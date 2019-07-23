Lil Nas X
Getty Images

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, And H.E.R. Nominated For 2019 VMA 'Best New Artist'

July 23, 2019 - 3:07 pm by Alexis Reese

"It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape."

On Tuesday (July 23, MTV revealed its list of the 2019 Video And Music Award nominations, showing close categories for all artists.

A press release stated the nominations include "dozens of artists whose reach and influence have elevated the music industry and global cultural conversation." Among those artists are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and H.E.R, who have each been selected as Best New Artist alongside Ava Max, Billie Eilish, and ROSALÍA.

“It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. “We can’t wait to see the outcome, once the fans weigh in. It’s going to be an awesome, unforgettable evening.”

Singer and actress Lizzo has been in the entertainment industry for 10 years before making her big break. The singer/rapper/flautist exudes bonafide anthems for confident ladies rocking the skin that they are in. With hit singles "Truth Hurts," "Good as Hell," and "Juice," the songstress now adds actress to her list of accolades as she plays Liz in the upcoming film, Hustlers.

"Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X made tying-history after his track "Old Town Road" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart as No.1 for the 16th week. The country hip-pop hit has been streamed 86.2 million times in the U.S. according to Billboard he has remixed the song with Young Thug and Cardi B. Shortly after he dropped his single "Panini." He also has been nominated for eight categories including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Art Direction.

Singer and songwriter, H.E.R., effortlessly graced the stage at the 2019 BET Awards to perform "Lord Is Coming" with YBN Cordae, leaving fans in awe with her spoken word and incisive lyricism. She took home the 2019 BET Her Award for her song "Hard Place."

The VMA's air Monday (Aug. 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, and will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco. Check out the full list of the 2019 VMA Award Nominees here.

Popular

Jennifer Lopez Was Pleasantly Surprised By Keke Palmer's Performance In 'Hustlers'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2019 - Day 2
Getty Images

A$AP Rocky Will Reportedly Headline Rolling Loud NYC

The Rolling Loud hip hop festival will make its way to the Big Apple in October. Per the festival's social media pages, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert and the Wu-Tang Clan will reportedly headline the two day event.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, DMX, Fat Joe, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Young M.A., YG, DaBaby, and many many more will take to the stage at Citi Field from Oct. 12 to 13. Tickets are slated to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday (Jul. 26) at 10 a.m. EST.

The news comes on the third week of A$AP Rocky's incarceration. The A$AP Mob member and Harlem native was reportedly arrested in Sweden for allegedly assaulting a person on the street. Donald Trump, thanks to urging from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is attempting to help free the rapper, however, it was reported earlier today (Jul. 22) that his efforts may make matters worse for A$AP.

Peep the Rolling Loud lineup below.

ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK 2019

ON SALE FRIDAY 7/26 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/byh1sE0542

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2019

Continue Reading
BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Ties Record For Longest-Running Number One Of All Time

For the 16th week in a row, Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” sits atop the Billboard Hot 100. This means that the track from the 20-year-old ATLien is tied for the longest-running No. 1 of all time.

According to reports, the single from the 7 EP ties Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ”Despacito," as well as Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day” for the record. If he stays at No. 1 for one more week, he will be the first song in the history of American popular music to reign for an unprecedented 17 weeks.

The initial song made waves  earlier this year after getting the boot from Billboard’s Country charts for allegedly not implementing enough elements of the genre. Since then, “Old Town Road” has seen three featured artists on two separate remixes– Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Last week, country music icon Dolly Parton hinted at hopping on the song’s next remix.

Do you think “Old Town Road” will set a new record next week? Sound off in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

LETS BREAK THE RECORD!! EVERY PLAY COUNTS!! 🐎⚡️

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Jul 18, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Continue Reading
Wireless Festival 2018
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Dreamville Announces Deluxe Version Of 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III'

Reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Dreamville is celebrating the release of its 18-track project, Revenge Of  The Dreamers III, with sounds from Smino, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, Guapdad4000, DaBaby, and more. An accompanying documentary also premiered with behind-the-scenes action of the historical collaborations.

Dreamville's president, Ibrahim Hamad announced on Instagram (July 20) that the brand new heat from the Revenge Of The Dreamers III studio sessions would be teased at ComplexCon in Chicago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you in Chicago this weekend look for the Revenge Booth, new tunes off that deluxe for you to check out. Don’t ask me when the deluxe is coming neither, we working on it.

A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Featured artist on the project, Omen, also posted on his Twitter to promote the super-sized joint-effort. "ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3," he wrote. "I'll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there #complexcon #rotd3."

ChiCiti come through the puma booth and hear exclusive songs from the yet to be released Deluxe version of Revenge of the Dreamers 3. I’ll also be sliding by the booth to chop it up with yall, see you there ✊🏽 #complexcon #rotd3 pic.twitter.com/Txtuw2kjpt

— omen (@omen) July 19, 2019

Complex reports that Dreamville x Puma's ComplexCon Chicago release will include special appearances from Chi-Town bred rapper Dreezy, Dreamville's Ari Lennox and Omen, and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign.

Bas, who appeared on multiple of the compilation's tracks insinuated in early July that a track he hopped on with Guapdad4000 and Dreezy wouldn't "stay unreleased for long."

Deluxe??

— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 6, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

22h ago

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down

News

22h ago

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer"

Music Premieres

1d ago

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals