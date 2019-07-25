Lizzo Reveals Battle With Depression, Almost Quitting Music

Lizzo is having a breakout year. Her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, was met with positive reviews, she's appearing in the film Hustlers, and her presence and performance abilities during award shows continues to help her star rise. However, she was ready to give up on her musical dreams just two short years ago.

According to an interview with People, the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist was ready to quit music and battled depression, after believing she wouldn't get to where she wanted career-wise. She released her biggest hit "Truth Hurts" in 2017 to very little fanfare.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," Lizzo said. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Since being used in the Netflix film Someone Great, "Truth Hurts" reemerged on the scene. It currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is her first entry into the chart's top 10.

"What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy," she continues. "I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”