL Cool J

Lyrics: "Hear it, pull it like strings, got mad cash to swing/When I do my thing my balls is hairy like The Lion King/I'm in the jungle laying down my mack/You brothers need to chill with that" - LL Cool J

25. "Fuck What You Think" - RZA feat. Islord & 9th Prince

Lyrics: "Of the dark ninja, Lion King of the jungle, Simba/Cut the roof to your family tree, timber" - RZA

In This Story:

Popular

Willie D Is Skipping Bushwick Bill’s Funeral Because They Didn’t Like Each Other

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3
Jonathan Exley

Michael Jackson's June/July 1995 Cover Story: 'ACTION JACKSON'

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in the June/July 1995 issue of VIBE Magazine.

Michael & Me

Reporting By: Omoronke Idowu, Shani Saxon, Joseph V. Tirella, Josh Tyrangiel, and Mimi Valdés

JIMMY JAM, producer/songwriter (worked on HIStory album) Michael's the most intense person I've worked with. For him, everything is about the music and how to make it better. He also makes work a lot of fun. He's a kid at heart—his office is not like a normal office. He has all the kids' toys. A lot of times we'd be in session, in the middle of playing a video game, and he'd be, like, "Well, we got to do this. But go ahead and finish your game, though—I don't want to mess your game up."

The thing about Michael is his talent. If you put Michael onstage without the explosions and the other dancers, he'll still command the stage.

There's a song called "Childhood" on the new album, and I think for the first time, Michael has put a lot of his feelings on record. That song, for right now, defines where's he's at—the way he feels about himself and the way people feel about him.

HEAVY D, MC/label executive (rapped on "Jam," 1991) I was in California the first time I heard Michael Jackson wanted to record with me. I was, like, Nah, no way, he's too big, it can't be true. Then I got a call from Michael's people at my hotel telling me he was interested. But I still wasn't believing it—I thought they were setting me up for a TV practical jokes show.

So me and my partner go to the place, and while we were waiting we were talking and cursing up a storm—I was thinking that if it was a blooper show, they wouldn't be able to use it. Then Michael called and said he was on his way. When he got there he was just, like, 'Hey, how ya doin?'"

Michael's just as regular as everyone else. We talked about all the normal stuff guys talk about. He's real smart. People forget that he's the most incredible entertainer we've seen in our lifetime. His name is Michael Jackson, not Super Michael Jackson. He makes mistakes just like all of us.

My favorite Michael Jackson song is "Music and Me." It's an old one, about him and his music, his love for music, and the time they've had together. It's like a song that would be sung to a girl, but it's all about music.

R. KELLY, singer/songwriter/producer (worked on HIStory album) I thought it was funny when I told Michael Jackson I didn't want to fly, and he was giving me reasons why I should. I kept looking him in the eye, and I kept saying "uh-huh, uh-huh" and "oh, I see," knowing all the time that I would not be getting on a plane.

Working with Michael was definitely not just another day at the office.

KENNY GAMBLE AND LEON HUFF, producers (the Jacksons' Destiny album, 1978) Gamble: When we took Michael in the studio to overdub his voice, he had so many different ideas about songs, writing, and producing, I told him he could really record himself. He was very curious about a lot of things. He's a creative, spiritual, caring person.

Nineteen eighty-one's "Rock With You" is the most what Michael's about. I really believe he and Quincy have a magic together. Michael is a miracle.

Huff: When Michael and his brothers first came to Philadelphia, Gamble decided to walk them from the hotel to the studio. As they were walking, they were rushed by a group of girls. The brothers escaped by going into a movie theater. Once they made it to the studio, these girls camped outside the studio—and this was for a six-month period. To see 100 girls laying outside a studio at 3 and 4 in the morning for Michael and his brothers was something else.

My favorite Michael song? Nineteen eighty-seven's "Show You the Way to Go."

NAOMI CAMPBELL, supermodel/actress/singer (appeared in "In the Closet" video, 1992) Michael is very involved and on top of everything he puts his name on. He's shy and sweet, considering all he's accomplished, but he's a prankster. When I was doing the video, we had water pistol fights. He's a perfectionist.

TEDDY RILEY, producer (worked on Dangerous and HIStory albums) He's the greatest. Innovative. Black.

SLASH, Guns N' Roses guitarist (played on Dangerous and HIStory albums) He's a fucking brilliant entertainer, a complete natural. He's the only guy I've ever met that's real—for that kind of music. I grew up listening to the Jackson 5. I used to love "Dancing Machine."

We've been friends for a while, so he just lets me do what I want to do. I get a basic framework, and I just make up my part and they edit it. I wonder sometimes what it's gonna sound like, [Laughs] but every time, they do a great job. He's very shrewd. He's got a great, sarcastic sense of humor. People always ask me, "Is he weird?" Well, he's different. But I know what it's like to be weird, growing up in the music business.

I have to admit working with Michael Jackson is different than working with your basic, gritty rock 'n' roll band. One time when I went to play for Michael, he walked in with Brooke Shields, and there I am with a cigarette in one hand, a bottle of Jack Daniel's in the other, and my guitar hanging low around my neck. And he doesn't care. That's not the way he is, but I don't have to change for him. He accepts me for what I am.

TATUM O'NEAL, actress/friend I never worked with Michael, but he and I had a really wonderful friendship when I was 12 and he was 17. He used to dance with me, we'd talk on the phone all the time, and he'd say how funny it was that I was 12 and I could drive and he was older and couldn't. Michael used to come to my house when I was living with my dad, and I remember him being so shy. Once he came into my bedroom, and he wouldn't even sit on my bed. But another time when he was over, he played the drums, my brother played guitar, and someone else played another instrument, and we had a jam session. I had the tape of it, but I lost it somewhere.

When I was 12, he asked me to go to the premiere of The Wiz with him, and my agent at the time said it wasn't a good idea, maybe because they felt he wasn't a big enough star yet. He never talked to me after that. I think he thought I just canceled, but it wasn't me at all. I was a child doing what I was told. I want you to print that, because I don't think he ever knew that. I lost touch with him because of it, so I don't really know him anymore. But I love him; he's one of the nicest, most innocent people I've ever met. I love "She's out of My Life" because I think it describes our friendship at that time.

DALLAS AUSTIN, songwriter/producer (worked on HIStory album) Working with Michael is a different type of work. You're pressured timewise, but not by creativity or money. So you're left with mad freedom. You'd think he'd be very controlling, but if he likes you enough to work with you, he wants your expertise, not just another Michael Jackson record.

"Heal the World" and "Stranger in Moscow" from the HIStory record are, like, the makeup of Michael. I think he's taken on the responsibility to make changes in the world. He's the only real superhero. Think about it.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY-JACKSON, former wife Michael is a true artist in every facet of its nature—extremely aesthetic and very, very romantic. This is who he truly is despite degrading comments made in the past by certain larva.

Michael, as well as myself, have been severely underestimated and misunderstood as human beings. I can't wait for the day when all the snakes who have tried to take him out get to eat their own lunch and crawl back in the holes from which they came.

We know who they are and their bluff is about to be called.

QUINCY JONES, longtime collaborator/legendary producer Michael can go out and perform before 90,000 people, but if I ask him to sing a song for me, I have to sit on the couch with my hands over my eyes and he goes behind the couch. He is amazingly shy.

What people forget about him is that for the first time, probably in the history of music, a black artist is embraced on a global level by everyone from eight to 80 years old. People all over the world, especially young people, have a black man as an idol.

Reporting by Omoronke Idowu, Shani Saxon, Joseph V. Tirella, Josh Tyrangiel, and Mimi Valdés

Continue Reading
Dreamville
The Dreamville Records roster - Lute, Omen, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, WoWGr8 of EarthGang (above), Cozz (below), JID, Bas (standing), Olu of EarthGang (kneeling) - pose for a photo from the Return of the Dreamers 3 sessions at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, Ga.
Jonathan Mannion / Courtesy of Interscope Records

Revenge of the Dreamers III: The Top Seven Artists Who Stood Out

The much-awaited Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation album was released this past Friday (July 5), and it exceeded all expectations, and then some.

The first two records of the trilogy predominantly featured Dreamville acts, and their in-house producers. However, this time J. Cole’s label shed their reputation of sectioning themselves off from the rest of the industry and embraced artists and producers from outside of their circle.

The melodic, often raspy, only occasionally recognizable voices of the 32 rappers and singers featured on the 18-track album, echo throughout the project. As was expected, J. Cole spit lots of great verses, but the the other emcees certainly weren't masked by his shadow. In fact, Cole gave ample room for the young bloods on ROTD3 to showcase their clever lines, their vocal range, and their artistry as a whole.

While it was hard to narrow down which artists on ROTD3 were the best, there are several on the project who stood out and earbed than a couple of rounds of applause. The five have yet to achieve chart-topping status, but after their performance on ROTD3, that achievement isn’t far away.

1. Buddy 

Buddy proclaimed himself the “Rap Camp MVP,” and his praise was validated by the Dreamville documentary and the record itself. The 25-year-old’s valley voice can be heard on three songs off the project and he was unlike anyone else, bringing an eccentric vibe to the songs he was featured on. In fact, Buddy’s one of the best parts on the album’s standout song, “1993” and he didn’t even rap on it. Hearing Buddy playfully cut off and hound Smino, Cozz, Doctur Dot (EarthGang), J.I.D and Cole himself, so they could focus on more important things such as smoking weed, brought a carefree element to ROTD3. Some may not expect such jovial vibes from the usually thoughtful Dreamville camp. Like Cole said, Buddy is “a real life legend.”

2. J.I.D

J.I.D. is quickly becoming one of Dreamville’s most recognizable acts, and it’s easy to see why he was featured on five different songs on the album, more than any other artist on ROTD3 aside from Cole. He represented his hometown of Atlanta effortlessly, especially on the lead-up single “Down Bad,” where his voice— unique as ever—uplifts the chorus. He’s hard to keep up with and he’s always quick with his rhymes, but there's no reason why J.I.D should have to slow down. With a style similar to Kendrick Lamar’s, J.I.D’s destination to the top is inevitable, and the quicker he gets there, the better. After all, who else could have came up with the bars: “I was just f***ed up, I was just down, down bad/I had to tighten the f**k up, but I’m here for the crown/Board of Education vs. Brown/I was bored of education, left the town/F**k a résumé and f**k a cap and gown/F**k a background check back’round when I get the check/N***a, that’s now.”

3. J. Cole

Dreamville founder J. Cole always carries high expectations with him, and he showed out with his seven appearances - more than any other artist - on ROTD3. The project saw Cole working differently from usual, but he displayed adaptability and flourished outside of his comfort zone. On “1993,” fans hear a version of Cole that he often keeps hidden – a fun, wild side that keeps up with the the carefree energy of the younger rappers on the track. For those other listeners who were itching to hear old school Cole from his Born Sinner days, he brought that out on the song “Sacrifices.” Sure, the North Carolina native can be the butt of Twitter memes — but who else can go platinum with no features — but every time he shows up, he shows out and shows the rap industry why Dreamville is such a force.

4. EarthGang

Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus are two most versatile rappers on ROTD3, and together they form one of the most formidable groups in hip hop. While their verses are crafty, it’s not so much their rhymes that command a song, but rather the way they play with and control their voices. Both Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus have a talent for manipulating the tone and range of their vocal chords, and that is especially evident in “Swivel,” their song on the album. They bring a unique sense of quirkiness to each appearance, and when they link up with the equally unconventional Buddy or Smino, magic happens.

5. Guapdad4000

Guapdad4000 is largely known for his hilarious viral social media videos or for his songs about scamming, but he took Revenge of the Dreamers III as an opportunity to show off his musical talents at a high level. He told VIBE, "I felt that I wasn’t going to go down there and outrap the super rap rap ni**as, even though talent-wise, I am a super rap rap ni**a. ... My plan was to just be true to myself, let my tone carry." The Oakland artist does exactly that, turning in two of the best choruses on the album with "Don't Hit Me Right Now" and "Costa Rica." His airy vocals and catchy, earworm hooks hold together the songs he appears on. And he also briefly bars up on "Wells Fargo." Guapdad4000 is hilarious, but his skills are nothing to joke about.

6. Cozz

Cozz is Dreamville’s youngest member at 25 years old, joining the label in 2014 and reintroducing himself to the world on ROTD3. Although he has two projects already released under Dreamville, this is without a doubt the biggest “stage” he’s ever been on and he took advantage of it. The Los Angeles native was bold on this album with his record featuring Top Dawg Entertainment artist, Reason, called “LamboTruck” and speaks to his artistry. He’s a risk taker, a big one at that given the fact that the Kal Banx-produced song is him expressing a few frustrations he has with his label. Every bar Cozz let off on the track was crafty and clever, which is definitely a strength of his, and as a listener it was entertaining figuring out the underlying meaning. Cozz is not one to be slept on, and it’s about time is welcomed into the new class of young rappers.

6. Ari Lennox

Lately touted as the “First Lady of Dreamville,” Ari Lennox can always be counted on to bring heart and soul to any project she touches. Her syrupy, raspy voice was the perfect touch to ROTD3 to make it whole and her heartfelt lyrics were the cherry on top. On “Got Me,” which was a single released prior to the album’s drop date, fans can hear the DMV songstress harmonize effortlessly with features king, Ty Dolla $ign. “Self Love” is a relatable ballad that strikes a chord with people every time Lennox croons, “self love is the best drug/but your love is the worst drug.” With her own debut album Shea Butter Baby already making big waves this year, plus her features on ROTD3, Lennox is taking the R&B world by storm, and she’ll let it rain on anyone who lets her.

Continue Reading
Janelle-Monae-Belvedere -Interview
Ben Rosser

Janelle Monáe's Beautiful Future Amplifies A Different Definition Of Inclusion

Janelle Monáe defies every label. She's conveyed this through critically-acclaimed albums, charming film choices (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) and recently with her "Beautiful Future" campaign with Belvedere. For her second year with the brand, the singer-songwriter peeled back the brand's iconic bottle design to demonstrate a piece of her own beautiful future.

Monáe and the spirits brand hosted a "Beautiful Future" event, presenting the limited edition icy blue encasement within New York's recently remodeled Hudson Yard area. Monáe's artistry has always been approached with precision and a winding ribbon of layers. Her first bow with the brand came last summer with a rollout of short films directed by women. They included budding filmmakers Janicza Bravo, Lacey Duke, Kirsten Lepore and Megan Park.

While the next phase appears to be the bottle redesign, Monáe is also bringing context to inclusion through her creative and business fronts.

"I've had opportunities to listen and read so many people's visions of what a beautiful future is and inclusion is the word," Monáe tells VIBE. "Inclusion for my brothers and sisters in the LGBTQIA+ communities, for women, for immigrants. When we honor our uniqueness and our differences and we come to the table in our authentic selves, we can learn from each other and we can heal through conversation and that's what I value. Simple conversations not with other artists or celebrities or folks in my world, but folks who are teachers, folks who are running corner stores, folks who are living paycheck to paycheck and still finding the beauty in life. It's like, what is the purpose, what is that we're trying to say here or trying to do? And I think this is a fine opportunity to continue these discussions, especially with the world we're living in today.  There's never a wrong time to promote positivity in the future."

Monáe stayed true to her mission by incorporating her Fem the Future organization into the campaign, which was created as a response to the lack of women in film and media.

"Perspective is key and that is helping my future feel more and more beautiful," she added. "Every day that I get have a better perspective, I get to be a better human and I get to stand with a community of marginalized voices that have something to say that may not have been amplified in a way that they should have been."

The singer's influence could not be denied, Belevdere President Rodney Williams says.

"When you see an artist like Janelle Monáe who is reaching back to pull people from the community, to pull people forward, to push others and encourage others, she deserves our support so we look at it as an honor to be working with her," he said.

"She really lives her values and when she talks about inclusion, she really lives that way. Her whole team (Wondaland) are apart of her decisions, they're apart of her collaboration and we appreciate that because you get the benefit of everyone's best thinking and she holds very true to this idea of inclusion and empowerment of working with African-American women, in particular, to have their voices heard and recognized."

There's something to be said about black artists in the spirits space. Multi-hyphenates like Diddy, 50 Cent, Jay-Z have earned pretty coins for their brands like Ciroc, Effen Vodka and Dussè. Collaborators have done the same with Virgil Abloh bringing his signature designs to Moët & Chandon's champagne (A la "Do Not Drop" white font).

For Monaé, the Grammy-nominated creative wanted enthusiasts to enjoy every detail, which includes a "Beautiful Future" sitting comfortably between layers of silver and blue hue.

"When I was working with Belvedere on this Beautiful Future bottle, one of the things we talked about was the importance of peeling back your layers," she said. "You can not get to your uniqueness, your individuality unless you peel it back. When you look at the bottle, you'll see designs where you peel back. The ridges are deliberate. We were trying to make something that felt like the future, it was integrated early on."

The outcome was loved by all, including Belvedere.

"[We] loved it. We held our breath internally because the Belvedere palace has always been on our bottle since the very beginning and that is the palace itself is in Poland where the Belvedere is made which is the version of the White House," Williams said. "But we took it all of and just put the Belvedere name and said, 'Let's have at it.' And the design is so Janelle. It's so striking, it has different edges and curves to it where you don't expect it."

The singer's flair is just as striking as her other talents. Monaé promises more shake-the-table moves in the film space with her Wondaland Pictures production company.

"My hope is that by next year, we can have movies in production and I can amplify more women's voices, more honest voices who have a different perspective and want to contribute something to the culture, to push it forward," she said. As an artist who has toyed in the Afrofuturism space, Monaé is more than confident about the paradigms in theatrical cinema–especially when it comes to actresses of color.

"I think for so long you didn't see us in those leading roles, you didn't see us in those spaces, you just think we wouldn't exist in space," she said in reference to actresses like Tessa Thompson in the Men II Black franchise and Nicole Beharie's latest role in Black Mirror. Young actresses are also making their mark in the sci-fi space as well with Eden Duncan-Smith's electrifying role in the Netflix film, See You Yesterday. Even Monaé's audiovisual (or "Emotion Picture") of her Grammy-nominated album Dirty Computer was everything we wanted the latest season of Black Mirror to be.

"We're not just like the cool black friend invited to the party," she said about black film stereotypes. "We can be the hero, the villain, everything we want. Somethings bubbling for sure. I've been talking about science fiction since the beginning of my career. If you look at all of my albums, all of my work is rooted in sci-fi. And that's science fiction Afrofuturism is what I like to call it when you see us the future because Afrofuturism allows us to dictate how we are in the future. You know, we don't have to be the first one killed in a thriller. We can live and we can survive, we get to determine how we're viewed in the future on our terms."

As an artist who frequently resides in the hip-hop space, Monaé wants her vision of a beautiful future to include LGBTQIA+ in the rap space. With Pride month in the rearview, Monaé hopes conversation as well as collaborations continue without gimmicks.

"I think we have to start looking at each other as a civilization that literally rely on each other to survive," she says when asked on hip-hop's relationship to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We depend on each other to survive. When something is wrong with me or you, it should affect the person who may not be directly affected at that time. And by that, I always ask people to ask this question; Do you feel it is your responsibility, as a privileged person, with rights with not having to defend your sexuality, do you feel that it is your responsibility to help and protect those who may not be as privileged as you? That is a question you have to ask yourself. And I hope that the answer is yes. Just think, just imagine, if we stood up for each other and if we used our privilege and our power to address systemic racism, systemic sexism, systemic homophobia, those things that are seeking to divide us. Those are the conversations that we have to keep having and that's why I'm having them."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

3d ago

Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Owed Royalties: Report

News

3d ago

Sneak Peek: Watch Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And More Appear In 'Hustlers'

Music News

4d ago

Lil Kim To Media: "Put Some Respect On My Name"